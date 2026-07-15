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WKN: A2AMU0 | ISIN: GB00BYT1DJ19 | Ticker-Symbol: I2X2
Tradegate
15.07.26 | 09:30
21,800 Euro
+2,83 % +0,600
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22,00022,20014:56
22,00022,20013:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.07.2026 13:48 Uhr
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ICG PLC: Results of 2026 Annual General Meeting

ICG PLC (the "Company")

15 July 2026

Results of 2026 Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held this afternoon, all resolutions proposed were duly passed by the requisite majority the details of which are set out in the table below:

RESOLUTIONTITLEVOTES

FOR		,

FOR		VOTES

AGAINST		,

AGAINST		VOTES

TOTAL		% of ISC

VOTED		VOTES

WITHHELD
1ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 2026204,257,584100.00%6,3320.00%204,263,91672.37%106,318
2REMUNERATION REPORT192,612,87395.80%8,440,2214.20%201,053,09471.23%3,317,140
3REMUNERATION POLICY180,173,39789.77%20,542,98910.23%200,716,38671.11%3,653,848
4RE-APPOINT AUDITOR204,343,803100.00%6,0350.00%204,349,83872.40%20,396
5REMUNERATION OF AUDITORS204,349,320100.00%1,3820.00%204,350,70272.40%19,532
6FINAL DIVIDEND204,344,585100.00%6,3640.00%204,350,94972.40%19,285
7TO APPOINT J BOND204,328,441100.00%6,7090.00%204,335,15072.39%35,084
8TO APPOINT R LAWTHER204,332,344100.00%2,8060.00%204,335,15072.39%35,084
9TO APPOINT V MORTIER199,959,71497.86%4,374,9832.14%204,334,69772.39%35,537
10RE-APPOINT W RUCKER188,428,48592.22%15,906,7687.78%204,335,25372.39%34,981
11RE-APPOINT S BAXENDALE203,831,03499.75%504,2240.25%204,335,25872.39%34,976
12RE-APPOINT D BICARREGUI203,300,37099.49%1,034,8830.51%204,335,25372.39%34,981
13RE-APPOINT B DURTESTE204,012,79999.84%322,4540.16%204,335,25372.39%34,981
14RE-APPOINT A HENSEL-ROTH203,964,80399.82%370,4500.18%204,335,25372.39%34,981
15RE-APPOINT V HOLMES197,770,57996.96%6,200,4313.04%203,971,01072.26%399,224
16RE-APPOINT M LESTER201,779,26698.75%2,555,9871.25%204,335,25372.39%34,981
17RE-APPOINT A SYKES200,289,87598.02%4,045,3781.98%204,335,25372.39%34,981
18ALLOT SHARES194,814,22295.33%9,536,1164.67%204,350,33872.40%19,896
19PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS180,789,61788.47%23,561,11511.53%204,350,73272.40%19,502
20ADDITIONAL PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS189,800,53292.88%14,547,3657.12%204,347,89772.40%22,337
21MARKET PURCHASES204,216,25399.99%29,9670.01%204,246,22072.36%124,014
22NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETINGS199,460,32997.61%4,890,5962.39%204,350,92572.40%19,309

Following the conclusion of the AGM, Stephen Welton and Rosemary Leith retired as Non-Executive Directors of the Company. The Board is grateful to Stephen and Rosemary for their long service and outstanding contributions to the Board and its Committees, including Rosemary's role as Chair of the Risk Committee, during a period of sustained growth and success for ICG, and wishes them all the best for the future.

Notes:

The votes "For" and "Against" are expressed in percentage of votes cast.
Votes "For" include discretionary votes.
All resolutions put to the meeting were carried.

There were 282,260,661 ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue all of which had the right to vote. 2,696,409 ordinary shares were held in treasury which do not carry voting rights, and 9,058,864 ordinary non-voting shares were in issue.

A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.2R, copies of all resolutions, other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the AGM, will shortly be available to view on the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Contacts:

Chris Hunt
Investor Relations, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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