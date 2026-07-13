China and the EU have had established diplomatic relations for more than half a century. From the establishment of formal diplomatic relations to the development into a comprehensive strategic partnership, China-EU relations have become one of the most influential bilateral relationships in the world today. Apart from China, from October 16 to November 4, 2025, the Global Times Institute (GTI) conducted a questionnaire survey across 20 EU member states, including Denmark, Sweden, Spain, Belgium, and Germany, using 21 languages such as Spanish, French, German, and Chinese. More than 16,300 valid questionnaires were collected. The survey data shows that a majority of people in both China and EU are interested in each other's cultures, have strong confidence in the future of China-EU economic and trade cooperation, and support enhanced cooperation between China and the EU in global governance.

High level of awareness, willingness to communicate

This survey shows that, overall, people in China and the EU have a relatively high level of awareness of each other. Nearly 70 percent of Chinese respondents have some degree of understanding of the EU, while more than half of EU respondents indicate that they are aware of or have perceived China's development and changes. In addition, both Chinese and EU respondents hold positive views on the rising global influence of the other side.

The survey finds that people in both China and the EU express interest in each other's cultures. More than 70 percent of EU respondents express interest in Eastern civilization or Chinese culture.

High expectations for the future

China and the EU are each other's second-largest trading partners. When it comes to cooperation and mutual investment areas between the two sides, people from both China and the EU have high expectations for collaboration in the high-tech, digital economy, trade and investment sectors.

Survey data indicate that mainstream public opinion in both China and the EU retains strong confidence and high expectations for the future of China-EU cooperation. Moreover, 75 percent of Chinese respondents and 57 percent of EU respondents agree that China and the EU should strengthen cooperation in multilateral and global affairs in the future, jointly advancing world multipolarity and economic globalization, as well as reforming and improving global governance.

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Contacts:

Company: GT survey

Contact Person: SHAO QUNYU

Email: 1170530876@qq.com

Telephone: 18612461366

Website: http://www.globalsurvey.com.cn/