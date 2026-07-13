Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSX: TBL) ("Taiga" or the "Company") announces that seven Directors were re-elected at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 7, 2026 (the "Meeting").
|NOMINEE
|VOTES FOR
|VOTES WITHHELD
|Dr Kooi Ong Tong
|91.0 %
|9 %
|Ian Tong
|91.0 %
|9 %
|Grant Sali
|91.3 %
|8.7 %
|Garson Lee
|96.7 %
|3.3 %
|Jim Teh
|96.6 %
|3.4 %
|Sylvester Ong Pai Koo
|96.4 %
|3.6 %
|Juliana Pauline Almeida
|96.7 %
|3.3 %
In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved the appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.
The formal report of voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting was filed on SEDAR+ on May 8, 2026.
For further information regarding Taiga, please contact:
Mark Schneidereit-Hsu
CFO and VP, Finance & Administration
Tel: 604.438.1471
Email: mschneidereit@taigabuilding.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305051
Source: Taiga Building Products Ltd.