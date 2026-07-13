Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - Eshbal Functional Food Inc. (TSXV: ESBL) ("Eshbal" or the "Company"), a developer and manufacturer of better-for-you, gluten-free, GLP-1 friendly food products and dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Maya Katzman, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective July 9th.





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The appointment reflects Eshbal's continued focus on strengthening its executive leadership as the Company expands its operations.

Maya Katzman, CPA, is an experienced finance executive with extensive expertise in financial reporting, budgeting, treasury management and international financial operations.

Prior to joining Eshbal, she served as Senior Controller at BlueBird Aero Systems, a leading defense and aerospace company specializing in tactical unmanned aerial systems (UAS), and previously held finance positions at The Central Bottling Company (Coca-Cola Israel).

"As Eshbal continues to execute its growth strategy, strengthening our financial leadership is essential," said Tomer Bar Meir, Chief Executive Officer of Eshbal. "Maya has already demonstrated outstanding financial leadership within our operations, and we are confident that her expanded role will further strengthen the Company's financial management and support our continued growth."

"I am excited to take on this expanded role and continue supporting Eshbal's growth as a public company," said Maya Katzman, Chief Financial Officer of Eshbal. "I look forward to working with the management team to strengthen our financial infrastructure and support the Company's long-term strategic objectives."

About Eshbal Group

Eshbal Group is an international food group focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing better-for-you, gluten-free, GLP-1 friendly food products and dietary supplements. Built on more than three decades of industry experience, the Group combines product innovation, manufacturing expertise, and commercial expertise to develop and grow a portfolio of innovative health and wellness brands. The Group's strategy is to build a leading platform of health and wellness brands through organic growth, strategic acquisitions, operational excellence, and international expansion.

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Disclaimers:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc., nor its Regulation Servicer provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the securities laws. Words such as "expects" "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time at sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward- looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. The Company is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein in the United States or elsewhere. These securities have not been, and will not be, registered in the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered or exempt therefrom.

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Source: Eshbal Functional Food Inc.