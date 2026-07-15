OPTRIC Announces Total Technology Optimization

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / OPTRIC launched as a Total Technology Optimization platform, marking the culmination of a multi-year strategy to unify a fragmented technology industry under a single accountable model. OPTRIC manages connectivity, managed IT, expense management [Telecom Expense Management (TEM) and Utility Expense Management (UEM)], cloud, and cybersecurity as one interconnected system, closing a structural gap that the technology category has carried for decades.

OPTRIC's launch represents the brand-level realization of an acquisition and integration strategy executed over the past three years. Built on the foundation of NetSpark IP & Telecom, founded by CEO Micah Cooksey, the company has completed a series of strategic acquisitions during this period, each selected to add a specific capability to a platform designed from the start to manage technology as an integrated system. The acquisition strategy continues as OPTRIC scales. OPTRIC was designed ahead of market consensus, on the conviction that technology environments perform best when managed as one integrated system, with one accountable partner standing behind every decision.

"This is the moment we've been building for," said Cooksey. "We're not a telecom company. We're not an MSP. We're not a TEM provider. We're all three, integrated by design, because that's what our customers have always needed, one partner who owns the outcome."

A new category, built by design

Until now, organizations have managed their technology environments by stitching together separate providers across connectivity, IT services, and expense, with no single partner accountable for how those decisions perform across the system as a whole. OPTRIC was built to close that gap, not through bundling, but through integration. The platform is designed from the ground up to manage technology as a single discipline.

That discipline rests on four interdependent principles that govern every customer engagement: System-Level Visibility, End-to-End Accountability, Continuous Optimization, and Designed Simplicity.

One platform. Four capability areas. Complete coverage.

OPTRIC delivers Total Technology Optimization through four integrated capability areas, each connecting into the same underlying platform:

Carrier Management. End-to-end management of carrier services across wireline and mobility, from strategy through renewal.

Managed Services. Infrastructure, helpdesk, Microsoft 365, hosted voice, and cybersecurity, fully managed across every location.

Cloud & Network Optimization. FinOps, network intelligence, and security governance across cloud and physical infrastructure.

TEM & UEM. Visibility and governance across technology and utility spend, contracts, and assets, continuously managed.

The platform takes operational form

OPTRIC recently appointed Daman Wood as Chief Operating Officer to scale the company's operational discipline as it enters its next phase. A veteran operator with experience leading integration across multiple technology platform rollups, Wood joined the company earlier this year.

"When I joined OPTRIC, what struck me immediately was the strength of what had been built and the discipline behind it," said Wood. "This is one of the most well-positioned platforms I've encountered in this industry, and my focus is on bringing the operational rigor needed to scale it across every customer engagement."

Continuity for customers, partners, and the channel

Customers will continue working with the teams and account leads they already know, with no disruption to existing relationships. Leadership across the portfolio remains in place, organized around OPTRIC's four capability areas. Firefly Telecom remains OPTRIC's named partner program for the channel and sub-agent community, preserving the autonomy, relationships, and back-office support that have made it a trusted route to market.

With OPTRIC established as the unified brand, the company's focus turns to the next chapter, deepening capability integration across its nationwide customer base and continuing the disciplined acquisition strategy that has built the platform. Founders and business owners interested in joining the OPTRIC family of companies are invited to connect with the corporate development team at corporatedevelopment@optric.com.

About OPTRIC

OPTRIC is a Total Technology Optimization platform that manages connectivity, managed IT, expense management, cloud, and cybersecurity as a single interconnected system. OPTRIC serves more than 1,000 clients across the United States, manages over 35,000 locations, and oversees more than $1 billion in annual technology spend. The company delivers across four integrated capability areas: Carrier Management, Managed Services, Cloud & Network Optimization, and Telecom & Utility Expense Management (TEM and UEM). Headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Learn more at www.optric.com.

Contact

Michael McAteer

Brand Manager, OPTRIC Marketing & Communications

michael.mcateer@optric.com

SOURCE: OPTRIC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/correction-from-source-optric-announces-total-technology-optimiz-1191655