Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wenn nationale Sicherheit in den Vorstandsetagen ankommt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850494 | ISIN: CH0008531045 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
DATACOLOR AG Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.07.2026 18:10 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Datacolor Introduces Connected Color Intelligence with Launch of Textile Lab Manager

Data-driven textile formulation that connects business systems and dispensing into one intelligent lab workflow

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datacolor, a global leader in integrated color management solutions, announced the launch of Datacolor Textile Lab Manager, a data-driven lab workflow platform that helps manufacturers get color right the first time, cutting correction rounds that drain time, chemicals and water.

By connecting color measurement, formulation and quality control with business systems into one intelligent workflow, Datacolor is leading customers into a new era of Connected Color Intelligence:

  • One connected lab ecosystem: The platform connects with Datacolor's precision spectrophotometers and dispensing systems, including the newly introduced Autolab TFD dual-arm automated dispenser and third-party dispensers for automated weighing and dispensing.
  • Color lab meets business: Integrates with ERP and MES platforms, directly connecting color decisions to order management and cost planning.
  • Data-driven formulation: Matching and auxiliary recommendations learn from historical formulations, delivering faster first-shot matches and reducing correction rounds.
  • Built for what's next: Textile Lab Manager is ready to connect beyond the lab as Datacolor extends its vision across the textile color chain.

Textile manufacturers are already seeing measurable results. Lianfa Textile shortened development cycles by 30% and improved on-time completion by 15%, and Yangzi Wool Spinning now hits target color in one or two tries, cutting yarn delivery times to under a week.

"The textile industry has largely made the shift to digital - that's no longer the differentiator," said Mathieu Bonenfant, director of product management at Datacolor. "What we're seeing now is that most labs have capable tools that still operate independently of each other. The real opportunity is in connecting them. That's what Textile Lab Manager delivers, and the lab is just where we're starting."

Existing Match Textile customers can migrate with full support from Datacolor's global services team.

Textile Lab Manager is available now. It's the first in a series of connected textile color solutions, with more to follow. For more information, visit datacolor.com or contact a local Datacolor representative.

Attachment

  • Textile Lab Manager


Katie Youngblood Luxid Group 937-890-5311 katie.youngblood@luxidgroup.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.