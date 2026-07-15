Sapience Analytics: Sapience CEO Bradley Killinger Named a 2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 Honoree

MCKINNEY, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Bradley Killinger, CEO of Sapience Analytics, has been named a Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 honoree.

The Titan 100 recognizes Dallas-Fort Worth's Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives, the region's most accomplished leaders who have not only built extraordinary companies but have redefined what it means to lead. These Titans exemplify excellence through their vision, passion, and integrity, creating lasting impact across industries and communities.

Collectively, the 2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 honorees and their companies generate more than $53 billion in annual revenue and employ over 163,000 individuals across the region and beyond, with nearly half exceeding $60 million in annual revenue.

"The inaugural class of Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 honorees represents more than success; they embody resilience, purpose, and transformation," said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. "Being a Titan is not just a title; it is a mindset, a way of leading with courage, serving with integrity, and creating something that outlasts you. It is about lifting those around you and leaving a legacy that inspires others to rise. These leaders stand as proof that the future of business is driven by those who turn vision into lasting impact."

Bradley founded Sapience in 2009 and has led the company's growth into a Workforce Intelligence platform used by Finance, IT, Operations, and HR leaders to measure workforce capacity, optimize labor utilization, and quantify the impact of AI adoption across the enterprise. Headquartered in McKinney, Texas, Sapience has analyzed more than one trillion work hours for organizations including global banks, insurers, technology integrators, digital solution providers, and health care systems. Under Bradley's leadership, Sapience has grown from a regional software provider into a recognized leader in enterprise workforce intelligence.

"Being named a Titan 100 honoree is a reflection of the entire Sapience team," said Killinger. "Our mission has always been to help organizations see work more clearly so they can make better decisions for their people. Recognition like this belongs to everyone who has helped build that vision."

Bradley Killinger will be honored at the 2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 Awards held on October 7, 2026, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of inspiration, camaraderie, and connection. It is more than an event; it is a gathering of leaders who elevate one another and redefine excellence.

Christopher Souza, President & CEO at Oasis Amenities, shared the following message in recognition of this year's honorees:

"We are excited to honor the inaugural class of Titans in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. We consider this one of the best markets in the US with some of the best talent to back it up."

About Sapience

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in McKinney, Texas, Sapience is the Workforce Intelligence platform that captures task-level digital work signals across the enterprise, creating the measurement layer organizations need to quantify AI-generated workforce capacity, optimize labor utilization, and govern productivity in AI-augmented environments. Sapience has analyzed more than one trillion work hours while serving some of the world's most innovative organizations, including global banks, insurers, technology integrators, digital solution providers, and health care systems. Learn more at sapienceanalytics.com.

Media Contact

Name: Stephanie LeBeauf

Title: Corporate Program Manager

Email: stephanie.lebeauf@sapienceanalytics.com | Phone: 469-447-8260

SOURCE: Sapience Analytics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sapience-ceo-bradley-killinger-named-a-2026-dallas-fort-worth-ti-1190301