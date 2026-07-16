Duos Technologies Group, Inc: Duos Edge AI Signs Five-Year, 10 MW Colocation Agreement with Investment-Grade Hyperscaler Valued at $111 Million in Contracted Revenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Edge AI, Inc., a subsidiary of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DUOT), today announced that it has entered into a five-year customer agreement to provide 10 MW of critical IT-load capacity at its Columbus, Georgia data center campus.

The agreement is valued in excess of $111 million over a five-year term and is expected to become available in the fourth quarter of 2026. In addition, the Company's previously announced initial 10 MW deployment at the Columbus campus is expected to begin generating revenue in August 2026. The agreement is expected to expand critical IT-load capacity at the campus to 20 MW by the end of the fourth quarter of 2026. With these Columbus additions, Duos Edge AI has now confirmed 20MW in total contracted deployment in 2026.

In connection with the deployment, the Company's recently completed a $55 million raise intended to support the acquisition of the Columbus facility and infrastructure to fulfill contracted customer deployments and expand the campus. By owning the underlying real estate and developing the supporting infrastructure, Duos is seeking to convert deployed capital into long-term contracted recurring revenue.

"This agreement shows how we are investing in infrastructure in key markets so we can quickly add capacity for our customers." said Duos CEO Doug Recker. "The Columbus campus gives us the ability to rapidly deploy high-density AI infrastructure while generating durable recurring revenue. We believe this model positions Duos to meet growing customer demand and create meaningful long-term value for our shareholders."

The Columbus campus now supports a growing portfolio of contracted customer deployments, including previously announced AI infrastructure agreements, reinforcing the Company's strategy of developing owned, high-density infrastructure backed by long-term customer demand.

About Duos Edge AI

Duos Edge AI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT). Duos Edge AI's mission is to bring advanced technology to underserved communities, particularly in education, healthcare, and rural industries, by deploying high-powered edge computing solutions that minimize latency and optimize performance. Duos Edge AI specializes in high-function Edge Data Center ("EDC") solutions tailored to meet evolving needs in any environment. By focusing on providing scalable IT resources that seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure, its solutions expand capabilities at the network edge, ensuring data uptime onsite services. With the ability to provide 100 kW+ per cabinet, rapid 90-day deployment, and continuous 24/7 data services, Duos Edge AI aims to position its edge data centers within 12 miles of end users or devices, significantly closer than traditional data centers. This approach enables timely processing of massive amounts of data for applications requiring real-time response and supporting current and future technologies without large capital investments. For more information, visit www.duosedge.ai.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, is focused on providing and managing modular data center colocation facilities and infrastructure solutions. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Technology Solutions, Inc. the Company delivers high function computing infrastructure at the "Edge" designed to support high power computing facilities suitable for AI and Enterprise Computing. Duos is strategically focused on scaling its edge data center platforms in conjunction with its data center infrastructure solutions business. It provides manufacturer-agnostic sourcing, and fulfillment services to support efficient deployment of data centers and IT environments. Together, these platforms position the Company to address the growing demand for distributed digital infrastructure, while continuing to support legacy applications in Tier 3 and Tier 4 markets. For more information, visit www.duostech.com and www.duosedge.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated" and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to Duos Technologies Group, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

Contacts



Media

iMiller Public Relations

+1 914-315-6424 | duosedge@imillerpr.com

Investor Relations

Tom Colton and Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group, Inc.

+1 949-574-3860 | DUOT@duostech.com