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WKN: A14XUQ | ISIN: ID1000123409 | Ticker-Symbol: 6AU
Frankfurt
14.07.26 | 09:20
0,012 Euro
+14,29 % +0,002
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PR Newswire
14.07.2026 09:06 Uhr
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ORTEC acquires TOBA HR Solutions to strengthen healthcare workforce management in Belgium and Luxembourg

This acquisition expands ORTEC's regional healthcare customer base by more than 250 organizations, representing around 225,000 frontline professionals, and further strengthens ORTEC's leadership in healthcare workforce management.

ZOETERMEER, Netherlands and GHENT, Belgium, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ORTEC, a global leader in supply chain and workforce management software, today announced it has acquired TOBA HR Solutions, a provider of workforce management (WFM) software for healthcare organizations in Belgium and Luxembourg. Headquartered in Ghent, Belgium, with regional offices in Zaventem and Ittre, TOBA serves around 250 clients, supporting approximately 225,000 frontline professionals across more than 1450 sites.

This acquisition strengthens ORTEC's position in the Belgian and Luxembourg healthcare WFM market by adding TOBA's expertise in workforce planning, scheduling, time & attendance, employee self-service, and Human Capital Management. It also supports ORTEC's strategic ambition to be the leading player in workforce management in Europe for complex, regulated healthcare environments.

Customers of TOBA will continue to receive dedicated support for their current solutions while benefiting from ORTEC's AI-powered solutions. By combining TOBA's deep healthcare workforce management know-how with ORTEC's broader technology, expertise, and innovation capabilities, the acquisition creates a stronger foundation for advanced planning and scheduling, employee self-service and engagement, and data-driven decision support.

"At ORTEC, we believe work should flow-even in the most complex environments-and TOBA shares that mindset," said Georgios Sarigiannidis, CEO of ORTEC. "Together, we're strengthening our ability to provide healthcare organizations with smarter, more intuitive solutions to plan, manage and optimize their workforce, improving care delivery and employee experience.

"Joining ORTEC represents an exciting new chapter for us," said Tine Van Brandt, CEO of TOBA HR Solutions. "Over the past years, we've transformed the company, investing in our people, our technology and our customers. Becoming part of ORTEC gives us the scale, expertise and reach to accelerate innovation, and support our customers even better in the years ahead."

About ORTEC:
ORTEC is a global provider of supply chain planning and workforce management software, helping organizations optimize the use of their people and resources through trusted, AI-powered solutions. For over 40 years, ORTEC's mission has been to deliver technology that enables companies to achieve greater efficiency, reliability, and human-centric innovation across their operations. ORTEC is backed by Battery Ventures.

About TOBA HR Solutions:
TOBA HR Solutions provides workforce management software focused on healthcare organizations in Belgium and Luxembourg. Headquartered in Ghent, with offices in Zaventem and Ittre, the company supports about 250 healthcare clients and 225,000 frontline users, helping hospitals and other care providers optimize staff planning, scheduling, time tracking, and HR processes.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ortec-acquires-toba-hr-solutions-to-strengthen-healthcare-workforce-management-in-belgium-and-luxembourg-302822688.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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