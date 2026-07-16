Broadcom Inc.: Standard Chartered Selects Broadcom to Deliver Secure, Always-On Banking Services at Global Scale

PALO ALTO, Calif. and LONDON and SINGAPORE, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Standard Chartered today announced a long-term strategic commitment to accelerate the bank's global infrastructure modernization by establishing a secure, resilient private cloud foundation to seamlessly support critical banking services across 54 global markets.

As a leading international bank, Standard Chartered requires infrastructure that delivers operational consistency at global scale while staying ahead of evolving regulatory and security requirements. Standard Chartered has realigned its infrastructure delivery to a fully integrated software-defined private cloud environment using VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF). VCF embeds intrinsic zero-trust security directly into the infrastructure layer, providing uninterrupted availability and compressing infrastructure deployment from weeks to a day.

With 70% of its global infrastructure footprint already running on the new architecture, Standard Chartered has demonstrated that a consistent private cloud is successful at a global scale-laying the foundation for the next frontier in secure, resilient and compliant banking innovation.

John Sharratt, Global Head of Technology and Infrastructure, Standard Chartered, said, "Standardizing a fully virtualized software-defined infrastructure across our global operations enables Standard Chartered to meet the evolving demands of our clients while strengthening our technological core with the responsiveness, resilience and regulatory compliance that global banking demands. Our client-centric, long-term investments with global service providers, such as Broadcom, strengthen our ability to deliver always-on banking services in an ever changing and dynamic landscape, while accelerating innovation with a secure private cloud foundation."

"Global financial institutions require infrastructure that combines resilience, security and operational simplicity at scale," said Krish Prasad, senior vice president and general manager, VMware Cloud Foundation Division, Broadcom. "Standard Chartered is at the forefront of digital banking innovation, and we are proud to support their journey toward a highly automated, AI-driven, modern private cloud with VMware Cloud Foundation," he added.

By modernizing the infrastructure that underpins its core banking, payments and digital services, Standard Chartered has enhanced its future-ready technology platform for sustainable growth and client-centric innovation-one that is anchored on a secure and resilient private cloud foundation.

About Standard Chartered

We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 54 of the world's most dynamic markets. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, here for good.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong stock exchanges.

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About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies semiconductors and infrastructure software for global organizations' complex, mission-critical needs. Broadcom combines long-term R&D investment with superb execution to deliver the best technology, at scale. Broadcom is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, visit www.broadcom.com.

Media Contacts:

Broadcom

Eloy Ontiveros

Broadcom Global Communications

+1-408-646-3944

eloy.ontiveros@broadcom.com