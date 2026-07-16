Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2026) - StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), raising gross proceeds of $333,856.35 through the issuance of 2,225,709 units at a price of $0.15 per Unit. The proceeds will support the continued advancement of the Company's Critical Minerals exploration projects on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut, Canada.

Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one additional common share of the Company at $0.25 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

In connection with the First Tranche, the Company paid finder's fees of $10,800. All securities issued pursuant to the First Tranche are subject to a statutory hold period expiring November 16, 2026, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Offering remains open and the Company expects to complete one or more additional tranches, subject to regulatory approval.

Darren G. Bahrey, Chief Executive Officer of StrategX, commented:

"We are pleased with the continued support from our existing shareholders and the addition of new investors to our shareholder base through this first tranche. The proceeds will allow us to continue advancing our exploration programs on the Melville Peninsula alongside our Inuit partners and local team members. As exploration progresses, we also intend to expand our investor outreach and marketing initiatives to increase awareness of the Company's progress and exciting opportunities ahead."

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to advance exploration activities on the Melville Peninsula, including geological field programs, target development, community engagement initiatives, and for general working capital purposes.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

About StrategX

StrategX is a Canadian critical minerals exploration company currently focused on discovering and advancing district-scale mineral systems in northern Canada. Its flagship Nagvaak Project, located on the Melville Peninsula in Nunavut, hosts a large-scale critical minerals system prospective for nickel, copper, cobalt, vanadium, graphite, and silver.

The Company is advancing a portfolio of high-priority exploration targets through systematic, cost-effective exploration programs conducted in collaboration with its Inuit partners and local communities. StrategX believes the Melville Peninsula represents one of Canada's emerging critical minerals districts and is strategically positioned to contribute to secure North American supply chains supporting electrification, energy security, and advanced manufacturing.

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.strategXcorp.com.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and include, without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the Offering, the anticipated timing and amount of any closings, participation by existing and new investors, the receipt of regulatory approvals, the intended use of proceeds, planned exploration activities at the Nagvaak Project, and the Company's future business and exploration objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on some assumptions believed by management to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including assumptions regarding market conditions, investor participation, regulatory approvals, the availability of financing, and the Company's ability to execute its exploration programs as planned. However, forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks related to the completion of the Offering, fluctuations in commodity prices, changes in market conditions, exploration and development risks, regulatory risks, environmental risks, financing risks, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings available under its profile on SEDAR+.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to the United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305407

Source: Strategx Elements Corp.