Vancouver, British Columbia and Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3) ("SXGC", "SX2" or the "Company") announces results from two drill holes from the 100%-owned Redcastle Project in Victoria (Figures 1 to 7). Redcastle is located 64 km to the NNW of the Company's Sunday Creek project (Figure 7).
Best results included 26.2 g/t Au over 0.14 m from 112.98 m and 15.4 g/t Au over 0.22 m from 321.84 m in drill hole SDDRE016 at the Laura prospect, two of eight individual high-grade gold intervals from that hole, which confirmed Costerfield-style gold-antimony mineralization including visible gold over more than 250 m of vertical extent. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals is interpreted to be approximately 70% to 85% of the sampled thickness for all reported holes.
Four High Level Takeaways:
First deep test confirms the system. SDDRE016 is among the first holes to test the Laura prospect below the historic workings and water table, intersecting gold and antimony bearing vein mineralisation over more than 250 m of vertical extent, with visible gold in subvertical extensional veins reminiscent of Costerfield-style mineralization.
High grades at depth. Eight separate high-grade gold intervals were returned from SDDRE016, headlined by 26.2 g/t Au over 0.14 m from 112.98 m, 15.4 g/t Au over 0.22 m from 321.84 m and 5.0 g/t Au with 0.33% Sb over 0.10 m from 294.11 m, demonstrating that the high grades historically mined at surface continue at depth.
A district-scale opportunity. Redcastle hosts 14 individual reefs across a 900 m cross-strike corridor and combined historic workings over 17 km of strike, the great majority of which has never been drill tested below approximately 50 m depth, providing a strong pipeline of targets along strike from Costerfield.
Regional growth in the Victorian epizonal goldfields alongside Sunday Creek. Eleven drill rigs are now operational across the 10km sitrike at Sunday Creek, with two rigs dedicated to targets outside the core drill area up to 8 km to the east, as the Company advances its 200,000 m drill program through to Q1 2027 with results pending from 71 holes.
Michael Hudson, President & CEO, states: "These are the first deep holes ever drilled beneath the Laura prospect at Redcastle, and they have done exactly what we hoped. We have intersected high-grade gold, visible gold and antimony in the same Costerfield-style vein architecture that has made this corner of Victoria one of the highest-grade gold endowments on earth.
"Redcastle sits just 7 km along strike from Costerfield, on a parallel structure, with 14 reefs over a 900 m wide corridor and 17 km of historic workings that have barely been scratched below the water table. SDDRE016 tells us the system has real depth potential, and it is only the beginning of a sustained regional campaign.
"With eleven rigs now turning across our landholding and results pending from 71 holes, Redcastle adds a genuine second engine of discovery alongside Sunday Creek as we drill through to the first quarter of 2027."
For Those Who Like the Details - Highlights:
- SDDRE016 (Laura) tested the mineralized western limb of the NNW-SSE trending Redcastle Anticline and a large IP chargeability body modelled from 155 m. The hole intersected steeply west-dipping bedding-parallel laminated veins and steep extensional veins hosting pyrite-arsenopyrite mineralization with associated gold and antimony from 102 m to 360 m, before passing through the anticlinal hinge at approximately 380 m to a final depth of 410.45 m. Highlights include:
- 2.1 g/t Au & 0.81% Sb over 0.10 m from 103.30 m
- 2.5 g/t Au over 0.35 m from 110.91 m
- 26.2 g/t Au over 0.14 m from 112.98 m
- 1.1 g/t Au over 0.10 m from 154.45 m
- 5.0 g/t Au & 0.33% Sb over 0.10 m from 294.11 m
- 15.4 g/t Au over 0.22 m from 321.84 m
- 4.8 g/t Au over 0.21 m from 329.57 m
- 2.8 g/t Au over 0.14 m from 334.50 m
- SDDRE017 (Beautiful Venus) was drilled west to east to test below historic workings intersected at approximately 42.5 m vertical depth in earlier hole MDDRE014. Trace antimony was observed in a steep extensional vein at 66.5 m down hole, and low-tenor gold was returned, with a best result of 0.91 g/t Au over 0.29 m from 140.71 m. The hole confirms the structural setting and vein style and will help vector future drilling at the prospect.
