Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CBA) ("Champion Bear" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed two new directors and a Chief Financial Officer in connection with a renewed corporate and technical strategy focused on advancing its Ontario mineral exploration portfolio and creating long-term shareholder value.

The new directors are Andrew Tims and Cole Fouillard and Jason Hastie has rejoined the Company as Chief Financial Officer. Their respective appointments are effective immediately, subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. Richard D. Kantor will continue to serve as Chair and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Mr. Tims is a seasoned exploration geologist with more than 40 years of experience in greenfield and brownfield mineral exploration programs. He has worked across Ontario's leading gold camps, including Geraldton, Kirkland Lake-Timmins, Red Lake and northwestern Ontario, including eight years with Rainy River Resources. His experience includes gold, platinum, kimberlite diamond, and volcanogenic massive sulphide exploration, and he has worked with junior and major mining companies, the Ontario Geological Survey, and industry organizations including the Porcupine Prospectors and Developers Association.

Mr. Fouillard is an entrepreneur, corporate leader, and Canadian military veteran with more than two decades of experience in strategic operations, logistics, emergency management, secure infrastructure, technology development, and stakeholder coordination. He is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VEXSL Global Inc., where he has led corporate structuring, capital strategy, partnership development, and commercialization initiatives across Canada and internationally. He brings a practical governance perspective focused on execution, accountability, risk management, Indigenous and community engagement, and long-term value creation.

The Company believes the refreshed board brings together a strengthened combination of capital markets, corporate development, project execution, governance, and mineral exploration experience. This enhanced leadership structure is intended to support Champion Bear's next phase of growth, with a particular focus on advancing its 100%-owned Plomp Farm Project in northwestern Ontario and continuing to evaluate the Company's broader portfolio of precious metals, platinum group metals, copper, polymetallic, tantalum, and rare earth element opportunities.

Champion Bear's Plomp Farm Project remains a key asset within the Company's portfolio. The project is located west of Dryden, Ontario and is believed to be an Archean lode gold and Au-rich volcanogenic significant sulphide opportunity. The property is located within favourable stratigraphy of the Thunder Lake assemblage and hosts the Plomp Farm Main Zone, where historical drilling has outlined a broad corridor of gold enrichment associated with pyrite, silver, and base metal mineralization.

"The appointment of Andrew Tims, Cole Fouillard and Jason Hastie represents an important step forward for Champion Bear," said Richard D. Kantor, Chair and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe the Company has a compelling foundation of mineral assets, technical work, and historical exploration results. With renewed leadership, Champion Bear is positioned to move forward with greater focus, discipline, and energy as we work to unlock the potential of Plomp Farm and the Company's broader Ontario property portfolio."

Mr. Todd McCracken, PGeo, Manager-Mining, BBA Consultants, is the qualified person (QP) under the meaning of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure of Mineral Projects, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical content of this news release.

About Champion Bear Resources Ltd.

Champion Bear is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused exclusively on historically prospective regions of Ontario. The Company's primary targets include gold, platinum group metals, copper, polymetallics, tantalum, and rare earth elements. Champion Bear's objective is to create shareholder value through discovery, joint venture, and acquisition. Additional information about Champion Bear can be found on the Company's website at www.championbear.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation including statements relating to the Company's renewed corporate and technical strategy focused on advancing its Ontario mineral exploration portfolio and creating long-term shareholder value; the benefits of the refreshed board of directors including the ability to support the Company's next phase of growth with particular focus on advancing the Plomp Farm Project and evaluating the Company's broader portfolio of prospects and opportunities; the belief that the Plomp Farm is an Au-rich volcanogenic sulphide opportunity; the belief that the Company has a compelling foundation of mineral assets, technical work and historical exploration results; the belief that the Company is positioned to move forward with greater focus, discipline and energy as it works to unlock the potential of Plomp Farm and the Company's broader Ontario property portfolio. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future plans, activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking information, including statements regarding the potential development of resources and drilling plans which may or may not occur. Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the ability to continue to operate as a going concern and pay to off its outstanding debts, judgements and liabilities, the market price of the Company's securities, metal prices, exchange rates, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, and regulations and other matters. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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Source: Champion Bear Resources Ltd.