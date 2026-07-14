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WKN: A2QEPD | ISIN: SE0014781795 | Ticker-Symbol: AZZ2
Tradegate
14.07.26 | 10:47
29,680 Euro
-1,20 % -0,360
Branche
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STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ADDTECH AB Chart 1 Jahr
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ADDTECH AB 5-Tage-Chart
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30,22030,50011:11
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.07.2026 08:15 Uhr
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Addtech AB: Interim report Q1 1 April - 30 June 2026

First quarter (1 April - 30 June 2026)

  • Net sales increased by 6 percent and amounted to SEK 6,172 million (5,839).
  • Operating profit before amortisation of intangible non-current assets (EBITA) increased by 11 percent and amounted to SEK 1,026 million (922) corresponding to an EBITA margin of 16.6 percent (15.8).
  • Operating profit increased by 11 percent and amounted to SEK 870 million (786) corresponding to an operating margin of 14.1 percent (13.5).
  • Profit after tax increased by 12 percent and amounted to SEK 631 million (562) and earnings per share before/after dilution amounted to SEK 2.30 (2.00). For the latest twelve month period earnings per share before/after dilution amounted to SEK 8.25 (7.20).
  • Return on working capital (P/WC) amounted to 81 percent (77).
  • Return on equity amounted to 28 percent (29) and the equity ratio amounted to 42 percent (41).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 605 million (477). For the latest twelve month period, cash flow per share from operating activities amounted to SEK 11.55 (9.60).
  • Since the start of the financial year, two acquisitions have been completed, with total annual sales of about SEK 230 million.

CEO's comments
We started the financial year with a generally high level of activity and continued profitable growth. Total sales grew by 6 percent, with strong contributions from the Automation, Electrification and Safety business areas. Currency fluctuations had a marginal impact, and on an organic basis, turnover was in line with the corresponding quarter last year. EBITA grew by 11 percent, with a strengthened margin of 16.6 percent (15.8). P/WC rose to 81 percent (77) and we welcomed two high-performance companies with strong positions in attractive niches to the Group.

For the full CEO comment, please see the Interim Report.

Stockholm July 14, 2026

This information is information that Addtech AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 8.15 a.m CET on 14 July 2026.

A phone conference and webcast will be arranged in relation to the report, at 10.00 a.m.

For participation in the conference:
Phone: Register on the link https://events.inderes.com/addtech/q1-report-2026/dial-in
Webcast: https://addtech.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2026

For further information, please contact:
Niklas Stenberg, President and CEO, +46 8 470 49 00
Malin Enarson, CFO, +46 705 979 473

Addtech in brief
Addtech is a technical solutions group that provides technological and economic value added in the link between manufacturers and customers. Addtech operates in selected niches in the market for advanced technology products and solutions. Its customers primarily operate in the manufacturing industry and infrastructure. Addtech has about 4,900 employees in more than 150 subsidiaries that operate under their own brands. The Group has annual sales of about SEK 23 billion. Addtech is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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