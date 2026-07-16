Power One Resources Corp: Power One Resources Expands Pecors Project to Secure Priority Deep Geophysical Target in Advance of Drilling

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power One Resources Corp. (TSX:V - PWR0) ("Power One" or the "Company") reports the Company has increased its land position at the Pecors Project following the recent announcement with plans to deep-test the Pecors magnetic anomaly. The Pecors Project located within the Elliot Lake uranium district has proven to yield multi-element precious and critical minerals through previous exploration efforts. The new ground covers 75 hectares 3 cells blocks securing the northeastern extension of the priority target of the Zd1 anomaly.

"We strongly believe in this Project and the potential of the Pecors magnetic anomaly to deliver significant Ni-Cu-PGE results," comments Wazir Khan, CEO & Director. "We didn't want to leave any gaps in our land position."

Pecors Anomaly

The Pecors magnetic anomaly is a large regional magnetic high measuring 12 km long by 4 km wide (Figure 1). Exploration by predecessors and by Marvel Discoveries on the adjoining property has thus far confirmed the Ni-Cu-PGE mineralization within a portion of the Pecors Anomaly (see press release dated May 13th 2026).

A ZTEM heliborne-survey by Geotech Ltd. in 2018 and subsequent 3D inversions of the resistivity from surface to 1000m vertically have identified two-deep seated anomalous features (Zd1 and Zd2) beneath the thick cover coincident with the Pecors anomaly. Drilling in 2015 missed these anomalous features.





Figure 1. 3D ZTEM resistivity plan view at 1000m depth with Zd1 and Zd2 anomalous features.

The Company is currently evaluating financing and strategic alternatives to support an aggressive return to the Pecors Project and the advancement of its next phase of exploration.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by?Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 -?Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Kilbourne is an independent consulting geologist and is at arm's length to the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Power One Resources Corp.

"Wazir Khan"

CEO & Director

Email: info@p1rc.com

+1 604 716 0551

About Power One Resource's Corp.

Power One Resources Corp. (TSXV: PWRO) is a Canadian exploration company focused on large-scale gold, polymetallic, and energy-linked mineral systems. The Company applies modern geological interpretation techniques to historically underexplored districts, targeting projects capable of delivering transformational discovery potential.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements that reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: the completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dcdaf0cb-4bcb-4a71-be74-0f055b1a8177