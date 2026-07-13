Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSX: TBL) ("Taiga" or the "Company") announces that seven Directors were re-elected at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 7, 2026 (the "Meeting").

NOMINEE VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD Dr Kooi Ong Tong 91.0 % 9 % Ian Tong 91.0 % 9 % Grant Sali 91.3 % 8.7 % Garson Lee 96.7 % 3.3 % Jim Teh 96.6 % 3.4 % Sylvester Ong Pai Koo 96.4 % 3.6 % Juliana Pauline Almeida 96.7 % 3.3 %

In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved the appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

The formal report of voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting was filed on SEDAR+ on May 8, 2026.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305051

Source: Taiga Building Products Ltd.