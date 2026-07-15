Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - Metatek-Group Ltd. (TSX: MTEK) ("Metatek" or the "Company") announces that it has obtained approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to commence its normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") with respect to its common shares (the "Common Shares"). The NCIB will commence on July 17, 2026, and will terminate on the earlier of July 16, 2027, the date on which the Company has purchased the maximum number of Common Shares permitted under the NCIB or the date on which the NCIB is terminated.

Under the NCIB, the Company may, over a 12-month period commencing on July 17, 2026, purchase in the normal course through the facilities of the TSX or Canadian alternative trading systems, if eligible, up to 2,461,323 Common Shares, such amount representing approximately 5% of the 49,226,477 issued and outstanding Common Shares as at July 7, 2026. Furthermore, subject to certain exemptions for block purchases, the maximum number of Common Shares that the Company may acquire on any one trading day is 6,597 Common Shares, such amount representing 25% of the average daily trading volume of the Common Shares of 26,391 for the period from the Company's initial public offering to June 30, 2026. All Common Shares purchased by the Company under the NCIB will be cancelled.

Management of Metatek believes that, from time to time, the market price of the Common Shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of the Common Shares and that at such time the purchase of the Common Shares represents attractive investment value and would be in the best interests of Metatek. The purchase of Common Shares by Metatek will increase the proportionate interest of, and be advantageous to, all remaining shareholders.

The Company has engaged Canaccord Genuity to act as broker and to administer the NCIB.

About Metatek

Metatek is a United Kingdom-based geophysical services company providing high-definition mapping of subsurface strategic and critical mineral natural resources, energy (including hydrocarbons), helium and hydrogen, for exploration and development. Unlike traditional exploration companies that rely solely on invasive or slow-moving technologies such as seismic surveys, Metatek delivers rapid data acquisition, processing and scientific interpretation across air, land, and sea environments. Metatek supports national energy security and fast-tracking of the discovery of hydrocarbons, minerals essential for sustainable power, such as lithium, nickel, and copper, as well as identifying reservoirs for natural hydrogen and geothermal energy.

To learn more, please visit: www.metatek-group.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to expectations or intentions regarding potential future purchases of Common Shares under the NCIB. Although Metatek believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurances that such expectations or assumptions will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such statements may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR+. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and Metatek does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

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Source: Metatek-Group Ltd.