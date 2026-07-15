Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. (TSXV: CMI) (OTCQB: CYSNF), a leading global provider of commercial-grade, mobile, auto-deploying satellite antenna systems, today announced its financial results for the first six months of fiscal 2026.

Revenue for the first half of fiscal 2026 was $1.7 million, representing a decrease of $0.553 million compared with the same period in fiscal 2025. Demand for the Company's legacy antenna systems continued to be affected by supply chain delays, market uncertainty related to U.S. tariff actions and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Despite the lower sales level, C-COM generated a strong gross margin of 60% in the first half, supported by product sales mix and favorable foreign exchange rates.

Operating expenses remained well controlled during the quarter; however, the reduced sales volume resulted in a net loss of $0.822 million.

Cash flow from operations improved by $0.2 million compared with the first half of fiscal 2025, reflecting positive changes in working capital balances.

"Our balance sheet remains one of the strongest in our industry, allowing C-COM to continue investing aggressively in technologies that we believe will transform the Company over the coming years. While current geopolitical events and trade uncertainties have affected demand for our traditional products, they have not changed our long-term strategy or our confidence in the opportunities ahead," said Dr. Leslie Klein, President and CEO of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

Dr. Klein added, "Development of our revolutionary electronically steerable antennas and proprietary beamformer integrated circuits continues to advance according to plan. These products represent a significant technological leap for C-COM and position us to participate in the rapidly expanding multi-orbit satellite communications market."

"We remain on track to achieve several key milestones this year as we advance these new products toward commercialization. C-COM is also well positioned to support countries that have recently announced plans to launch their own LEO/MEO and GEO satellite networks to help mitigate sovereign security risks," concluded Dr. Klein.

About C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a pioneer and a leading global designer, developer, and manufacturer of transportable and mobile satellite-based antenna systems. The Company has developed proprietary, auto-acquisition controller technology for rapid antenna pointing to a satellite with just the press of a button, enabling Broadband Internet via Satellite across a wide range of market applications worldwide, including regions unserved or underserved by terrestrial access technologies.

C-COM has sold more than 11,000 antenna systems, in over 100 countries, through a dedicated dealer network that provides service to a wide range of vertical markets such as Oil and Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Education, Government Services, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's iNetVu brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is nearing completion of the development, manufacturing and satellite testing of its proprietary multi-orbit electronically steerable phased-array antenna platform, designed to deliver high-performance broadband connectivity across LEO, MEO and GEO satellite constellations. The Company believes this technology has the potential to significantly expand its addressable markets across land mobility, maritime and airborne communications.

Another significant project underway at C-COM is the development of an Analog Beamforming Integrated Circuit, which is progressing well and is expected to enter testing phase this year. These BFICs will be used in the manufacturing of all our ESA antennas with the intent to significantly reduce their cost and improve their performance.

For additional information, please visit www.c-comsat.com

iNetVu is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

The Company is publicly traded on the Canadian Venture Exchange (TSXV: CMI) and on the US OTC Exchange (OTCQB: CYSNF).

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Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Statements about C-COM's expectations for future results, its intention to continue investing in technology, its intention to continue developing, testing and launching new technologies and the timelines associated with such new technologies, its expectations as to the benefits to C-COM from launching new technologies, its primary focus over the next couple years and the expectation that investment in R&D will generate returns to the company all contain forward-looking information. Several factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Product testing may be delayed, may not have positive results or may result in necessary changes to the product design. Product development and launch may be postponed, delayed or, in the worst case, cancelled for many reasons outside C-COM's control, anticipated benefits of the new technology may not be realized, new products and services may not be released or, if released may not gain market acceptance and factors outside of C-COM's control may cause it to focus of its efforts and investments differently than described above. Any of those events and others could influence future performance and C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.'s ability to achieve the results mentioned above. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Readers are directed to the risk factors associated with the business of C-COM Satellite Systems in the company's most recent MD&A available at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305189

Source: C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.