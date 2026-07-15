Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB: SEB appoints new Head of Baltic Division and new Country Manager in Finland

Stockholm 15 July 2026

Niina Äikäs, currently Head of SEB's Baltic division, has been appointed Country Manager of SEB in Finland. Sonata Gutauskaite-Bubneliene, currently Country Manager and CEO of SEB Lithuania, has been appointed Head of Baltic division and member of the Group Executive Committee. The changes are effective as of 1 September 2026, subject to relevant regulatory approvals.

"Niina has successfully led the development of our Baltic business during the past years, including the ongoing important merger of our three Baltic banks into one legal entity. With her extensive experience and strong understanding of both the Nordic and Baltic markets, she is exceptionally well suited to lead our continued development in Finland," says Johan Torgeby, President and CEO of SEB.

Niina Äikäs has headed SEB's Baltic division since 2021 and has been a member of the Group Executive Committee since the same year. She joined SEB in 2008 and has held several senior leadership positions within the bank, including Head of Large Corporates Coverage in Finland and Head of SEB in Shanghai. As Country Manager of SEB in Finland, she will become a member of SEB's Senior Leadership Committee, transitioning from her current role on the Group Executive Committee.

Sonata Gutauskaite-Bubneliene succeeds Niina Äikäs as Head of Baltic division.

"With more than 25 years at SEB and proven leadership skills across the Baltic organisation, Sonata has successfully led our business in Lithuania, delivered strong results and driven important transformation initiatives. I look forward to working closely with her in this new role as we continue to develop our business across the Baltics," says Johan Torgeby.

Sonata Gutauskaite-Bubneliene joined SEB in 1999 and has held several senior leadership positions across the organisation, including Head of Baltic Retail Banking. Since 2021, she has served as Country Manager and CEO of SEB Lithuania and will continue in that role during the Baltic merger process.

The appointments are subject to relevant regulatory approvals and are expected to take effect on 1 September 2026.

For further information, contact:

Pawel Wyszynski, Head of Investor Relations

+46 70 462 2111

pawel.wyszynski@seb.se

Petter Brunnberg, Head of Press & Media Relations

+46 70 763 5166

petter.brunnberg@seb.se

SEB is a leading northern European financial services group with international reach. We exist to positively shape the future with responsible advice and capital, today and for generations to come. By partnering with our customers, we want to be a leading catalyst in the transition to a more sustainable world. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, we have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in our presence in more than 20 countries worldwide, with around 18,400 employees. At 30 June 2026, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 4,355bn while assets under management totalled SEK 3,069bn. Read more about SEB at sebgroup.com.