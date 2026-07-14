North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - Lion One Metals Limited (TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) ("Lion One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ronan Geoghegan as Vice President Corporate Development and Investor Relations of the Company. The Company also announces the resignation of the Company's longtime Vice President, Corporate Secretary and former director, Mr. Hamish Greig.

Mr. Geoghegan is a mining industry professional with more than 15 years of experience spanning geology, exploration, investor relations, corporate development, and strategic planning. He is a registered Professional Geologist (P.Geo.) with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC) and holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with a specialization in finance from the UBC Sauder School of Business.

Mr. Geoghegan has extensive experience supporting publicly listed mining companies across the full mining lifecycle, from grassroots exploration and resource development to commercial production and corporate growth. He began his career as an exploration geologist, gaining significant technical and project management experience on a wide range of precious and base metals projects with both junior and major mining companies. Since joining Lion One Metals in 2023, he has held progressively senior roles within the Company and currently leads the Company's investor relations and corporate development initiatives. Mr. Geoghegan brings a strong combination of technical and financial expertise to the Company and further strengthens the Company's leadership team as it continues to advance its strategic objectives and create long-term value for shareholders.

Lion One also announces the resignation of Mr. Hamish Greig, the Company's longtime Vice President, Corporate Secretary, and former director. Mr. Greig has been an integral member of the Lion One team since the Company's public inception and has made significant contributions to its growth and success. He has been a mainstay at Lion One and has supported the Company through several major milestones, including the construction of the assay lab, the consolidation of the Navilawa Caldera, and the discovery of the Zone 500. Mr. Greig was instrumental in helping to advance the Tuvatu project from early-stage exploration through development and into production, becoming a valued historian of the project along the way. The Company extends its sincere thanks to Mr. Greig for his many contributions over the past 16 years and wishes him continued success in his future endeavours.

About Lion One Metals Limited

Lion One is an emerging Canadian gold producer headquartered in North Vancouver BC, with new operations established in late 2023 at its 100% owned Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji. The Tuvatu project comprises the high-grade Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Deposit, the Underground Gold Mine, the Pilot Plant, Tailings Storage Facility, and the Assay Lab. The Company also has an extensive exploration license covering the entire Navilawa Caldera, which is host to multiple mineralized zones and highly prospective exploration targets.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Todd Romaine, Chairman

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this release include all information regarding the Offering and the Private Placement, the expected lead subscriber of the Offering, the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering and the Private Placement and the proposed closing date of the Offering and Private Placement. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

This forward-looking information reflects Lion One's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Lion One and on assumptions Lion One believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; that the Company will be able to complete the Offering and Private Placement on terms substantially similar to those described; that the Company will receive approval for the Offering from Nebari as well as other regulatory approvals required to complete the Offering and the Private Placement; the conditions of the financial markets; the ability of the Company to satisfy the covenants set out in the Facility and the Company's forbearance agreement with Nebari; and with respect to the use of proceeds, the sufficiency of the proceeds.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of Lion One or its subsidiaries to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: that the Company is in default of its obligations under the Facility and may be subject to enforcement actions from Nebari; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the actual results of current research and development or operational activities; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting mining, timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; fluctuating commodity prices; and competition, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305100

Source: Lion One Metals Limited