Drill Hole Discussion
Two drill holes are reported here targeting the Laura and Beautiful Venus prospects within the broader Redcastle Project, drilled in a west-to-east orientation to optimize high intersection angles across the steeply dipping vein architecture.
SDDRE016
SDDRE016 was designed to test the mineralized western limb of an NNW-SSE trending Redcastle Anticline, targeting at depth several bedding-parallel to sub-parallel structures expressed as workings at surface, together with a large IP chargeability body modelled from 155 m. The hole intersected steeply west-dipping bedding and vein-hosted pyrite-arsenopyrite mineralization from 102 m to 360 m, before passing through an anticlinal hinge at approximately 380 m to a final depth of 410.45 m. Mineralized veins were absent between the hinge zone and the end of hole.
Three styles of mineralized features were logged: a deformed black shale unit, bedding-parallel laminated veins, and steep to vertical extensional veins. Mineralization is punctuated by arsenopyrite-pyrite halos developed around veins, with antimony and gold hosted within the veins themselves. Visible gold was intersected in subvertical extensional veins fringed by arsenopyrite haloes, reminiscent of Costerfield-style mineralization.
As one of the first holes to test the Laura prospect to this depth, SDDRE016 is highly encouraging. The headline 26.2 g/t Au intercept lies at a vertical depth of approximately 86 m below surface, while deeper high-grade veins extend the mineralized system to more than 250 m of vertical extent. Further drilling is required to define strike and dip continuity between intercepts. Better results included:
- 2.1 g/t Au & 0.81% Sb over 0.10 m from 103.30 m
- 2.5 g/t Au & 0.00% Sb over 0.35 m from 110.91 m
- 26.2 g/t Au & 0.01% Sb over 0.14 m from 112.98 m
- 1.1 g/t Au & 0.06% Sb over 0.10 m from 154.45 m
- 5.0 g/t Au & 0.33% Sb over 0.10 m from 294.11 m
- 15.4 g/t Au & 0.03% Sb over 0.22 m from 321.84 m
- 4.8 g/t Au & 0.00% Sb over 0.21 m from 329.57 m
- 2.8 g/t Au & 0.00% Sb over 0.14 m from 334.50 m
SDDRE017
SDDRE017 tested the Beautiful Venus prospect, drilled west to east where the previous hole MDDRE014 intersected old workings at a vertical depth of 42.5 m.
Trace antimony was observed in a steep extensional vein at 66.5 m down hole. The hole returned low-tenor gold, with a best individual result of 0.91 g/t Au over 0.29 m from 140.71 m, and confirms the structural and vein setting for future targeting at the prospect.
Figure 1: Regional drill rig set up at Redcastle.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
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About Redcastle
The Redcastle Gold-Antimony Project, located 110 km north of Melbourne and 64 km NNW of Sunday Creek in central Victoria. The project comprises three granted exploration licences (EL5546, EL7498 and EL7499) covering a combined 7,500 hectares. The project straddles the northern tenements of Alkane Resources' Costerfield gold-antimony mine, sitting 7 km along strike from Costerfield on a parallel north-south structure and 24 km east of Agnico Eagle's Fosterville mine.
The Redcastle goldfield is a structurally controlled epizonal system, centred on the western limb of the plunging Redcastle Anticline and hosted in thinly interbedded Silurian sandstones and mudstones. Gold mineralization occurs in bedding-parallel laminated quartz veins striking ~345° and dipping steeply westward, containing quartz, carbonate, visible gold and stibnite, with a narrow arsenopyrite-pyrite halo in the surrounding host rock. The field is distinguished by closely spaced reefs, with 14 individual reefs occurring across a 900 m cross-strike distance on the western side, and combined historic workings extending over 17 km of strike.
First discovered in 1859, Redcastle is one of the most significant historic epizonal high-grade goldfields in Victoria. Reef mining during the 1859 to 1865 period delivered exceptional grades from narrow, continuous structures: the Welcome Group of mines extracted 20,583 oz at 254.6 g/t Au over 2 km of strike length down to a maximum depth of 125 m, and the Redcastle Gold Mining Company produced 35,000 oz at 33 g/t Au from Clarke's Reef. Historic mining was shallow (average ~55 m depth) with individual reef widths typically under 0.6 m and average mining widths of approximately 1 m.
