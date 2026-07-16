TON Strategy Company Provides Update on Wind-Down of Legacy Operations and June Staking Performance

LAS VEGAS, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TON Strategy Company ("TON Strategy" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TONX), a digital asset treasury company dedicated to supporting the TON ecosystem, today provided an update on recent actions taken to wind down legacy social commerce and software operations inherited from Verb Technology Company and reduce the related expense burden. The Company believes the primary operating actions associated with this initiative have largely been completed. The Company also highlighted strong preliminary June staking performance.

TON Strategy has been working to bring its cost structure in line with its long-term strategy centered on managing its Gram treasury and supporting the TON ecosystem. As part of that effort, the Company has taken steps to remove costs tied to non-core legacy operations that no longer fit those priorities. The wind-down has focused primarily on MARKET.live's legacy agency and livestream shopping services, as well as LyveCom-related social commerce software operations.

The Company began taking action earlier this year by eliminating certain lower-margin MARKET.live service-package contracts in March 2026. In recent months, TON Strategy has continued that work by terminating associated vendor arrangements, reducing contractor support for LyveCom-related social commerce software operations, and reducing personnel expense tied to the legacy businesses.

These actions are expected to reduce annual cash operating expenses by approximately $4.0 million and simplify the cost base and operating support associated with the legacy businesses. TON Strategy expects the financial benefit of these actions to begin appearing in its second quarter 2026 results and become more visible in subsequent quarters as the reductions are reflected across full reporting periods.

Manuel Stotz, Executive Chairman of TON Strategy stated, "The wind-down of VERB is an important milestone for TON Strategy. It is expected to reduce costs and free up management capacity to focus on creating value for shareholders. I applaud the team for the work they've done navigating a complex process."

As the Company moves beyond one-time costs related to the initial buildout of its treasury and staking infrastructure, as well as the wind-down of legacy operations, these actions are expected to support a more normalized operating cost structure aligned with TON Strategy's go-forward priorities.

TON Strategy expects certain residual obligations associated with legacy operations to remain during a transition period, including contractual, legal, administrative, and other wind-down related matters. The Company will manage these matters in a disciplined manner while continuing to prioritize balance sheet flexibility and execution around its Gram treasury and participation in the TON ecosystem.

June Gram Staking Update

Based on preliminary information, June gross staking yield was approximately 16.0% on an annualized basis. As of June 30, 2026, TON Strategy held approximately 230.5 million Gram.

Kevin Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of TON Strategy Company, stated, "We have taken deliberate steps to reduce the expenses associated with legacy business activities and bring our cost structure in line with our core strategy. These actions simplify our operations and further sharpen our focus on the long-term opportunity we see in Gram and the TON ecosystem. Our June staking performance also demonstrates the productivity of our treasury and the importance of disciplined execution as we continue to support TON."

The Company intends to provide additional updates on the financial benefit of the wind-down and its Gram treasury activity as part of its regular reporting cadence.

About TON Strategy Company

TON Strategy Company (Nasdaq: TONX) is focused on the accumulation of Gram, formerly known as Toncoin - the native cryptocurrency of Telegram's billion-user platform - for long-term investment, whether acquired through deployment of proceeds from capital raising activity, staking rewards or via open market purchases. The Company aims to steadily expand its Gram holdings, stake Gram, and support the development of a tokenized economy inside Telegram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: our business and growth strategy; the expected benefits, utility, growth, adoption and development of the TON blockchain and Gram ecosystem; the timing and expected impact of actions taken to wind down legacy operations. Without limiting the foregoing, in some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our incursion of significant net losses and uncertainty whether we will achieve or maintain profitable operations; our ability to grow and compete in the future, and to execute our business strategy; our decision to implement a cryptocurrency treasury strategy, whereby we acquire Gram, the native cryptocurrency of The Open Network ("TON") blockchain and our dependence on TON and Gram as a result of this strategy; our ability to maintain and expand our customer base and to convince our customers to increase the use of our services and/or platform; our financial results and the market price of our common stock may be affected by the price of Gram, and our Gram holdings will be less liquid than cash and cash equivalents; changes in the broader digital asset regulatory landscape and as it relates to TON and Gram and our failure to comply with applicable regulatory requirements and risks related to any actions we may take to prevent or correct such failure; the availability of opportunities to stake Gram; the variability of staking yields and rewards; risks associated with staking Gram, including validator, protocol, custody, and liquidity; the competitive market in which we operate; our ability to increase the number of our strategic relationships or grow the revenues received from our current strategic relationships; our ability to develop existing services or acceptable new services that keep pace with technological developments; our ability to successfully wind down legacy operations and realize the anticipated expense reductions and other benefits from those actions; our ability to launch new product platforms and achieve anticipated benefits of these platforms; our ability to deliver our services, as we depend on third party providers; our ability to attract and retain qualified management personnel; our susceptibility to cybersecurity incidents and other disruptions, particularly as it relates to our holdings of Gram; our ability to maintain compliance with the listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market; the impact of, and our ability to operate our business and effectively manage our growth under evolving and uncertain global economic, political, and social trends, including legislation banning or otherwise hampering the digital asset landscape, inflation, rising interest rates, and recessionary concerns; and other important factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as any such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which is accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and our Investor Relations page on our website at www.tonstrat.com/shareholders -

Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.