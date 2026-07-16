Sable Raises $45M to Build the First AI Employee that can Click, See, and Explain

Backed by Sequoia Capital and 8VC, Sable, founded by a group of Harvard graduates, is less than a year old and is already in production at Notion, Decagon, and large public companies, transforming how businesses interact with customers.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / Sable, the first AI employee built to lead customer interactions end-to-end, today announced a $45 million financing round led by Sequoia Capital and 8VC, with participation from BoxGroup, SV Angel, Valor Atreides AI Fund, Sabrina and Evan Hahn. Sequoia Capital's Shaun Maguire and 8VC's Joe Lonsdale led their firms' investments and are joining Sable's board. Less than a year old, Sable is already live in production with the world's fastest-growing companies like Notion and Decagon, as well as large public companies.

Sable created Aidan, an AI employee, who helps businesses show all buyers what a product can do for them, instead of just telling them. Aidan leads live product experiences, answers complex questions, and guides buyers through products in real time while measuring engagement, gathering feedback, and surfacing insights from every interaction. The breakthrough enabling this is what Sable calls Interactive Intelligence, the combination of real-time browser navigation, vision, voice, and video that allows AI to see, click, explain, and collaborate with users in a shared environment. Unlike a chatbot waiting to be prompted, Aidan perceives what's on screen, speaks naturally, and navigates the product directly, so customers can experience the same dynamic, attentive session delivered by a human employee, at any hour, in any language.

This was not possible even a few months ago. Improvements in vision and computer-use models, combined with advancements made by Sable's team, now enable Aidan to perform live browser actions on demand and continuously perceive your screen and respond in real time. Aidan also has its own workspace, called a LiveBox, designed for live, simultaneous customer interaction. A LiveBox is a virtual machine that allows Aidan to demonstrate a product's full capabilities to buyers, helping them understand what it can do for them.

"By combining computer use, vision, and voice, we've created a full AI employee with a degree of autonomy these systems have never had. While long-horizon agents complete background tasks, Aidan interfaces directly with buyers on your behalf, end-to-end, without a human in the loop," said Nim Ravid, CEO of Sable. "Achieving the low-latency and high-accuracy interaction required for a natural conversation with an AI employee meant overcoming a set of frontier AI challenges."

While chatbots are effective for tasks like drafting emails or summarizing documents, they are not the ideal interface for evaluating or purchasing products online. They push visual content to the background, constrain interactions to turn-based prompts instead of direct manipulation, and don't allow for simultaneous collaboration. The combination of Sable's Interaction Intelligence and LiveBox introduces a new interaction paradigm that enables businesses to launch an AI employee who is infinitely knowledgeable, patient, and always present, delivering personalized, white-glove buying experiences that were previously reserved for only a small fraction of customers.

Today's buying experience is quite the opposite, leaving customers frustrated. Purchasing AI and software products usually means customers schedule a qualification call with one person, sit through a separate demo with another, meet again with an account executive to close, and get handed off once more for onboarding, losing context with every new interaction, having to repeat themselves at every step, and struggling to get immediate answers. Sable replaces that disjointed experience with an always available employee: one AI employee that carries full context across qualification, demos, onboarding, and expansion, so the journey finally feels continuous instead of stitched together.

Deploying Aidan is simple and requires no integration. Sable enables companies to teach Aidan their best practices and institutional knowledge for positioning products and leading customer conversations. Sales call recordings, interviews with top performers, documentation, and marketing materials are transformed into a unified enterprise customer context graph, called the Brain. From there, Aidan continuously learns by identifying knowledge gaps, capturing successful interaction patterns, and refining both the accuracy of its responses and the quality of its conversations. Within weeks of deployment, the Brain maps an organization's unique expertise into a structured, continuously evolving knowledge library.

"The defining commercial opportunity in AI comes down to how fast companies can adopt what the frontier has already built," said Shaun Maguire, Partner at Sequoia. "Sable has created a direct path from frontier capability to how businesses actually reach their customers: a virtual employee that can see, click, navigate, and explain in real time."

Drawing on decades of experience building enterprise software, Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale said, "For decades, companies have relied on sales teams, solution engineers, and forward-deployed engineers to help customers understand what products can actually do for them. Breakthroughs in real-time computer use and vision now allow for the automation of large parts of customer-facing work. Sable AI's employee is enabling companies to scale in ways that were totally impossible even a year ago."

Sable was founded by Nim Ravid, Leon Chen, Linda He, and Itamar Rocha, who met at Harvard University and conducted AI research in post-training, reinforcement learning, and multimodality. Prior to founding Sable, members of the team worked at SpaceX, Google, Meta, and Together AI. The broader team today includes AI researchers, former quantitative traders, and International Math Olympiad winners.

About Sable

Sable creates Aidan, the first AI employee powered by real-time computer use, vision, and voice, allowing businesses to lead customer calls at scale. Its platform allows companies to build, monitor, and continuously improve their AI employee. Sable is backed by $45M from Sequoia Capital and 8VC, and early customers include Notion, Decagon, and large public companies. Learn more at withsable.com.

Media Contact:

Mia Balaban

mia@tellny.com

SOURCE: Sable

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sable-raises-45m-to-build-the-first-ai-employee-that-can-click-se-1191719