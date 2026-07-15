Tocvan Ventures Corp: Tocvan Outlines Phased Development Plan for Pilot Mine Operations at Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project

FIRST GOLD-SILVER DORÉ POUR TARGETED FOR Q4 2026

HERMOSILLO, MX / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company" or "Tocvan") (CSE:TOC)(OTCQB:TCVNF)(WKN:TV3/A2PE64) is pleased to announce a strengthened development plan as it transitions Gran Pilar from exploration into pilot-scale production. With all major permits secured and construction well underway, Tocvan is advancing a fully permitted 50,000-tonne heap-leach pilot facility designed to generate cash flow, validate metallurgy at scale, and materially de-risk the path toward commercial production.

The Company's 10-year pilot mine permit was secured in August 2025, followed by a 6-year Community Agreement executed in May 2026, providing long-term stability and expansion flexibility.

"Gran Pilar is entering a pivotal phase," stated Brodie Sutherland, CEO of Tocvan. "This pilot operation is the first step toward establishing Gran Pilar as a scalable, long-life gold-silver producer. With construction progressing, equipment on site, and processing infrastructure being built, we remain firmly on track for our first gold-silver doré pour in Q4 2026. The operating data and cash flow generated will directly inform our commercial development strategy."

The pilot facility represents a low-capex, near-term production opportunity that positions Tocvan for rapid advancement in a strong gold market. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to follow Tocvan's progress as the Company advances toward its first gold-silver production in Q4 2026.

Key Highlights:

Target recovery: 70% Au for heap-leach

Heavy equipment (dozer, excavator, haul truck) mobilized on-site in April 2026

Site preparation, fencing, and leveling for the heap leach pad and containment ponds completed

Pad and containment pond construction underway

Local crushing equipment contracted

Processing plant equipment being constructed in Hermosillo

Condemnation drilling and water monitoring wells completed; baseline data collection ongoing

Trenching and material transport phase currently active

Photo 1. Foundation for Heap Leach Pad excavated and preparing for clay base and liner.

Photo 2. Base for Containment Ponds being packed with clay and ready for liners.

Photo 3. Active trenching of at surface oxide gold-silver material across expansion targets.

Figure 1. Planview layout map of the Pilot Facility.

Phased Development Plan

Phase 1: Trenching & Material Transport (Ongoing - Q3 2026)

Objective: Secure and characterize 50,000 tonnes of high-grade oxide feed.

Key activities: Expand dozer trenching across South Block high-priority targets and haul/stockpile mineralized material.

Milestone: 50,000 tonnes stockpiled;

Phase 2: Leach Pad Construction (Ongoing - Q3 2026)

Objective: Build the engineered 1.76-hectare heap leach pad and containment system.

Key activities: Complete site grading, compaction, impermeable liner installation, solution collection pipes, containment berms, and emergency ponds.

Milestone: Pad certified ready for stacking with full environmental sign-off.

Phase 3: Crushing & Stacking (Upcoming - Q3 2026)

Objective: Prepare ore for leaching.

Key activities: Crush material to optimal size and stack ore on the leach pad in 4-6 m lifts.

Milestone: 50,000 tonnes fully stacked and preconditioned.

Phase 4: Facility Build (Concurrent with Phases 2-3, Target Completion Q3 2026)

Objective: Commission the hydrometallurgical processing plant.

Key activities: Install carbon-adsorption columns (5-column circuit), solution ponds, and pumps.

Milestone: Plant fully commissioned and dry-tested.

Phase 5: Processing & Leaching (Q3 - Q4 2026)

Objective: Extract gold and silver at pilot scale.

Key activities: Apply dilute sodium cyanide solution via drip irrigation over a 60-90 day leach cycle with solution recirculation; adsorb metals onto activated carbon; monitor recovery rates in real time.

Milestone: Target >70% overall recovery achieved; detailed metallurgical and cost data collected.

Phase 6: Doré Pour & Reporting (Late Q4 2026)

Objective: First gold-silver production and reporting.

Key activities: Weigh, assay, and secure first pour; prepare report and cash-flow analysis; evaluate AISC and optimization data for Phase 2 expansion.

Milestone: First doré pour and initial revenue generation amid current high gold prices.

About Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan Ventures Corp. is a dynamic exploration and near-term producer advancing high-potential gold and silver projects in the mine-friendly jurisdiction of Sonora, Mexico. At its flagship Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project, Tocvan holds a 100% interest in over 21 km² of prospective ground, bolstered by the pivotal 2023 land acquisition that provides ample space for scalable mine infrastructure, including a planned 50,000-tonne pilot production facility. Recent exploration successes, including near surface 3.1 m at 19.4 g/t Au, underscore Gran Pilar's potential as a premier gold-silver asset. Additionally, Tocvan's 100% owned Picacho Gold-Silver Project, located in the prolific Caborca Trend-home to some of Mexico's largest gold deposits-positions the Company for further growth. With robust metallurgical results (up to 99% gold and 97% silver recovery) and a strategic capital to bolster growth, Tocvan is poised to deliver significant shareholder value in a market buoyed by record-high gold prices. With approximately 78.7 million shares outstanding, Tocvan is committed to unlocking the full potential of its assets through innovative exploration, strategic development, and investor-focused initiatives.

Brodie A. Sutherland, CEO for Tocvan Ventures Corp. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the Transaction and anticipated next steps. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to the speculative nature of the Company's business, the Company's formative stage of development and the Company's financial position. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

TOCVAN VENTURES CORP.

Brodie A. Sutherland, CEO

1150, 707 - 7 Ave SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 3H6

Telephone: 1 306 690 8886

Email: ir@tocvan.ca

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Web: tocvan.com

SOURCE: Tocvan Ventures Corp.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/tocvan-outlines-phased-development-plan-for-pilot-mine-operations-at-gran-pilar-g-1191104