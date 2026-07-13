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WKN: A0JMC0 | ISIN: CA87402A1084 | Ticker-Symbol: 4T7
Frankfurt
13.07.26 | 17:37
2,160 Euro
-2,70 % -0,060
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TAIGA BUILDING PRODUCTS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAIGA BUILDING PRODUCTS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3002,34013.07.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TAIGA BUILDING PRODUCTS
TAIGA BUILDING PRODUCTS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TAIGA BUILDING PRODUCTS LTD2,160-2,70 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.