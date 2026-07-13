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WKN: A2JNSY | ISIN: CA39814L1076 | Ticker-Symbol: NJF1
Frankfurt
13.07.26 | 18:29
0,050 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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GRID METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.07.2026 22:42 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Mustang Minerals Limited: Mustang Closes Sale of El Cobre Copper-Gold Porphyry Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mustang Minerals Limited ("Mustang" or the "Company") (TSX-V: MMX; OTCQB: MMXLF) announces that it has closed the previously announced sale of all of the shares of Minera Alondra S.A. de C.V., an indirectly wholly-owned Mexican subsidiary of the Company which owns the El Cobre Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in Mexico ("El Cobre"), to Minerales Criticos De Mexico, S.A.P.I. De C.V. for total cash consideration of US$1,500,000 (the "Transaction"). The Transaction was previously announced by the Company in its news release dated June 24, 2026.

About Mustang

Mustang is an exploration company focussed on copper and gold targets in Nevada, USA.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Morgan J. Poliquin"
Morgan Poliquin, Ph.D., P.Eng.
President and CEO, Mustang Minerals Limited

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information:

Mustang Minerals Limited
Tel. 604.689.7644
Email: info@mustang-minerals.com
http://www.mustang-minerals.com/


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.