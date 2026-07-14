ODIOT SA: Report on the Combined General Meeting of Monday 13 July 2026 and Announcement of the Results of a Capital Increase

Report on the Combined General Meeting of Monday 13 July 2026 and Announcement of the Results of a Capital Increase

Paris, July 14, 2026 - 10:30 a.m

ODIOT S.A. (Euronext Access, FR0014010XXX - MLODT) announces the results of its Combined General Meeting held on 13 July 2026 and presents the outcome of the capital increase launched on 16 February 2026.

Report on the General Meeting:

The Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of Odiot S.A. was held on Monday 13 July 2026, chaired by Mr Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat. Several shareholders were present, represented by proxy or voted by post, together representing 35.69% of the shares and 35.24% of the voting rights.

The General Meeting adopted all the resolutions put forward by the Board of Directors. The main measures approved were as follows:

Approval of the principle of the Company's transfer to the Euronext Growth Paris market;

Amendment of the age limit applicable to directors: one third of the directors may now serve up to the age of 80, compared with 70 previously.

A detailed table of the results is set out below:

Resolution Votes for Votes against Abstentions Not voted 1. Approval of the transfer to Euronext Growth 99 226 (100 %) 0 (0 %) 1 441 0 2. Powers for formalities 100 667 (100 %) 0 (0 %) 0 0 3. Amendment of the directors' age limit 100 667 (100 %) 0 (0 %) 0 0 4. Powers for formalities 100 667 (100 %) 0 (0 %) 0 0

Results of the capital increase launched on 16 February 2026:

ODIOT S.A. is pleased to announce the successful completion of its latest capital increase. This new transaction forms part of the development strategy pursued by the Company and reflects the renewed confidence of its investors.

The fundraising, amounting to a total of €1,141,240, was subscribed partly through the conversion into shares of existing debts owed by ODIOT, and partly in cash by seven new investors.

Given the amounts invested, most of these new investors are expected to join the Odiot Patrons-Investors Club.

Use of the proceeds:

Repayment of the disputed bank debt owed to BRED; the Company now carries no bank debt whatsoever.

Repayment of two former creditors with whom a settlement agreement had been signed in the course of 2024.

Financing and settlement of the 2022-2023 URSSAF debt, for which an agreement was reached in early 2026, together with an employment tribunal dispute inherited from the former management.

Continued modernisation of the production facilities.

Financing of the Company's planned transfer to the Euronext Growth market.

Financing of the Company's development, in particular external growth.

Main terms of the transaction:

Total amount of the capital increase: €1,141,240 (including share premium)

Number of new shares issued: 28,531

Issue price: €40 per share

Following this capital increase, the Company's share capital will amount to €303,853, divided into 303,853 shares with a nominal value of €1 each, fully paid up and all ranking pari passu.

About ODIOT SA

ODIOT SA is one of the oldest and most prestigious French silversmith brands, founded in 1690. A leading figure of the 18th and 19th centuries, it was a supplier to the Royal Families as well as to Emperor Napoleon I. Renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship, the brand creates outstanding silversmith pieces in solid silver and vermeil, perpetuating a tradition of excellence passed down for more than three centuries. ODIOT SA also owns the brands Tétard Frères (1880), Biennais (1791) and Rouge Pullon (1945), further strengthening its positioning in the high-end silversmithing trades and related services. Odiot and Rouge Pullon are distinguished as Company of Living Heritage (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant) by the French Minister of Economy.

Investor Relations: investors@odiotholding.com

Press Relations: press@odiotholding.com

ODIOT S.A - Euronext Access Ticker: MLODT www.odiotholding.com

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