WorkMax Breaks Down How Geofencing Keeps Construction Payroll Accurate

PAYSON, UT / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / WorkMax, a construction time tracking solution and part of the Foundation Software product portfolio, has released a new article covering how geofencing technology helps contractors verify where their crews are working and when.

Contractors managing crews across multiple jobsites know how easily hours can get complicated to track - handwriting gets messy, buddies may punch in for each other, employees clock in while still driving through traffic.

"Where in the World Are Your Workers? Geofencing Explained" details how a geofence - a GPS-based virtual boundary around a jobsite - simplifies the entire clock in process by determining where a time tracking app can successfully log a time punch.

The article also highlights key considerations for contractors, including:

How a geofence is set up around a jobsite and what happens when a worker's device enters or leaves the zone

How location-verified time data supports certified payroll reporting and prevailing wage compliance on public projects

How GPS-verified hours can tie directly to cost codes and project phases so job cost reports reflect field activity

What to look for in a time tracking tool with geofencing, including offline capability, ease of use and integration with existing accounting or payroll systems

Contractors who read the full article will come away with a clearer picture of how geofencing turns field time tracking into reliable, verifiable data that flows straight into payroll and job costing.

To learn more about geofencing, read the full article here.

WorkMax

WorkMax is a leader in mobile resource management for construction. A best-in-class time-tracking solution, WorkMax utilizes cutting-edge features like geofencing and facial recognition to maximize accuracy and eliminate buddy punching. For more information, visit www.workmax.com.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, expense & pay management, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com | (800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com | (800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: WorkMax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/workmaxr-breaks-down-how-geofencing-keeps-construction-payroll-ac-1190411