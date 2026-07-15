Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - 01 Quantum Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) ("01 Quantum" or the "Company") one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, today announced that, effective July 13, 2026, it has entered into a strategic partnership with Crypto4A Technologies Inc. ("Crypto4A"). Together, the companies will collaborate on joint marketing initiatives, customer introductions, and industry engagement to help organizations accelerate their transition to quantum-safe security infrastructure through complimentary software and hardware solutions.

Under this partnership, the companies will work together to identify opportunities where their complimentary expertise can help organizations modernize their cryptographic infrastructure. By combining 01 Quantum's quantum-resilient technologies with Crypto4A's quantum-safe Hardware Security Modules (QxHSM) and QxVault secrets management platform, the companies will jointly support customer education through webinars, events, white papers, case studies, and other collaborative initiatives.

This partnership enhances 01 Quantum's competitive position, and accelerates its go-to-market strategy. Crypto4A recently achieved general availability for QxVault (a hardware-integrated secrets vault built on a quantum-safe HSM), and was recognized in two separate 2026 Gartner Hype Cycles within the Post-Quantum Cryptography category. 01 Quantum's hands-on experience in the creation of new and conversion of existing enterprise applications to become quantum-resistant provides a holistic end-to-end post-quantum cryptography (PQC) solution when paired with Crypto4A's quantum-safe Hardware Security Module (QxHSM) and QxVault products.

Executive Commentary

Andrew Cheung, CEO of 01 Quantum, stated, "The recent U.S. Executive Order has accelerated the timeline for quantum-safe migration, intersecting with a broader cybersecurity modernization wave that Gartner projects will surpass US$200 billion this decade. This creates an immediate, high-value opportunity as governments and regulated industries demand zero-trust infrastructure, HSM modernization, and long-lived data protection. Our collaboration with Crypto4A ensures we offer a complete, future-proof framework built for this multi-year transition"

Preparing for the quantum era isn't something organizations can tackle in isolation," said Bruno Couillard, CEO and Co-Founder of Crypto4A. "Success requires an ecosystem of complementary technologies and trusted partners. By working alongside 01 Quantum, we're helping organizations better understand how software and hardware work together to build a practical, quantum-safe security foundation. Through joint education and market engagement, we can help accelerate adoption across both public and private sectors."

Growing Urgency: U.S. Executive Order Accelerates Quantum-Safe Migration

On June 22, 2026, President Donald Trump issued an Executive Order directing U.S. federal agencies to accelerate the adoption of quantum-resistant cryptographic systems, citing the strategic risk posed by adversaries harvesting encrypted data today for future decryption once quantum capabilities mature. The order requires agencies to migrate high-value federal systems to PQC standards, establishing strict implementation deadlines for key establishment by 2030 and digital signatures by 2031.This Executive Order has further intensified global attention on quantum-safe readiness, including concerns by the Canadian government, financial institutions, and critical-infrastructure operators, many of whom maintain cross-border systems or U.S. regulatory exposure.

Market Size and Opportunity Emergen Research - PQC Market Data

According to Emergen Research, the global PQC market was valued at US $310 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US $2.89 billion by 2034, representing a 25.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the forecast period.

Emergen Research identifies several key factors driving this rapid adoption:

Rising quantum-computing threats, including "harvest-now, decrypt-later" risks targeting long-lived encrypted data.

Government and regulatory mandates, including NIST's PQC standardization and federal migration requirements.

High-value, long-retention data in financial services, healthcare, government, and defense.

Expansion of cloud, IoT, and edge systems, increasing demand for quantum-resistant cryptographic foundations.

Modernization of cryptographic infrastructure, including HSM refresh cycles and enterprise-wide key-management upgrades.

Emergen Research further notes that PQC adoption is accelerating as organizations integrate quantum-resilient technologies, secure key-management platforms, and next-generation cryptographic infrastructure into multi-year modernization programs.

About Crypto4A Technologies Inc.

Crypto4A Technologies Inc. is a Canadian cybersecurity company providing quantum-safe HSMs and advanced cryptographic solutions to secure keys, identities, and secrets across cloud, hybrid, and post-quantum environments. Crypto4A enables organizations to meet compliance, maintain digital sovereignty, and protect critical cryptographic infrastructure as they modernize toward quantum-resilient architectures.

Crypto4A is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, and serves government agencies, financial institutions, and enterprises requiring high-assurance, future-proof security foundations.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.crypto4a.com.

About 01 Quantum Inc .

01 Quantum Inc., formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF), is known for its innovative work in PQC, developing technologies designed to protect digital systems against emerging quantum computing threats. The Company's IronCAP and supporting technologies are integrated into its PQC solutions, enabling applications across security-sensitive environments including digital assets, AI systems, email security, and enterprise infrastructure. IronCAP technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833.

For more information, visit the Company's website at https://01com.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the expansion of the Company's product lineup, the timing of commercialization of the Company's technologies, the success of the Company's strategic alliances, the future of quantum computers and their impact on the Company's product offering, the functionality of the Company's products and the intended product lines for the Company's technology and the potential licensing of the Company's technology. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305190

Source: 01 Quantum Inc.