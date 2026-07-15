Polibeli Group Ltd: Polibeli Signs Non-Binding MOU to Evaluate Potential AI Data Center Opportunity in Indonesia

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polibeli Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLBL), a global digital supply chain solutions provider, announced that it has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with PT Grosirone Prima Nusantara, an Indonesia-based project development and coordination company, to evaluate a potential artificial intelligence (AI) data center opportunity in Indonesia.

Under the MOU, the parties intend to establish a preliminary framework for cooperation and assess the feasibility of potential AI data center development. The evaluation process is expected to include analysis of infrastructure conditions, including existing colocation data center facilities, power availability, cooling systems, network connectivity, and overall commercial feasibility.

The contemplated project may involve a planned capacity of up to approximately 10 megawatts (MW), with an initial phase potentially ranging between approximately 2 MW and 5 MW, subject to further technical, commercial, and regulatory assessments.

The Company emphasized that the MOU is non-binding and is intended solely to facilitate preliminary discussions, information exchange, and feasibility evaluation. The agreement does not represent a commitment to construct a facility, purchase equipment, lease a data center, or make any capital investment.

Any future development of the potential project would be subject to successful completion of due diligence, internal approvals, financing arrangements, regulatory requirements, and the execution of definitive agreements.

Indonesia has become an increasingly important market for digital infrastructure development, driven by growth in cloud computing, artificial intelligence applications, and demand for data processing capacity. Through this evaluation, Polibeli aims to explore potential opportunities aligned with evolving technology infrastructure trends.

Polibeli operates a global digital supply chain platform serving businesses across international markets. The Company continues to evaluate strategic opportunities that complement its existing capabilities and long-term growth objectives.

There can be no assurance that any definitive agreement will be executed or that the proposed project will proceed.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "targets," "projects," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," "potential," "continue," and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in announcements and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. This announcement contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's strategic initiatives, expansion plans, projected market opportunities, AI integration opportunities and future business performance.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including the possibility that the definitive agreements in relation to the proposed project discussed in this announcement will not be concluded, and the possibility that the purposes of the MOU will not materialize as contemplated. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: materialization and implementation of the Company's strategic initiatives; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships; adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; any actions by third parties including government agencies; the expected growth of the digital solutions market; cybersecurity risks; the geopolitical, economic, social and legal developments in the jurisdictions that the Company operates in or in which the Company intends to expand its business and operations; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Company: Polibeli Group Ltd

Contact Person Name: CFO Office

Contact Person Title: Investor Relations

Company E-Mail: cfo_office@polibeli.com

Official Website: https://ir.polibeli.id/