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WKN: 923774 | ISIN: US32020R1095 | Ticker-Symbol: FI6
Frankfurt
17.07.26 | 08:01
31,800 Euro
+3,92 % +1,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
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FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,20031,60011:32
31,20031,60010:59
PR Newswire
16.07.2026 22:05 Uhr
38 Leser
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First Financial Bankshares, Inc.: First Financial Bankshares Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

ABILENE, Texas, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $71.89 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to earnings of $66.66 million for the same quarter a year ago and $71.54 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.50 for the second quarter of 2026 compared with $0.47 for the second quarter of 2025 and $0.50 for the linked quarter.

"Our second quarter results reflect solid year-over-year earnings growth, highlighted by expansion in our net interest margin and continued increases in fee income generated by wealth management and mortgage banking," said David Bailey, President and CEO. "As we look ahead, we remain focused on disciplined growth, prudent risk management and creating long term value for shareholders. We appreciate the dedication of our associates across Texas and their commitment to serving our customers and communities with excellence."

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2026 was $136.91 million compared to $123.73 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $134.79 million for the first quarter of 2026. The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.90 percent for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 3.81 percent for the second quarter of 2025 and 3.86 percent for the first quarter of 2026. Net interest income and margin benefited from a decrease in deposit costs as well as improved securities yields over the past year. Average interest-earning assets were $14.46 billion for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $13.34 billion for the same quarter a year ago and $14.54 billion for the first quarter of 2026.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.18 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to a provision for credit losses of $3.13 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $2.29 million for the first quarter of 2026. At June 30, 2026, the allowance for credit losses totaled $112.43 million, or 1.35 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $102.79 million, or 1.27 percent of loans, at June 30, 2025, and $107.92 million, or 1.30 percent of loans, at March 31, 2026. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $6.21 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $9.91 million at June 30, 2025, and $5.94 million at March 31, 2026.

For the second quarter of 2026, the Company recorded net recoveries of $600 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $720 thousand for the second quarter of 2025 and net charge-offs of $356 thousand for the first quarter of 2026. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.80 percent at June 30, 2026, compared to 0.79 percent at June 30, 2025 and 0.66 percent at March 31, 2026. Classified loans totaled $283.10 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $257.07 million at June 30, 2025 and $289.76 million at March 31, 2026.

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2026 was $35.84 million compared to $32.87 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $32.10 million for the linked quarter.

  • Wealth Management fee income increased to $13.96 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $12.75 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $13.36 million for the linked quarter. The increase from prior year is driven by growth in assets under management with the increase over linked quarter related to improved mineral fee revenue due to recent higher oil prices. The market value of assets under management totaled $12.23 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $11.46 billion at June 30, 2025 and $11.91 billion at March 31, 2026.
  • Service charges on deposits increased to $6.26 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared with $6.13 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $6.08 million for the first quarter 2026, driven by increases in fees on deposit accounts for both periods and offset by a decrease in overdraft fees year over year.
  • Mortgage income increased to $4.68 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $4.13 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $4.28 million for first quarter of 2026. Mortgage income continues to benefit from the restructuring of the secondary mortgage department, new mortgage lenders and centralization of mortgage operations this past year and an increase in the volume of mortgage loans originated.
  • Other noninterest income increased to $5.02 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $3.74 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $2.54 million in the linked quarter. In the second quarter of 2026, non-interest income increased $1.17 million over the second quarter of 2025 and $1.68 million from the linked quarter reflecting the increase in the fair market value of the assets held in Company's supplemental executive retirement plan. The plan holds marketable securities, including shares of Company stock. Deferred compensation related to these changes in value is included in salaries and employee benefits expense. Also, during the second quarter of 2026, the Company received life insurance proceeds of approximately $200 thousand for the death of a former employee.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $81.11 million compared to $71.74 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $76.77 million in the linked quarter.

  • Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs increased to $49.66 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $42.58 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $45.98 million for the linked quarter. The increase for both periods is primarily resulting from annual merit-based and market-driven pay increases that were effective March 1st and profit sharing and incentive accruals, which are up due to year-over-year earnings growth. Mortgage incentives are also up for both periods due to higher loan volumes. Also, there was a change in deferred compensation expense of $1.17 million from the second quarter of the prior year and $1.68 million from the first quarter of 2026 due to the increase in the supplemental executive retirement plan deferred compensation liability as discussed above.
  • Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $2.29 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025 and $660 thousand compared to the linked quarter, largely due to increases in software amortization and professional fees in both periods and offset by debit card expenses as compared to prior year.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 45.94 percent for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 44.97 percent for the second quarter of 2025 and 44.98 percent for the first quarter of 2026.

