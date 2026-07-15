ICG PLC: Q1 trading statement for the three months ended 30 June 2026

ICG PLC
Q1 FY27 trading update
For the three months ended 30 June 2026
Highlights
|AUM and fee-earning AUM
|
|Fundraising
|
|Transaction activity
|
|Corporate
|
|1 On a constant currency basis; 2 Pre step-downs, ICG commitment and FX & other movements; 3 Preqin, as of June 2026; 4 The timings of launches and closes depend on a number of factors, including the prevailing market conditions; 5 Direct investment funds; 6 Rating reaffirmed on 10 July 2026
COMPANY TIMETABLE
|Payment of ordinary dividend
|31 July 2026
|Half year results announcement
|11 November 2026
ENQUIRIES
|Shareholders and debtholders / analysts:
|Chris Hunt, Head of Corporate Development and Shareholder Relations, ICG
|+44(0)20 3545 2020
|Media:
|Fiona Laffan, Global Head of Corporate Affairs, ICG
|+44(0)20 3545 1510
ABOUT ICG
ICG (LSE: ICG) is a global alternative asset manager with $126bn* in AUM and more than three decades of experience generating attractive returns. We operate from over 20 locations globally and invest our clients' capital across Structured Capital and Secondaries (Structured Capital and Private Equity Secondaries); Debt (Private Debt and Credit); and Real Assets. Our exceptional people originate differentiated opportunities, invest responsibly, and deliver long-term value. We partner with management teams, founders, and business owners in a creative and solutions-focused approach, supporting them with our expertise and flexible capital. For more information visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn
*As at 30 June 2026.
PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW
|Fee-earning AUM
$m
|Structured Capital and Secondaries
|Real Assets
|Debt
|Total
|At 1 April 2026
|43,134
|9,793
|33,589
|86,516
|Funds raised: fees on committed capital
|2,073
|-
|-
|2,073
|Deployment of funds: fees on invested capital
|76
|310
|1,891
|2,277
|Total additions
|2,149
|310
|1,891
|4,350
|Realisations
|(140)
|(278)
|(1,562)
|(1,980)
|Net additions / (realisations)
|2,009
|32
|329
|2,370
|Stepdowns
|-
|-
|-
|-
|FX and other
|(511)
|(124)
|(76)
|(711)
|At 30 June 2026
|44,632
|9,701
|33,842
|88,175
|Q-o-Q change ($m)
|1,498
|(92)
|253
|1,659
|Q-o-Q change (%)
|3%
|(1%)
|1%
|2%
|Constant currency:
|Q-o-Q change
|4%
|-
|1%
|3%
|Y-o-Y change
|16%
|7%
|3%
|10%
|Last five years CAGR
|21%
|12%
|5%
|12%
|Business activity
|$bn
|Fundraising
|Deployment1
|Realisations1,2
|Q1 FY27
|LTM
|Q1 FY27
|LTM
|Q1 FY27
|LTM
|Structured Capital and Secondaries
|2.2
|7.2
|1.0
|6.2
|0.1
|0.9
|Real Assets
|1.3
|5.5
|0.7
|2.7
|0.3
|1.6
|Debt3
|0.6
|4.6
|1.3
|5.4
|0.7
|4.2
|Total
|4.1
|17.3
|3.0
|14.3
|1.1
|6.7
|1 Direct investment funds; 2 Realisations of fee-earning AUM; 3 Includes Deployment and Realisations for Private Debt only
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES
|Average rate
|Period end
|Q4 FY26
|Q1 FY27
|31 March 2026
|30 June 2026
|GBP:EUR
|1.1470
|1.1582
|1.1449
|1.1611
|GBP:USD
|1.3465
|1.3441
|1.3228
|1.3262
|EUR:USD
|1.1739
|1.1605
|1.1553
|1.1422
This results statement may contain forward-looking statements. These statements have been made by the Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this report and should be treated with caution due to the inherent uncertainties, including both economic and business risk factors, underlying such forward looking information.
References to investment strategies, fundraising activities or products are provided for information purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to subscribe for, any fund, security or investment product in any jurisdiction.
Unless otherwise stated the financial results discussed herein are on the basis of alternative performance measures (APM) basis; see full year results.