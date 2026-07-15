On May 5, 2026, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided, conditional upon the Swedish Companies Registration Office's authorization to implement the merger plan between Fingerprint Cards AB and Precise Biometrics AB, to delist the financial instruments of Fingerprint Cards AB from Nasdaq Stockholm.

Today, on July 15, 2026, Fingerprint Cards AB announced that the Swedish Companies Registration Office has granted permission to implement the merger plan between Fingerprint Cards AB and Precise Biometrics AB.

Accordingly, the last trading day in the financial instruments of Fingerprint Cards AB on Nasdaq Stockholm will be July 16, 2026.



Company name:

Fingerprint Cards AB

Shares

Short name:



FING B ISIN code: SE0026141665

Equity rights

Short name:

FING TO8 B ISIN code: SE0023595XXX

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.