As of June 30, 2026, consolidated total assets were $15.31 billion compared to $14.38 billion at June 30, 2025 and $15.39 billion at March 31, 2026. Loans totaled $8.35 billion at June 30, 2026, compared with loans of $8.07 billion at June 30, 2025 and $8.29 billion at March 31, 2026. During the second quarter of 2026, loans grew $61.81 million, or 2.99 percent annualized, when compared to March 31, 2026 balances. Loans have grown $188.66 million, or 4.66 percent annualized, year-to-date. Deposits and Repurchase Agreements totaled $13.17 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $12.50 billion at June 30, 2025 and $13.31 billion at March 31, 2026. Deposits and Repurchase Agreement balances are down $234.85 million year-to-date primarily due to reduced balances of municipal deposits from year end. Deposits, excluding public funds, increased $149.57 million year-to-date.

Shareholders' equity was $2.00 billion as of June 30, 2026, compared to $1.74 billion and $1.94 billion at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2026, respectively. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $279.67 million at June 30, 2026, compared to unrealized losses of $373.46 million at June 30, 2025 and $290.06 million at March 31, 2026, due to changes in market interest rates during the respective periods.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Lumberton, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Wealth Management, with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," "project," and "goal." Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

















As of



2026



2025

ASSETS


June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,

Cash and due from banks

$

284,759


$

264,850


$

249,466


$

237,466


$

264,000

Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks


286,973



458,203



826,947



401,580



435,612

Federal funds sold


8,650



14,075



1,575



11,750



8,750

Investment securities


5,675,957



5,668,792



5,514,113



5,260,813



4,886,548

Loans, held-for-investment


8,346,931



8,285,120



8,158,276



8,243,625



8,074,944

Allowance for credit losses


(112,433)



(107,918)



(105,536)



(105,958)



(102,792)

Net loans, held-for-investment


8,234,498



8,177,202



8,052,740



8,137,667



7,972,152

Loans, held-for-sale


23,616



22,984



29,992



26,015



33,233

Premises and equipment, net


155,560



150,989



149,985



149,651



148,999

Goodwill


313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481

Other intangible assets


86



128



171



257



343

Other assets


322,857



316,941



308,006



302,848



313,723

Total assets

$

15,306,437


$

15,387,645


$

15,446,476


$

14,841,528


$

14,376,841
















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

3,478,755


$

3,385,878


$

3,401,057


$

3,446,262


$

3,439,059

Interest-bearing deposits


9,641,228



9,859,359



9,944,472



9,399,986



9,009,357

Total deposits


13,119,983



13,245,237



13,345,529



12,846,248



12,448,416

Repurchase agreements


53,656



67,946



62,956



50,646



48,026

Borrowings


21,829



22,306



21,680



21,956



22,153

Trade date payable


-



-



-



-



24,965

Other liabilities


114,082



108,305



98,994



92,410



95,929

Shareholders' equity


1,996,887



1,943,851



1,917,317



1,830,268



1,737,352

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

15,306,437


$

15,387,645


$

15,446,476


$

14,841,528


$

14,376,841



Quarter Ended



2026



2025

INCOME STATEMENTS


June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,

Interest income

$

185,960


$

182,945


$

182,869


$

179,692


$

172,810

Interest expense


49,046



48,154



51,501



52,691



49,080

Net interest income


136,914



134,791



131,368



127,001



123,730

Provision for credit losses


4,183



2,291



(2,486)



