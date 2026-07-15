Mediagenix Introduces Trusted Agentic AI Operating Model for the Real-Time Media Enterprise

New conversational experiences, governed AI agents, and semantic intelligence enable broadcasters, streaming services, and content owners to operationalize AI across channel operations

BRUSSELS, BE / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Mediagenix , a global leader in smart content solutions to profitably connect the right content to the right audience, today announced new AI capabilities that enable media organizations to safely operationalize agentic workflows across channel operations, including title management, planning, and scheduling.

Purpose-built for media, the new AI capabilities combine years of investment in Semantic Intelligence with an AI Gateway that underpins the trust, governance, and operational controls required for enterprise AI adoption. A new conversational AI dashboard and support for Model Context Protocol (MCP) enable customers to deploy autonomous agents that automate repetitive work while maintaining human oversight.

"Organizations are moving beyond experimentation and asking how AI becomes part of everyday operations. The challenge is providing the business context, governance, and operational intelligence AI needs to contribute meaningfully across production workflows. Connecting an AI model to a workflow is only one part of that equation. Mediagenix has spent years building that foundation. We're enabling customers to operationalize agentic AI in a way that is trusted, transparent, and built for media," said Emmanuel Müller, Chief Product Officer at Mediagenix.

Bringing Conversational AI to Channel Operations

At the center of the announcement is the new Mediagenix AI Dashboard, a conversational interface that enables users to interact with complex media operations using natural language.

Users can ask business questions, identify operational issues, generate insights, and initiate actions from a single conversational workspace.

Example use cases include:

What is scheduled in Germany next week?

Which rights expire within the next 90 days?

What metadata issues are affecting scheduling?

Which correction would eliminate the greatest number of downstream errors?

Generate an alternative schedule scenario.

The platform is built on a model-agnostic architecture, allowing organizations to adopt evolving AI technologies while protecting existing investments and maintaining operational flexibility.

Semantic Intelligence Provides the Context AI Requires

The Mediagenix Semantic Intelligence layer understands relationships across content, metadata, scheduling, rights, audiences, distribution, monetization, and performance. This foundation already powers semantic search, metadata enrichment, recommendation, schedule optimization and decision intelligence throughout the platform.

"AI without context cannot understand media operations," added Müller. "Our Semantic Intelligence provides the media awareness that allows AI to reason across interconnected workflows instead of treating every task as an isolated request."

Trusted Agentic Workflows

Mediagenix AI is designed to automate operational activities while preserving accountability and human oversight. Initial agentic capabilities include:

Scheduling & Programming Operations for linear, FAST, and VOD scheduling and schedule optimization.

Rights & Finance for contract ingestion, rights validation, compliance verification, and financial controls.

Title Management for content onboarding, metadata governance, and source-of-truth management.

Promotion Optimization for campaign planning, audience targeting, and performance optimization.

Governance Built in for Enterprise AI

The Mediagenix AI Gateway underpins AI capabilities, providing model orchestration, observability, traceability, governance controls, guardrails, and LLM abstraction.

Support for Model Context Protocol (MCP) extends these capabilities by providing a standardized interoperability layer that enables AI agents to interact with Mediagenix while maintaining enterprise governance and operational control.

Every AI-driven recommendation and action remains observable, explainable, auditable, and governed through existing permissions, rights controls, and human-in-the-loop workflows.

Real-Time Media Enterprise

Together, Semantic Intelligence, MCP, and the AI Gateway establish a trusted intelligence layer that transforms disconnected media workflows into continuously improving decision-driven operations.

Mediagenix embeds trusted AI throughout the content lifecycle, helping teams automate repetitive work while planning faster, optimizing continuously, responding more quickly to change, and making more informed business decisions.

These advancements represent another major step toward the Real-Time Media Enterprise, where intelligent automation continuously improves operational efficiency while helping organizations maximize content value and audience engagement.

ABOUT MEDIAGENIX

Mediagenix is a global leader in smart content solutions to profitably connect the right content to the right audience. The Mediagenix modular SaaS platform orchestrates the entire content lifecycle to actively drive content lifetime value and audience engagement. Content strategy, content value management, content scheduling and content personalization all converge into one lean, company-wide collaborative flow revolving around one source of truth. Headquartered in Brussels, Mediagenix has offices in Bangkok, Denver, London, Madrid, Miami, New York City, Paris, Singapore, Skopje, and Sydney. With a team of 400+ experts working closely with 10,000+ users, Mediagenix is the trusted partner for more than 200 media companies globally.

MEDIA CONTACT

Melissa Harding

Grithaus Agency

(e): melissa@grithaus.agency

SOURCE: Mediagenix

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/mediagenix-introduces-trusted-agentic-ai-operating-model-for-the-1191324