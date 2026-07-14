Internationally recognised business executive with extensive operational experience in life sciences, diagnostics and pharma

Appointment will lead strategic growth plans, including commercialisation of the gSynth platform for AI-driven antibody discovery, and operational scaling

Camena Bioscience, a pioneer in enzymatic DNA synthesis producing complex, high-fidelity gene constructs for AI-driven antibody discovery, today announced the appointment of Gregory P. McGuinness as Chief Executive Officer. Greg's appointment will support the Company's continued growth, driving commercialisation of the gSynth platform for AI-driven antibody discovery, and operational scaling.

Greg has over 30 years of executive leadership and operational expertise, having successfully commercialised disruptive and foundational technologies across the life sciences and diagnostics markets. His career has been defined by scaling operations, driving product innovation, and executing commercial expansion into global markets. Camena's proprietary gSynth technology platform enables researchers to write DNA, including long, complex, and difficult-to-synthesise gene sequences, at scale and with unprecedented accuracy and speed.

Greg was most recently CEO at Inanovate Inc., and was also CEO/Co-Founder at TwiXimo Therapeutics Inc. He has previously held board and senior leadership positions, including Chief Commercial Officer at Genturi Inc., Entrepreneur in Residence at Rose Ventures Inc., VP of Business Development at DNA Electronics Ltd., VP International Operations at NimbleGen Inc. (acquired by Roche), and VP Commercial Operations at Genetic MicroSystems Inc. (acquired by Affymetrix Inc.).

Greg holds a BSc (Hons) in Pharmacology and in Chemistry from University College Dublin, a Diploma in Management Studies from Oxford Brookes University with a distinction in corporate strategy, and an MSc in International Management, a senior executive programme at Trinity College Dublin in association with IMD (Lausanne), Babson College (MA), McGill Uni. (Canada), and the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University (N. Carolina).

Greg McGuinness, CEO, Camena Bioscience commented: "I am honoured and delighted to step into the role of CEO at Camena during such an exciting time of growth. I look forward to working alongside our exceptionally talented team to build on the Company's strong foundation, delivering the highest quality products to our clients, and driving our vision for the future of AI-driven antibody discovery."

Dr Aditya Rajagopal, Chair of the Board, Camena Bioscience, added: "Greg's track record in scaling high-potential technology companies makes him the ideal choice to drive Camena through its commercialisation phase. He brings the rare ability to guide complex technical developments while building world-class operational infrastructure. With his appointment, Camena is perfectly positioned to set the global standard for DNA synthesis that is now the foundational engine for AI-based bio-innovation. I am excited to see what lies ahead for Camena."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260714317900/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts:

Zyme Communications

Katie Odgaard

Tel: +44(0) 7787 502 947

Email: katie.odgaard@zymecommunications.com

Camena Bioscience

Elaine O'Brien

Email: elaine@camenabio.com