24,435



3,132

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


132,731



132,500



133,854



102,566



120,598

Noninterest income


35,844



32,096



33,349



34,264



32,873

Noninterest expense


81,106



76,768



77,650



73,666



71,735

Net income before income taxes


87,469



87,828



89,553



63,164



81,736

Income tax expense


15,575



16,285



16,239



10,897



15,078

Net income

$

71,894


$

71,543


$

73,314


$

52,267


$

66,658
















PER COMMON SHARE DATA















Net income - basic

$

0.50


$

0.50


$

0.51


$

0.37


$

0.47

Net income - diluted


0.50



0.50



0.51



0.36



0.47

Cash dividends declared


0.22



0.19



0.19



0.19



0.19

Book value


13.93



13.57



13.39



12.78



12.14

Tangible book value


11.75



11.38



11.20



10.59



9.95

Market value


34.60



29.45



29.87



33.65



35.98

Shares outstanding - end of period


143,319,824



143,279,030



143,213,102



143,188,051



143,077,619

Average outstanding shares - basic


143,280,452



143,210,755



143,180,215



143,105,224



143,023,544

Average outstanding shares - diluted


143,698,421



143,608,079



143,542,801



143,474,169



143,378,505
















PERFORMANCE RATIOS















Return on average assets


1.89

%


1.89

%


1.94

%


1.44

%


1.89

Return on average equity


14.70



14.83



15.62



11.85



15.82

Return on average tangible equity


17.49



17.66



18.78



14.44



19.43

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.90



3.86



3.81



3.80



3.81

Efficiency ratio


45.94



44.98



46.10



44.74



44.97


Six Months Ended


June 30,

INCOME STATEMENTS


2026



2025


Interest income

$

368,905


$

339,920


Interest expense


97,200



97,401


Net interest income


271,705



242,519


Provision for credit losses


6,474



6,660


Net interest income after provisions for credit losses


265,231



235,859


Noninterest income


67,940



63,103


Noninterest expense


157,874



142,070


Net income before income taxes


175,297



156,892


Income tax expense


31,860



28,888


Net income

$

143,437


$

128,004









PER COMMON SHARE DATA







Net income - basic

$

1.00


$

0.90


Net income - diluted


1.00



0.89


Cash dividends declared


0.41



0.37


Book value


13.93



12.14


Tangible book value


11.75



9.95


Market value

$

34.60


$

35.98


Shares outstanding - end of period


143,319,824



143,077,619


Average outstanding shares - basic


143,245,796



142,986,734


Average outstanding shares - diluted


143,662,250



143,378,720









PERFORMANCE RATIOS







Return on average assets


1.89

%


1.83

%

Return on average equity


14.76



15.48


Return on average tangible equity


17.57



19.07


Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.88



3.78


Efficiency ratio


45.47



45.65


FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)


















Quarter Ended



2026



2025


ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES


June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,


Balance at beginning of period

$

107,918


$

105,536


$

105,958


$

102,792


$

101,080


Loans charged-off


(961)



(1,174)



(3,387)



(22,612)



(1,189)


Loan recoveries


1,561



818



2,996



272



469


Net recoveries (charge-offs)


600



(356)



(391)



(22,340)



(720)


Provision for loan losses


3,915



2,738



(31)



25,506



2,432


Balance at end of period

$

112,433


$

107,918


$

105,536


$

105,958


$

102,792


















ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS
















Balance at beginning of period

$

5,940


$

6,387


$

8,842


$

9,914


$

9,214


Provision for unfunded commitments


268



(447)



(2,455)



(1,072)



700


Balance at end of period

$

6,208


$

5,940


$

6,387


$

8,842


$

9,914


















Allowance for loan losses /
















period-end loans held-for-investment


1.35

%


1.30

%


1.29

%


1.29

%


1.27

%

Allowance for loan losses /
















nonperforming loans


174.94



206.16



188.41



187.39



162.60


Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans
















(annualized)


(0.03)



0.02



0.02



1.07



0.04



















As of



2026



2025


COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT


June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,


Commercial:
















C&I

$

1,087,656


$

1,149,931


$

1,116,461


$

1,174,770


$

1,202,151


Municipal


419,070



384,473



342,501



347,559



306,140


Total Commercial


1,506,726



1,534,404



1,458,962



1,522,329



1,508,291


Agricultural


81,786



77,583



95,776



88,820



86,133


Real Estate:
















Construction & Development


1,191,082



1,169,037



1,157,865



1,214,649



1,172,834


Farm


344,483



329,151



327,625



322,710



302,969


Non-Owner Occupied CRE


831,929



825,771



832,816



802,675



746,341


Owner Occupied CRE


1,144,093



1,132,114



1,120,608



1,119,425



1,124,610


Residential


2,322,000



2,322,097



2,285,830



2,308,708



2,286,220


Total Real Estate


5,833,587



5,778,170



5,724,744



5,768,167



5,632,974


Consumer:
















