The Public Relations Collective Launches Senior-Led Model for Full-Service Communications Support

New Nationwide Alliance Gives Organizations and Agencies Direct Access to Award-Winning Senior Communications Professionals Through Flexible Teams, Specialized Expertise and Efficient Engagement Structures

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / The Public Relations Collective today announced its official launch as a nationwide alliance of senior-level public relations and communications professionals who built their careers at leading global agencies and major U.S. brands before establishing successful independent PR consulting practices.

The Public Relations Collective gives organizations access to the depth, reach and specialized expertise of a national agency without the layers, staffing handoffs, fixed team structures and overhead commonly associated with traditional agency models. Clients work directly with the senior professionals responsible for strategy and execution.

Created in response to growing demand for more agile and efficient communications support, the Public Relations Collective enables clients to engage a single specialist or assemble a customized team around a specific business objective, initiative, event, market or communications challenge.

A Flexible, Senior-Led Communications Model

Teams may support company and product launches, executive visibility, crisis response, reputation management, market expansion, mergers and acquisitions, major transactions and internal communications needs. Engagements may include full-service agency support, project-based assignments, ongoing strategic counsel, fractional communications leadership, embedded team support or fully integrated cross-functional programs.

The Public Relations Collective also helps organizations address emerging communications challenges, including how companies, executives and reputations are represented across traditional media, digital platforms, search engines and AI-generated answers.

Members bring deep industry expertise and experience across corporate communications, media relations, executive visibility, crisis communications, issues and reputation management, internal communications, thought leadership, public affairs, stakeholder engagement, social media and content development. Collectively, they have represented leading corporations, brands, nonprofits and emerging companies across healthcare, life sciences, technology, financial services, consumer products, travel and hospitality, food and beverage, sports and entertainment, professional services, transportation, utilities, manufacturing, retail and real estate.

Built on Trusted Professional Relationships

Unlike open consultant networks or referral groups, The Public Relations Collective is built on longstanding professional relationships. Many members have worked together for a decade or more across agency, corporate and client engagements. That familiarity allows teams to be assembled quickly and collaborate effectively from day one.

"Organizations should not have to choose between senior-level expertise and a flexible, efficient communications model," said Jo Trizila, founding member of The Public Relations Collective. "Our members bring deep experience, specialized expertise and established working relationships. That allows us to build the right team quickly while giving clients direct access to the professionals accountable for the strategy, execution and results."

Strategic Support for Agencies

The Public Relations Collective also serves as a strategic resource for public relations, marketing, advertising and digital agencies seeking additional expertise, expanded capabilities, geographic reach or senior-level support.

Members can integrate into existing agency teams, provide specialized or executional support and work openly or confidentially on a white-label basis. This allows agencies to pursue new business, manage workload fluctuations and expand capabilities without adding permanent staff or infrastructure.

Key Benefits

Key benefits of The Public Relations Collective include:

Full-service public relations agency capabilities led and delivered by senior-level professionals

Flexible project-based, fractional, embedded and ongoing engagement models

Scalable teams assembled around specific business objectives

Specialized expertise across industries, communications disciplines and channels

National reach through a trusted alliance of experienced practitioners

Faster team assembly and streamlined decision-making

Agency-caliber capabilities without traditional agency complexity or overhead

The Public Relations Collective serves corporations, nonprofits, trade associations, startups, emerging companies and communications agencies throughout the United States.

Founding Members

The founding members of The Public Relations Collective represent independent public relations and communications firms and boutique agencies across the United States, providing senior-level communications expertise tailored to each organization's unique goals, opportunities and challenges.

Dominic Amenta, DPA Communications (Boston, Massachusetts)

Hilary Reiter Azzaretti, Redhead Marketing & PR (Park City, Utah)

Ann Bouchard, Bouchard Communications Group, Inc. (Roseville, California)

Jason Brown, PublicCity PR (Royal Oak, Michigan)

Joice Truban Curry, c3 Communications, Inc. (San Diego, California)

Jeffrey A. Davis, J. Davis Public Relations, LLC (Austin, Texas)

Julie Dye, Marketing Dx (Austin, Texas)

Leigh Fazzina, Fazzina & Co. Communications Consulting, Inc. (Conshohocken, Pennsylvania)

Allison Hawk, AHC Consulting LLC (St. Louis, Missouri)

Katie Welch Len, Newsworthy Communications (Victoria, Minnesota)

Kristen Skladd, The KMS Group (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

Dianne Danowski Smith, APR, Fellow PRSA, Publix Northwest PR + PA LLC (Beaverton, Oregon)

Jo Trizila, TrizCom PR (Dallas, Texas)

For more information, visit www.ThePublicRelationsCollective.com.

ABOUT THE PUBLIC RELATIONS COLLECTIVE

The Public Relations Collective is a nationwide alliance of award-winning, senior-level independent public relations and communications professionals who provide strategic counsel, specialized expertise and scalable communications support to organizations and agencies across the United States. Members work independently or as customized teams, delivering agency-caliber capabilities through flexible engagement models, including project-based support, fractional leadership and full-service communications programs. For more information, visit www.ThePublicRelationsCollective.com.

Media Contact

Leigh Fazzina

Email: TheTeam@PublicRelationsCollective.com

Cell/Text: 610-316-4126

SOURCE: The Public Relations Collective

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-public-relations-collective-launches-senior-led-model-for-fu-1191157