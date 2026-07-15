Wake Forest, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - AJB Investment Fund II, LP ("AJB Fund") announces that, since the filing of its early warning report dated June 23, 2026, it has acquired through open market purchases on Nasdaq an aggregate of 74,934 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. (the "Issuer") at prices ranging from approximately US$2.21 to US$2.63 per Common Share, being approximately C$3.14 to C$3.70 for aggregate consideration of approximately US$185,398, being approximately C$262,855, with the Canadian-dollar amounts calculated using the applicable daily exchange rate published by the Bank of Canada on the date of each acquisition (the "Acquisitions").

AJB Fund acquired beneficial ownership of the Common Shares acquired pursuant to the Acquisitions. This press release is being issued in connection with the filing of an amended early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues regarding the Acquisitions.

Prior to the Acquisitions, AJB Fund, together with its joint actors, beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over an aggregate of 353,224 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.03% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.

Immediately following the Acquisitions, AJB Fund, together with its joint actors, beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over an aggregate of 428,158 Common Shares, representing approximately 12.16% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.

The Acquisitions represent an increase in the security holding percentage of AJB Fund, together with its joint actors, of approximately 2.13%, from approximately 10.03% to approximately 12.16% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. AJB Fund, together with its joint actors, may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of the Issuer, dispose of some or all of the securities of the Issuer that it holds or may continue to hold the Common Shares.

The Issuer's address is located at 32275 NW Hillcrest, North Plains, Oregon, 97133 USA.

AJB Fund is a North Carolina limited partnership formed for the purpose of making investments and its head office is located at 123 South White Street, Suite 300, Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587 USA.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305219

Source: AJB Investment II, LP - USD