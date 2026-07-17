Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 17

17 July 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 2 March 2026 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through J.P Morgan Securities plc ( JPMS plc) for cancellation:

Date Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased Lowest price paid per share (GBp) Highest price paid per share (GBp) Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp) 10/07/2026 7,000 28.300000 29.120000 28.790260 13/07/2026 6,600 28.460000 29.080000 28.883697 14/07/2026 6,900 28.400000 29.120000 28.813287 15/07/2026 7,000 28.440000 29.140000 28.800611 16/07/2026 7,000 28.320000 28.860000 28.589506

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,032,742. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,032,742. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, detailed information of the individual trades made by JPMS plc on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme can be found at the following link:

Oxford Instruments plc - Weekly Trade Fills - 10.07.26-16.07.26.pdf

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916