SiriusPoint Ltd.: SiriusPoint Appoints Emily Yoo as Chief Operating Officer

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiriusPoint Ltd. ("SiriusPoint" or the "Company") (NYSE: SPNT), a global specialty underwriter, today announced the appointment of Emily Yoo as Chief Operating Officer, a newly created role, effective August 10, 2026.

Ms. Yoo will be based in New York. She will join SiriusPoint's Executive Leadership Team with responsibility for Technology, Claims, Transformation and operational excellence. The creation of the Chief Operating Officer role reflects SiriusPoint's continued focus on strengthening and enhancing performance across the business.

Most recently, Ms. Yoo led global operations, technology and transformation within Zurich's travel insurance business. Prior to joining Zurich, she held roles at Bain, Deloitte, and Tokio Marine.

"Emily is a highly respected leader with deep industry experience and a strong track record," said Scott Egan, Chief Executive Officer at SiriusPoint. "Her appointment reflects the progress we've made as a business and our ambition for the future. She will be a valuable addition to our leadership team."

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint is a global underwriter of insurance and reinsurance providing solutions to clients and brokers around the world. Bermuda-headquartered with offices in New York, London, Stockholm and other locations, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We have licenses to write Property & Casualty and Accident & Health insurance and reinsurance globally. Our offering and distribution capabilities are strengthened by a portfolio of strategic partnerships with Managing General Agents and Program Administrators. With over $3.0 billion total capital, SiriusPoint's operating companies have a financial strength rating of A from AM Best, Fitch and S&P, and A3 from Moody's. For more information, please visit https://www.siriuspt.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

We make statements in this press release, and any related oral statements, that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, which we intend to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for such forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in SiriusPoint's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any other subsequent periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and SiriusPoint undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Liam Blackledge, SiriusPoint

Liam.Blackledge@siriuspt.com

+44 203 772 3082

Media

Sarah Hills, Rein4ce

sarah.hills@rein4ce.co.uk

+44 7718 882011