Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB: SEB's results for the second quarter 2026

Stockholm 15 July 2026

SEB's operating profit for the second quarter 2026 amounted to SEK 10.8bn, with a return on equity of 15.7 per cent, a CET1 capital ratio of 17.2 per cent, and a capital buffer of 250 basis points.

"The positive momentum in revenues is a result of our long-term focus on staying close to our customers, which has enabled us to capture business opportunities in a market with high activity. Together with our continued cost discipline, this resulted in positive operating jaws in the quarter," says SEB's President and CEO Johan Torgeby.

Net interest income increased following lending growth and stable to increasing policy rates. Activity in the Corporate & Investment Banking division increased, notably within Investment Banking. The Card business also contributed to the net fee and commission income growth.

"In an uncertain environment, SEB remains resilient, as reflected in our second quarter performance," says Johan Torgeby.



Income statement Q2 Q1 Q2 Jan-Jun Full-year SEK m 2026 2026 % 2025 % 2026 2025 % 2025 Total operating income 20 055 18 406 9 19 559 3 38 461 39 381 -2 76 939 Total operating expenses 8 014 7 616 5 7 982 0 15 630 16 223 -4 32 596 Net expected credit losses 345 546 -37 295 17 891 959 -7 1 548 Imposed levies 922 813 13 882 5 1 735 1 846 -6 3 480 Operating profit before items affecting comparability 10 774 9 432 14 10 400 4 20 206 20 353 -1 39 314 Items affecting comparability -416 Operating profit 10 774 9 432 14 10 400 4 20 206 20 353 -1 38 898 NET PROFIT 8 664 7 497 16 8 253 5 16 161 16 077 1 31 063 Return on equity, % 15,7 13,1 15,0 14,3 14,2 13,8 Return on equity excluding items affecting comparability, % 15,7 13,1 15,0 14,3 14,2 14,0 Basic earnings per share, SEK 4,44 3,83 4,13 8,26 8,01 15,60

This disclosure contains information that SEB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 15-07-2026 06:30 CET.

For further information, contact:

Christoffer Malmer, CFO

+46 771 62 10 00



Pawel Wyszynski, Head of Investor Relations

+46 70 462 2111

pawel.wyszynski@seb.se



Petter Brunnberg, Head of Press & Media Relations

+46 70 763 5166

petter.brunnberg@seb.se

SEB is a leading northern European financial services group with international reach. We exist to positively shape the future with responsible advice and capital, today and for generations to come. By partnering with our customers, we want to be a leading catalyst in the transition to a more sustainable world. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, we have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in our presence in more than 20 countries worldwide, with around 18,400 employees. At 30 June 2026, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 4,355bn while assets under management totalled SEK 3,069bn. Read more about SEB at sebgroup.com.