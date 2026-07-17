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ACCESS Newswire
17.07.2026 00:38 Uhr
215 Leser
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9Operators LLC: Operators and Fulfil Launch the Operators Portal: 4.7 Million Words of Real Ecommerce Strategy, Now AI-Searchable in Seconds

The private content library gives DTC operators instant, AI-powered access to every conversation from the Operators network: 429 hours of unfiltered strategy from the executives behind Ridge, HexClad, Simple Modern, and Jones Road Beauty.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / Operators Network, the media network behind the top ecommerce podcasts 9 Operators, Marketing Operators, Titans, and AI Operators, today announced the launch of the Operators Portal (portal.9operators.com), an open access content platform built in partnership with Fulfil, the ERP powering high-growth consumer brands.

For three years, the operators running some of the fastest-growing brands in ecommerce have said the quiet part out loud on the Operators shows: real revenue numbers, real ad budgets, real mistakes. That knowledge now lives in one place. And for the first time, it's searchable.

The numbers behind the launch:

  • 366 episodes spanning four shows and event replays

  • 429 hours of recording, ~18 days of continuous audio

  • 4.7 million spoken words attributed to 168 speakers

  • 115 newsletter issues archived alongside the episodes

  • 42k+ indexed passages powering the portal's AI engine

At the center of the portal is Ask the Operators, an AI research tool that answers questions in seconds, citing the exact episode, the exact speaker, and the exact timestamp in the video where it was said. Members can ask, "How are DTC brands scaling Meta ads?" and get an answer synthesized from every time the question has ever been discussed on the network, with receipts.

Every entry ships with speaker-attributed transcripts, video and audio playback, personal notes, bookmarks, and progress tracking. A library filter lets members cut 429 hours of content by show, topic, guest, and publication date.

True to the network's ethos, the portal wasn't outsourced to an agency or a dev shop. It was entirely vibe-coded by the internal Operators Network team, the same lean crew that runs the shows, using AI-assisted development from the first line of code to launch.

The Operators Portal is available now to members at portal.9operators.com.

About Operators: Operators Network is a media network by ecommerce operators, for ecommerce operators. Home to 9 Operators, Marketing Operators, AI Operators, and Operators Titans, hosted by the executives behind Ridge, HexClad, Simple Modern, Jones Road Beauty, and more.

About Fulfil: Fulfil is the ERP built for high-growth DTC and omnichannel brands, unifying orders, inventory, warehousing, and finance in one system. Powering Ridge, HexClad, Grüns, Mejuri and Wild as customers, it is trusted ERP for 8 and 9 figure brands on Shopify.

For questions, reach out to news@operatorscontent.com.

SOURCE: 9Operators LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/operators-and-fulfil-launch-the-operators-portal-4.7-million-words-of-real-eco-1191040

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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