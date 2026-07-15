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WKN: 859768 | ISIN: SE0000148884 | Ticker-Symbol: SEBA
Tradegate
15.07.26 | 09:59
19,355 Euro
+5,10 % +0,940
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SEB AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEB AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,11519,13011:41
19,12019,12511:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.07.2026 06:30 Uhr
44 Leser
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Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB: SEB's results for the second quarter 2026

Stockholm 15 July 2026

SEB's operating profit for the second quarter 2026 amounted to SEK 10.8bn, with a return on equity of 15.7 per cent, a CET1 capital ratio of 17.2 per cent, and a capital buffer of 250 basis points.

"The positive momentum in revenues is a result of our long-term focus on staying close to our customers, which has enabled us to capture business opportunities in a market with high activity. Together with our continued cost discipline, this resulted in positive operating jaws in the quarter," says SEB's President and CEO Johan Torgeby.

Net interest income increased following lending growth and stable to increasing policy rates. Activity in the Corporate & Investment Banking division increased, notably within Investment Banking. The Card business also contributed to the net fee and commission income growth.

"In an uncertain environment, SEB remains resilient, as reflected in our second quarter performance," says Johan Torgeby.

Income statement
Q2 Q1 Q2 Jan-Jun Full-year
SEK m20262026 % 2025% 20262025% 2025
Total operating income20 05518 406919 559338 46139 381-276 939
Total operating expenses8 0147 61657 982015 63016 223-432 596
Net expected credit losses345546-3729517891959-71 548
Imposed levies9228131388251 7351 846-63 480
Operating profit before items affecting comparability10 7749 4321410 400420 20620 353-139 314
Items affecting comparability-416
Operating profit10 7749 4321410 400420 20620 353-138 898
NET PROFIT8 6647 497168 253516 16116 077131 063
Return on equity, %15,713,115,014,314,213,8
Return on equity excluding items affecting comparability, %15,713,115,014,314,214,0
Basic earnings per share, SEK4,443,834,138,268,0115,60

This disclosure contains information that SEB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 15-07-2026 06:30 CET.

For further information, contact:
Christoffer Malmer, CFO
+46 771 62 10 00

Pawel Wyszynski, Head of Investor Relations
+46 70 462 2111
pawel.wyszynski@seb.se

Petter Brunnberg, Head of Press & Media Relations
+46 70 763 5166
petter.brunnberg@seb.se

SEB is a leading northern European financial services group with international reach. We exist to positively shape the future with responsible advice and capital, today and for generations to come. By partnering with our customers, we want to be a leading catalyst in the transition to a more sustainable world. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, we have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in our presence in more than 20 countries worldwide, with around 18,400 employees. At 30 June 2026, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 4,355bn while assets under management totalled SEK 3,069bn. Read more about SEB at sebgroup.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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