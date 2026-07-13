Former Five9 SVP International Markets and Atento Global CCO joins Omilia to accelerate global growth of its self-learning agentic CX platform

Omilia, a global leader in Self-Learning Agentic CX, today announced the appointment of Nick E. Delis as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Nick will be responsible for the end-to-end go-to-market strategy across all markets including our high growth markets US, Latin America, Europe and Australia.

In his new role, Delis will own Omilia's global revenue function spanning direct enterprise sales, channel and partner strategy, marketing and go-to-market execution across all key markets. He joins at a moment of significant commercial momentum: Omilia has seen accelerating enterprise demand across all industries, and is expanding its presence in markets where first-generation voice AI has failed to deliver on its promise.

Delis brings more than 20 years of experience in enterprise technology, BPO, and SaaS sales. Most recently, he served as Global Chief Commercial Officer at Atento, where he led Atento's commercial strategy across the company's augmented AI portfolio. Prior to Atento he spent over 13 years at Five9, where he last served as Senior Vice President of International and Strategic Sales, leading global expansion across North America, Europe, LATAM, and EMEA. Earlier in his career he held senior executive roles at Konica Business Technologies, Daycom Systems, and Nextiera, where he served as President.

"Enterprise buyers have been burned enough times to know the difference between AI that demonstrates well and AI that delivers at scale," says Nick Delis. "The proof points Omilia has built, with the kind of results that hold up under scrutiny at the largest institutions in the world, are exactly what the market has been waiting for. This commercial opportunity isn't about convincing enterprises that voice AI works, it's about showing them what it looks like when it works properly. And I am excited to drive that." Nick always says, "It is not just about containment and operations efficiencies, it is about great Total Experience (TX) and revenue generation also!"

"Omilia is at the point in its growth where the platform's results speak for themselves: 3 billion calls a year, $1.2 billion in documented savings at a single customer, containment improvements that consistently double what enterprises achieved before," says Dimitris Vassos, CEO and Co-founder at Omilia. "What we need is someone who has built revenue organizations at exactly the kind of complexity and scale that we require for our continued growth. Nick has done exactly that and we're very glad to have him join us."

About Omilia

Omilia is the global standard for AI-driven customer service transformation. Our native Self-Learning CX Agents revolutionize how enterprises engage with customers automating interactions with precision, empowering human agents in real time, and delivering seamless, personalized experiences across all channels. Powered by deep expertise in developing proprietary Agentic AI technology, and multi-layered anti-fraud capabilities, we enable enterprises to move decisively and safely into the era of Agentic contact centers. Omilia's Self-Learning Agentic AI learns from across the entire customer journey from self-service to live agent interactions unlocking continuous improvement and breaking the "glass ceiling" of containment that legacy siloed models can't achieve. Omilia is trusted by the world's most demanding enterprises including Capital One, Discover, Taco Bell, RBC, DWP, First Financial Bank, Purolator, and PSEG. Built on over two decades of AI innovation, Omilia delivers measurable outcomes: lower costs, higher efficiency, and unmatched customer satisfaction all while preserving the human touch where it matters most.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260713992590/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lisa Grantham

Chief Marketing Officer, Omilia

lgrantham@omilia.com

Brands2Life

OmiliaUS@brands2life.com