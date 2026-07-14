Traction Uranium Corp.: Traction Uranium Reports Finalized Metrics from Completed Airborne Survey at the Aurora Uranium Project

CALGARY, Alberta, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the "Company" or "Traction") is pleased to provide an update on the high-resolution airborne radiometric and magnetic survey at the Aurora Uranium Project ("Aurora" or the "Project"), located in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin region. The survey was completed in late June (see press release dated July 2nd, 2026), following which the aircraft and survey crew demobilized from Points North Landing, Saskatchewan. The program was conducted by Special Projects Inc. ("SPI") under the direction of Cosa Resources Corp. ("Cosa"), the underlying owner and operator of Aurora.

The completed program achieved 100% of the planned survey coverage and collected 5,222.56 line kilometres of processed radiometric and magnetic data. All 577 planned survey lines were completed at 50-metre spacing, together with tie lines flown at 500-metre spacing. The program comprised 14 production flights over nine flying days, with only two survey lines requiring re-flights due to geomagnetic activity. No operational downtime was attributed to logistics, fuel, equipment or aircraft maintenance. The survey lines were flown primarily in a northwest-southeast direction at an average azimuth of approximately 140 degrees.

"This program achieved full coverage of the planned survey area," said Jared Suchan, Chief Executive Officer of Traction. "The closely spaced radiometric and magnetic data is expected to provide us with a strong modern dataset for evaluating Aurora. Our focus now is on integrating and interpreting the final survey products to identify and prioritize the most compelling areas for follow-up exploration."

Survey data were reviewed throughout acquisition using real-time navigation, magnetic and radiometric quality-control procedures. Following acquisition, the radiometric and magnetic datasets were processed through levelling, microlevelling, decorrugation and gridding. Final deliverables include processed radiometric and magnetic datasets, topographic information, gridded survey products and radiometric anomaly information.

Traction and Cosa will now review and interpret the completed survey products and integrate them with the existing geological and geophysical information for Aurora. The resulting interpretation is expected to support the identification and prioritization of areas for ground follow-up and potential future drill-target refinement.

The Company also would like to announce a correction to its news release dated July 13, 2026 ("original release") regarding the extension of its engagement of Nordcore Media LLC. The original release incorrectly stated that the marketing services would commence on June 13th, 2026. The Company wishes to clarify that such services have commenced on July 13, 2026. All other information contained in the original news release remains unchanged.

Qualified Person

Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., CEO and Director of the Company, and a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical contents of this news release.

For a discussion of the Company's QA/QC and data verification processes and procedures, please see its most recently-filed technical report, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company's profile at http://www.sedarplus.ca.

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its uranium project in the world-renowned Athabasca Region. We invite you to find out more about our exploration-stage activities across Canada's Western region at https://tractionuranium.com.

About Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources is a Canadian uranium exploration company operating in northern Saskatchewan. Its portfolio comprises roughly 237,000 ha across multiple 100% owned and Cosa-operated Joint Venture projects in the Athabasca Basin region, all of which are underexplored, and the majority reside within or adjacent to established uranium corridors.

Cosa's award-winning management team has a long track record of success in Saskatchewan. In 2022, members of the Cosa team were awarded the AME Colin Spence Award for their previous involvement in discovering IsoEnergy's Hurricane deposit. In addition to Hurricane, Cosa personnel led teams or had integral roles in the discovery of Denison's Gryphon deposit and held key roles in the founding of both NexGen and IsoEnergy.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Jared Suchan

CEO and Director

(604) 425-2271

info@tractionuranium.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events, including, in this news release, in relation to the Company's near and longer term exploration plans. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include: the risk that the Company does not exercise the option or acquire any interest in the Aurora project, risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral projects, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined and the risk that exploration and development activities will cost more than the amount budgeted for such activities by the Company; access and supply risks; operational risks; regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits; and financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.