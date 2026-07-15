New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - East 2 West Medical Wellness has announced a new blended healthcare model at its New York City practice. The new service model pairs a board-affiliated medical doctor with a holistic practitioner in the same consultation. The clinic launched the expanded model to address the root causes of illness rather than manage symptoms alone.

Caption: Founders of East to West Medical Wellness, Dr. Wehbeh & Simon Reed

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Under the new model, both practitioners take part in patient consultations together. They evaluate each case side by side and build a single shared treatment plan. The clinic says this collaborative format gives patients a more comprehensive evaluation.

The launch also introduces expanded biomarker testing and longevity wellness services. New programs include lifestyle coaching, expanded patient education, and specialized treatments that support patients wholistically: mind, body, and soul. The stated goal is to help individuals achieve healthy, sustainable transformations and optimal wellness.

The new model also widens the diagnostic tools available to patients. The team uses non-traditional Western diagnostics such as microbiome, heavy metal, and food intolerance testing. Practitioners look beyond standard insurance limits to measure specific health metrics. These tools help identify underlying issues affecting patient health and well-being.

Focus areas under the expanded offering include gut health, weight management, wellness optimization, and longevity. The practice pairs primary care services with alternative therapies, holistic nutrition, and naturopathic care. Treatment plans are individualized to each patient's needs and preferences.

"We combine different modes of treating patients in one place," says Dr. Wehbeh. Simon Reed says the new programs give patients lifestyle shifts and natural remedies as an alternative to immediate medication.

The new services are available now at 150 Broadway #714, New York, NY 10038. The clinic accepts insurance along with cash and credit payments. Interested individuals can access telehealth or in-person care.

About East 2 West Medical Wellness

East 2 West Medical Wellness is a New York City practice founded in 2022 by Dr. Wehbeh and holistic practitioner Simon Reed. Dr. Wehbeh is a medical doctor with over 20 years of experience and affiliations with prominent New York hospital systems. Simon Reed brings 30 years of study in alternative medicine, along with two decades of experience in the Western healthcare system. The practice combines traditional Western medicine with Eastern holistic care.

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Source: The Empathy Firm