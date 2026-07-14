Mink Ventures Corporation Completes Phase Two Drilling at Warren Project, Timmins

TORONTO, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK) ("Mink" or the "Company") today announced it has completed two drill holes (477 meters) to drill test two VTEM Maxwell Plate anomalies outlined at its Warren property for potential nickel (Ni), copper (Cu), cobalt (Co) mineralization. Core logging has just been completed and sampling of mineralized intervals is well underway. Results from assays will be reported upon receipt of results, which are anticipated towards the end of August.

Following this, the Company plans to initiate a drill program at its Montcalm Ni Cu Co Project. This is expected to begin in late August or early September, subject to ground conditions for access at that time.

In mid-December, preparation of the winter access road into the northern portion of the Warren property will begin in anticipation of the Phase 3 drilling program, which will drill test three, new VTEM targets proximal to historical drill hole ML-1 which returned 0.84% Cu over 4.3 meters (Figures 2 & 3).

WARREN PROPERTY GEOLOGY:

Mink's Warren Project is hosted within the Kamiskotia Gabbro Complex (KGC) and is thought to be broadly equivalent to the Montcalm Gabbro Complex (MGC) but separated by a granitic arch. The MGC hosts the former Montcalm Mine which produced approximately 3.93 million tonnes grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.05% Co (OGS, Atkinson, B., 2010).

Gabbro complexes such as MGC and KGC are known to be prospective for magmatic nickel copper sulphide deposition as demonstrated by the Montcalm Mine located within the MGC. The Warren property complements Mink's Montcalm property due to the distinctly similar prospective geological environments found in the MGC and the KGC, as well as the presence of significant Cu Ni zones on the Warren Property.

The Warren Property also hosts a felsic volcanic package along the western edge of the KGC with some significant copper mineralization. This volcanic package represents a second target area of interest with potential to host copper zinc volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits.

Qualified Person:

Mr. Kevin Filo, P. Geo. (Ontario), is a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Filo approved the technical data disclosed in this release. Mr. Filo is an officer and director of the Company.

For additional technical detail please see Mink Ventures' press releases March 11, 2026 and September 4, 2024.

*References: LaPierre, K. 1996; Morgain Minerals Drill Log ML-1, Resident Geologist Files, Timmins, Ontario.

About Mink Ventures Corporation:

Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK) is a Canadian mineral exploration company exploring for critical minerals in Ontario, Canada. It has a prospective, nickel copper cobalt exploration portfolio, with its Montcalm project, which now covers approximately 104 km2 adjacent to Glencore's former Montcalm Mine with historical production of 3.93 million tonnes of ore grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.051% Co (Ontario Geological Survey, Atkinson, 2010), as well as its 11 km2 Warren Ni Cu Co Project. These complementary nickel copper cobalt projects have excellent access and infrastructure and are in close proximity to the Timmins Mining Camp. The Company has 41,447,296 common shares outstanding.

For further information about Mink Ventures Corporation please contact: Natasha Dixon, President & CEO, T: 250-882-5620 E: ndixon@minkventures.com or Kevin Filo, Director, T: 705-266-6818 or visit www.sedarplus.ca

Figure 1: General Location Map





Figure 2: VTEM Response Profile Map With Proposed 'P Series' Holes and Occurrences





Figure 3: Warren Phase 2 & 3 Drill Targets





Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information", including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the prospectivity of the Montcalm and Warren Projects. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Mink to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of exploration work; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the Warren Project and Montcalm Project; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, or delays in obtaining governmental and stock exchange approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Mink's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR+. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Mink disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or ac curacy of this release.

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