Further Information
Further discussion and analysis of the Redcastle project is available at https://www.southerncrossgold.com/projects/redcastle on the SXGC website. These data, along with an interview on these results with President & CEO/Managing Director Michael Hudson can be viewed at www.southerncrossgold.com.
No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. However, during future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed. The Company notes that due to rounding of assay results to one decimal place, minor variations in calculated composite grades may occur.
Figures 1 to 7 show project location, plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 1 to 2 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported individually as estimated true widths ("ETW"), otherwise they are interpreted to be approximately 70% to 85% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. No compositing has been undertaken.
Critical Metal Epizonal Gold-Antimony Deposits
Redcastle (Figure 7) is an epizonal gold-antimony deposit formed in the late Devonian (like Fosterville, Costerfield and Sunday Creek), 60 million years later than mesozonal gold systems formed in Victoria (for example Ballarat and Bendigo). Epizonal deposits are a form of orogenic gold deposit classified according to their depth of formation: epizonal (<6 km), mesozonal (6 km to 12 km) and hypozonal (>12 km).
Epizonal deposits in Victoria often have associated high levels of the critical metal, antimony, and Sunday Creek and Redcastle are no exception. China claims a 56 per cent share of global mined supplies of antimony, according to a 2023 European Union study. Antimony features highly on the critical minerals lists of many countries including Australia, the United States of America, Canada, Japan and the European Union. Australia ranks seventh for antimony production despite all production coming from a single mine at Costerfield in Victoria, located nearby to all SXGC projects. Antimony alloys with lead and tin which results in improved properties for solders, munitions, bearings and batteries. Antimony is a prominent additive for halogen-containing flame retardants. Adequate supplies of antimony are critical to the world's energy transition, and to the high-tech industry, especially the semi-conductor and defence sectors where it is a critical additive to primers in munitions.
About Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3)
Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) is defining a leading gold-antimony project at the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project, located 60 km north of Melbourne. Sunday Creek is a significant gold and antimony drill discovery in a Tier 1 location, with high-grade drill results including 88 composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au from 126.3 km of drilling. The mineralization follows a "Golden Ladder" structure over 12 km of strike length, with structures tested from surface to 1,200 m depth.
Sunday Creek's strategic value is enhanced by its dual-metal profile. The Company has a critical mineral the Western world needs. This has gained increased significance following China's export restrictions on antimony, a critical metal for defence and semiconductor applications. Southern Cross' inclusion in the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and Australia's AUKUS-related legislative changes position it as a potential key Western antimony supplier.
Technical fundamentals further strengthen the investment case, with preliminary metallurgical work showing non-refractory mineralization suitable for conventional processing and gold recoveries of 93% to 98% through gravity and flotation.
With a strong cash position, 1,392 Ha of strategic freehold land ownership, and a large 200 km drill program planned through Q1 2027, SXGC is well-positioned to advance this globally significant gold-antimony discovery in a tier-one jurisdiction, delivering milestone by milestone.
- Ends -
For ASX Compliance: This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.
For further information, please contact:
Mariana Bermudez - Corporate Secretary
mb@southerncrossgold.com or +1 604 685 9316
Executive Office
1305 - 1090 West Georgia Street Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7, Canada
Nicholas Mead - Corporate Development
info@southerncrossgold.com.au or +61 415 153 122
Justin Mouchacca, Assistant Company Secretary,
jm@southerncrossgold.com.au or +61 3 8630 3321
Subsidiary Office
Level 21, 459 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC, 3000, Australia
NI 43-101 Technical Background and Qualified Person
Kenneth Bush, Head of Exploration for SXGC, a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Registered Professional Geologist in the fields of Mining and Exploration (#10315), is the Qualified Person as defined by the NI 43-101. Mr Bush has prepared, reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.
Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.
SXGC considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered and sold at Redcastle, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Alkane Resources (previously Mandalay Resources) contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Resources Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.
