Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC) (OTCQX: KCCFF) ("Kutcho Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drilling has commenced at its feasibility stage, high-grade copper-zinc development project (the "Project") located in Northwest British Columbia.

Vince Sorace, President & CEO of Kutcho Copper stated: "Our 2026 drill program is underway, with 2 drill rigs designed to test the Hamburger, Gap and Esso West targets. This program represents the first comprehensive exploration drill program testing multiple new targets on the Kutcho project in over 15 years. Updates and drill results will be reported as they become available".

The 2026 Drill Program:

The prospective, near-planar Kutcho time horizon extends for over 12km along strike, and includes the Hamburger, Gap and Esso West targets. These are untested ZTEM conductivity highs near to the known mineralization - supported by geology, magnetic and seismic data to 850-metre depth.

The Hamburger target covers an area of 2.8km 2 - more than double that of the defined mineral resource at the Main deposit.

target covers an area of 2.8km - more than double that of the defined mineral resource at the Main deposit. The Gap target covers an area of 1.3km 2 at the confluence of two important conductivity trends.

covers an area of 1.3km at the confluence of two important conductivity trends. The Esso West target is a high priority drill target covering an area of 1,900m strike by 500m down dip (an area 4 times larger than the Esso Deposit).

Figure 1: Plan view of geologically contrained ZTEM conductivity high within the Kutcho Time Horizon that encompasses the known resource lenses and new near resource targets.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3735/304967_0825bcdb6412a91d_002full.jpg

Soil Sampling and Field Mapping

The 2026 exploration program also incudes soil sampling and field mapping on targets that require further investigation before developing drill targets.

Qualified Persons

The technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Sharp, P.Eng BC (Lic. No. 47907), FAusIMM, Chief Operating Officer for Kutcho Copper, who serves as a qualified person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

Notes

Regional and Near Resource Exploration Targets are considered early-stage exploration targets which do not contain any mineral resources as defined by NI 43-101. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource for the targets disclosed. It is uncertain whether further exploration will result in these targets being delineated as a mineral resource.

are considered early-stage exploration targets which do not contain any mineral resources as defined by NI 43-101. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource for the targets disclosed. It is uncertain whether further exploration will result in these targets being delineated as a mineral resource. ZTEM is an acronym referring to the Z-Axis Tipper Electromagnetic technique which is a geophysical technique utilizing natural earth currents to image the subsurface three-dimensional distribution of apparent resistivity to depths exceeding one kilometer.

is an acronym referring to the Z-Axis Tipper Electromagnetic technique which is a geophysical technique utilizing natural earth currents to image the subsurface three-dimensional distribution of apparent resistivity to depths exceeding one kilometer. VTEM is an acronym referring the "Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic" technique and is useful for detecting and discriminating between moderate to excellent conductors.

is an acronym referring the "Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic" technique and is useful for detecting and discriminating between moderate to excellent conductors. Electrical Conductivity may indicate the presence of mineralization of economic interest, but also a range of other possibilities, including electrically conductive mudstones, alteration and mineralization such as pyrite.

About Kutcho Copper

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a Canadian resource development company focused on expanding and developing the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc project in northern British Columbia. Committed to social responsibility and the highest environmental standards, the Company recently completed a feasibility study on the Kutcho project and is advancing permitting with the objective of getting to a positive construction decision.

Vince Sorace

President & CEO, Kutcho Copper Corp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "advance", "de-risk", "execute", "incorporate", "accretive", "plans", "compelling", "believes", "intends", "potential", "value opportunities", "upside", variations of these words and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "may", "could", "should" or "would" occur. Although Kutcho Copper believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, statements and information related to the Feasibility Study; the funding, timing and results of planned exploration programs; the ability of the Company to upgrade inferred mineral resources to higher categories and, subsequently, to mineral reserves; the outcome of potential optimizations and opportunities identified in the Feasibility Study and subsequently; the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop the Kutcho project and for general working capital purposes; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associates with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of copper and other metals, changes in general economic conditions, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the Kutcho project and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects, including the environmental assessment process; the ability of the Company to conclude agreements with First Nations; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, aboriginal title claims and rights to consultation and accommodation, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

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Source: Kutcho Copper Corp.