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WKN: 918635 | ISIN: FI0009900187 | Ticker-Symbol: 8I4
Frankfurt
16.07.26 | 08:11
0,650 Euro
+3,50 % +0,022
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6700,74011:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.07.2026 07:00 Uhr
41 Leser
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Nurminen Logistics Oyj: Inside information: Mikko Kuusilehto appointed CEO of Nurminen Logistics Plc as of 1 January 2027


Nurminen Logistics Plc, Stock Exchange Release, Inside Information, 16 July 2026 at 8:00 EEST

The Board of Directors of Nurminen Logistics Plc has appointed Mikko Kuusilehto, M.Sc. (Eng.), as the new CEO of Nurminen Logistics as of 1 January 2027. He succeeds Olli Pohjanvirta, who will continue as CEO until 31.12.2026.

"Mikko Kuusilehto has strong experience in international business and people management. The Board of Directors is convinced that he has the right prerequisites to lead Nurminen Logistics in its next phase of development and strengthen the company's position in the international market," says Irmeli Rytkönen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nurminen Logistics.

"Nurminen Logistics has built a strong position in international rail logistics and a strong operational foundation and a competitive business model on which future development can be built. I am excited about the opportunity to lead the company into its next phase of growth together with its employees, customers and stakeholders. I believe that my extensive experience in international business, operational leadership and building growth provides a strong foundation for the determined execution of the company's strategy," says Mikko Kuusilehto, incoming CEO of Nurminen Logistics.

Mikko Kuusilehto's CV is attached to this release.

Nurminen Logistics has simultaneously published a separate stock exchange release on the planned CEO transition.

Nurminen Logistics Plc
Board of Directors

Further information:

Olli Pohjanvirta, President and CEO, Nurminen Logistics Plc, +358 40 900 6977, olli.pohjanvirta@nurminenlogistics.com

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
nurminenlogistics.com

Nurminen Logistics is a Finnish listed company established in 1886. The company offers high-quality rail transport, terminal, and multimodal solutions between Asia and Europe and in the Nordic and Baltic countries.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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