SXGC considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its 2024 End of Year Mineral Reserves and Resources Press Release, dated February 20, 2025. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2024 production costs, using a gold price of US$2,500 per ounce, an antimony price of US$19,000 per tonne and 2024 total year metal recoveries of 91% for gold and 92% for antimony, and is as follows:
AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 × Sb (%)
Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles of Redcastle mineralization and Costerfield, SXGC considers that a AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 × Sb (%) is appropriate to use for the initial early stage exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek and Redcastle.
JORC Competent Person Statement
Information in this announcement that relates to new exploration results contained in this report is based on information compiled by Mr Kenneth Bush a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Registered Professional Geologist in the fields of Mining and Exploration (#10315). Mr Bush has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Bush is Head of Exploration of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited and consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.
Certain information in this announcement that relates to prior exploration results is extracted from the Independent Geologist's Report dated 11 December 2024 which was issued with the consent of the Competent Person, Mr Steven Tambanis. The report is included in the Company's prospectus dated 11 December 2024 and is available at www.asx.com.au under code "SX2". The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information related to exploration results included in the original market announcement. The Company confirms that the form and context of the Competent Persons' findings in relation to the report have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original document/announcement and the Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
Forward-Looking Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed", "will", "subject to", "near future", "in the event", "would", "expect", "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive, political, social uncertainties; the state of capital markets, unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant; and other risks described in the Company's documents filed with Canadian or Australian (under code SX2) securities regulatory authorities. You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in filings made by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada or Australia (under code SX2), as applicable, and available for the Company in Canada at www.sedarplus.ca or in Australia at www.asx.com.au (under code SX2). Documents are also available at www.southerncrossgold.com The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.
Figure 2: Redcastle plan view showing selected results from holes SDDRE016 with selected prior reported drill holes, hillshaded LiDAR and historic workings.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
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Figure 3: Redcastle plan view showing selected results from holes SDDRE017 with selected prior reported drill holes, hillshaded LiDAR and historic workings.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/305229_a477600464d2eb23_005full.jpg
Figure 4: Redcastle Project. Prospect scale schematic cross sections (A-A' and B-B') with results from recently drilled holes SDDRE016 and SDDRE017
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/305229_sxgc-fig4.jpg
Figure 5: Redcastle Project Scale Geology. Geological section C-C' line presented with key prospects.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/305229_a477600464d2eb23_009full.jpg
Figure 6: Redcastle Project Idealized Geological Cross Section (C-C'). Schematic not to scale.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/305229_a477600464d2eb23_010full.jpg
Figure 7: Location of the Redcastle Gold-Antimony Project, along with the 100% owned Sunday Creek Project.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/305229_a477600464d2eb23_011full.jpg
Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.
|Hole ID
|Depth
(m)
|Prospect
|East
GDA94 Z55
|North
GDA94 Z55
|Elevation
(m)
|Dip
|Azimuth
GDA94 Z55
|SDDRE016
|410.45
|Redcastle
|302735
|5927298
|217
|-50.3
|67.7
|SDDRE017
|359.8
|Beautiful Venus
|305388.6
|5926618
|206.62
|-50.9
|68.9
Table 2: All individual assays reported from SDDRE016 and SDDRE017 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq. Individual assay and sample intervals are reported to two decimal places.
