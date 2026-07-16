Finout, a FinOps platform that gives engineering and finance teams a single, dollar-based view of cloud and AI spend, announced the world-first native FinOps integration with OpenAI Codex. The integration converts Codex Enterprise's credit-based billing into per-team, per-model dollar costs across every other AI provider Finout tracks, and is available now to Finout customers running Codex on ChatGPT Enterprise- timing that lines up with external Codex adoption climbing from near zero to roughly 17% of active enterprise users in under a year.

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Finout's OpenAI Codex dashboard

At a glance:

What it does: Converts Codex Enterprise credits into dollars at each customer's contract rate, then allocates that spend by team, product, and cost center.

Why it matters: Codex adoption among active enterprise users rose from near 0% in August 2025 to roughly 17% by June 2026, per OpenAI's own research as independently reported by Axios, and its credit-based billing is difficult to attribute or budget against without conversion.

How it connects: Customers add a Codex Enterprise API key and workspace ID; Finout pulls usage from the Codex Analytics API daily, with a three-month backfill on connection.

What it doesn't touch: The integration is read-only and accesses only usage and credit metadata, never prompt or code content.

Coding agents are moving from experiment to default workflow. As that shift accelerates, Codex's credit-based billing, split across models and reasoning-effort tiers, becomes harder to attribute to teams or reconcile against a budget. Finout closes that gap by converting Codex credits into dollars using each customer's contract rate, then allocating that spend the same way it allocates cloud and other AI costs.

Once connected, Codex credits are converted to dollars and sliced by user, model, and reasoning effort. A new OpenAI Origin dimension separates Codex spend from OpenAI Platform spend inside the same account. Finout's Virtual Tags, its rules engine for mapping raw spend to business context, map Codex spend to teams, products, and cost centers alongside OpenAI Platform, Anthropic, Cursor, and cloud costs inside MegaBill, Finout's unified billing layer. The result: finance and engineering get one bill and one anomaly feed, instead of a separate Codex report to reconcile by hand.

Head FinOps, Large B2B SaaS company: "Connecting OpenAI Codex inside Finout finally let us allocate AI spend by team and improve our ROI projections instead of guessing at them"

The integration also extends Finout's Anomaly Detection to Codex usage. A common cost spike is a team shifting from medium to high reasoning effort, which can multiply per-task cost overnight; Finout flags the shift as it happens rather than after it compounds across a billing cycle. Codex spend also flows into Billy, Finout's AI FinOps assistant, so teams can ask plain-English questions like which team drove this week's AI spend spike, and get a live, chart-backed answer with no dashboards or queries.

The integration is read-only and built to the same security standard as the rest of Finout's platform: SOC 2 Type II audited, ISO 27001 certified, and GDPR compliant.

FAQ

What does the Finout Codex integration actually do?

It converts OpenAI Codex Enterprise credit usage into dollar costs at the customer's contract rate, then attributes that spend to teams, products, and cost centers.

Does Finout read prompt or code content from Codex?

No. The integration is read-only and accesses only usage and credit metadata.

How is this different from OpenAI's own Codex reporting?

Codex reporting shows credits and usage; Finout converts that into dollars and merges it with cloud, OpenAI Platform, Anthropic, and Cursor spend in one unified view, MegaBill.

Who is this for?

FinOps, engineering, and finance leaders at companies running Codex on ChatGPT Enterprise who need to attribute AI spend to teams and reconcile it against budget.

Documentation: docs.finout.io/billing-integrations/ai-providers/connect-to-openai

Book a demo: finout.io/book-a-demo-page

About Finout

Finout is the enterprise-grade FinOps platform built for the agentic era, where AI workloads shift weekly and automation accelerates cost decisions across cloud, Kubernetes, LLMs, and shared resources. Finout delivers accurate, automated cost allocation, unified visibility through MegaBill, precise unit economics, and reliable planning at scale, turning cloud and AI complexity into clarity so every team owns its number. Finout is trusted by companies including Wiz, The New York Times, Lyft, and SiriusXM. Learn more at www.finout.io.

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Contacts:

Info@finout.io

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