|Hole number
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au g/t
|Sb %
|AuEq g/t
|SDDRE016
|11.26
|11.76
|0.5
|0.13
|0.002
|0.14
|SDDRE016
|72.98
|73.09
|0.11
|0.23
|0.002
|0.23
|SDDRE016
|102.24
|102.53
|0.29
|0.51
|0.003
|0.52
|SDDRE016
|102.95
|103.3
|0.35
|0.1
|0.002
|0.1
|SDDRE016
|103.3
|103.4
|0.1
|2.12
|0.81
|4.06
|SDDRE016
|103.4
|104.33
|0.93
|0.04
|0.036
|0.13
|SDDRE016
|104.33
|104.43
|0.1
|0.24
|0.004
|0.25
|SDDRE016
|110.13
|110.4
|0.27
|0.17
|0.002
|0.17
|SDDRE016
|110.4
|110.79
|0.39
|0.46
|0.001
|0.46
|SDDRE016
|110.79
|110.91
|0.12
|0.71
|0.001
|0.71
|SDDRE016
|110.91
|111.26
|0.35
|2.48
|0.004
|2.49
|SDDRE016
|111.26
|111.8
|0.54
|0.37
|0.002
|0.38
|SDDRE016
|111.8
|112.38
|0.58
|0.12
|0.002
|0.13
|SDDRE016
|112.38
|112.8
|0.42
|0.24
|0.002
|0.24
|SDDRE016
|112.8
|112.98
|0.18
|0.34
|0.001
|0.34
|SDDRE016
|112.98
|113.12
|0.14
|26.2
|0.007
|26.22
|SDDRE016
|154.45
|154.55
|0.1
|1.05
|0.064
|1.2
|SDDRE016
|154.55
|154.74
|0.19
|0.38
|0.024
|0.44
|SDDRE016
|168.45
|168.56
|0.11
|0.5
|0.001
|0.5
|SDDRE016
|179.6
|179.71
|0.11
|0.51
|0.003
|0.52
|SDDRE016
|181.45
|181.78
|0.33
|0.91
|0.004
|0.92
|SDDRE016
|185.92
|186.71
|0.79
|0.34
|0.002
|0.35
|SDDRE016
|263.73
|263.83
|0.1
|0.3
|0.002
|0.31
|SDDRE016
|294.11
|294.21
|0.1
|4.98
|0.33
|5.77
|SDDRE016
|310.34
|310.45
|0.11
|0.45
|0.009
|0.47
|SDDRE016
|311.05
|311.22
|0.17
|0.58
|0.003
|0.59
|SDDRE016
|311.22
|311.42
|0.2
|0.62
|0.006
|0.63
|SDDRE016
|311.42
|311.72
|0.3
|0.2
|0.003
|0.21
|SDDRE016
|311.72
|312.82
|1.1
|0.1
|0.004
|0.11
|SDDRE016
|321.84
|322.06
|0.22
|15.4
|0.026
|15.46
|SDDRE016
|322.59
|322.7
|0.11
|0.75
|0.005
|0.76
|SDDRE016
|329.16
|329.27
|0.11
|0.31
|0.002
|0.32
|SDDRE016
|329.57
|329.78
|0.21
|4.8
|0.005
|4.81
|SDDRE016
|331.14
|331.31
|0.17
|0.13
|0.002
|0.14
|SDDRE016
|332.4
|333.5
|1.1
|0.1
|0.002
|0.1
|SDDRE016
|334.5
|334.64
|0.14
|2.84
|0.002
|2.84
|SDDRE016
|337.62
|337.85
|0.23
|0.47
|0.004
|0.48
|SDDRE016
|338.18
|338.3
|0.12
|0.63
|0.004
|0.64
|SDDRE016
|344.11
|344.34
|0.23
|0.79
|0.004
|0.8
|SDDRE016
|351.06
|351.32
|0.26
|0.77
|0.004
|0.78
|SDDRE016
|363.27
|363.84
|0.57
|0.18
|0.002
|0.18
|SDDRE016
|390.4
|391.2
|0.8
|0.1
|5E-04
|0.1
|SDDRE016
|394.48
|394.75
|0.27
|0.29
|0.001
|0.29
|SDDRE017
|66.33
|66.57
|0.24
|0.16
|0.002
|0.16
|SDDRE017
|100.5
|101.41
|0.91
|0.14
|0.001
|0.14
|SDDRE017
|101.41
|101.73
|0.32
|0.15
|0.003
|0.16
|SDDRE017
|140.71
|141
|0.29
|0.91
|0.002
|0.91
JORC Table 1
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Sampling techniques
|Drilling techniques
|Drill sample recovery
|Logging
|Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
|Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
|Verification of sampling and assaying
|Location of data points
|Data spacing and distribution
|Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
|Sample security
|Audits or reviews
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Mineral tenement
and land tenure
status
|Exploration done by
other parties
|Geology
|Drill hole Information
|Data aggregation methods
|Relationship
between
mineralization
widths and
intercept lengths
|Diagrams
|Balanced reporting
|Other substantive exploration data
|Further work
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305229
Source: Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.