Auto


776,433



751,283



732,351



718,501



698,897


Non-Auto


148,399



143,680



146,443



145,808



148,649


Total Consumer


924,832



894,963



878,794



864,309



847,546


















Total loans held-for-investment

$

8,346,931


$

8,285,120


$

8,158,276


$

8,243,625


$

8,074,944


















SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION
















Special Mention

$

48,486


$

66,864


$

66,058


$

76,647


$

62,774


Substandard


234,618



222,895



189,548



176,311



194,291


Total classified loans

$

283,104


$

289,759


$

255,606


$

252,958


$

257,065


















NONPERFORMING ASSETS
















Nonaccrual loans

$

63,310


$

52,129


$

55,121


$

56,394


$

63,142


Accruing loans 90 days past due


958



218



892



151



77


Total nonperforming loans


64,268



52,347



56,013



56,545



63,219


Foreclosed assets


2,770



1,962



479



1,997



489


Total nonperforming assets

$

67,038


$

54,309


$

56,492


$

58,542


$

63,708


















As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets


0.80

%


0.66

%


0.69

%


0.71

%


0.79

%

As a % of end of period total assets


0.44



0.35



0.37



0.39



0.44



















Quarter Ended



2026



2025


CAPITAL RATIOS


June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,


Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio


20.40

%


20.23

%


19.99

%


19.10

%


19.16

%

Tier 1 capital ratio


20.40



20.23



19.99



19.10



19.16


Total capital ratio


21.62



21.42



21.17



20.29



20.35


Tier 1 leverage ratio


12.88



12.58



12.55



12.34



12.61


Tangible common equity ratio


11.23



10.81



10.60



10.44



10.12


Equity/Assets ratio


13.05



12.63



12.41



12.33



12.08



















Quarter Ended



2026



2025


NONINTEREST INCOME


June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,


Wealth Management fees

$

13,960


$

13,363


$

13,512


$

12,950


$

12,746


Service charges on deposits


6,263



6,077



6,140



6,447



6,126


Debit card fees


5,584



5,245



5,791



5,333



5,218


Credit card fees


734



651



678



699



707


Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans


4,679



4,277



4,216



4,375



4,126


Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets


(19)



(56)



(12)



(122)



200


Net gain (loss) on sale of assets


(374)



-



-



-



6


Other noninterest income


5,017



2,539



3,024



4,582



3,744


Total noninterest income

$

35,844


$

32,096


$

33,349


$

34,264


$

32,873


















NONINTEREST EXPENSE
















Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

46,216


$

42,959


$

42,409


$

40,681


$

39,834


Profit sharing expense


3,444



3,023



4,819



1,924



2,741


Net occupancy expense


3,728



3,630



3,458



3,545



3,600


Equipment expense


2,169



2,158



2,128



2,395



2,478


FDIC insurance premiums


1,767



1,560



1,695



1,635



1,585


Debit card expense


3,043



3,108



3,265



3,512



3,308


Legal, tax and professional fees


4,159



3,834



3,079



3,332



3,143


Audit fees


441



455



531



536



463


Printing, stationery and supplies


292



623



528



456



473


Amortization of intangible assets


43



43



86



86



86


Advertising, meals and public relations


1,849



1,701



1,923



1,714



1,653


Operational and other losses


801



1,000



1,583



1,957



720


Software amortization and expense


5,053



4,594



4,456



4,280



4,020


Other noninterest expense


8,101



8,080



7,690



7,613



7,631


Total noninterest expense

$

81,106


$

76,768


$

77,650


$

73,666


$

71,735


















TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

3,799


$

3,791


$

3,709


$

3,406


$

2,926



Six Months Ended


June 30,


NONINTEREST INCOME


2026



2025


Wealth Management fees

$

27,323


$

25,399


Service charges on deposits


12,340



12,302


Debit card fees


10,829



10,185


Credit card fees


1,385



1,284


Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans


8,955



6,958


Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets


(75)



165


Net gain (loss) on sale of assets


(374)



6


Other noninterest income


7,557



6,804


Total noninterest income

$

67,940


$

63,103









NONINTEREST EXPENSE







Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

89,175


$

78,991


Profit sharing expense


6,467



5,726


Net occupancy expense


7,359



7,320


Equipment expense


4,328



4,799


FDIC insurance premiums


3,326



3,160


Debit card expense


6,151



6,680


Legal, tax and professional fees


7,993



6,209


Audit fees


896



914


Printing, stationery and supplies


915



955


Amortization of intangible assets


86



181


Advertising, meals and public relations


3,550



3,332


Operational and other losses


1,801



1,260


Software amortization and expense


9,646



7,753


Other noninterest expense


16,181



14,790


Total noninterest expense

$

157,874


$

142,070









TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

7,590


$

5,626


FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended


June 30, 2026




Mar. 31, 2026



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /






Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /




Balance



Interest



Rate






Balance



Interest



Rate


Interest-earning assets:






















Federal funds sold

$

4,642


$

43



3.72

%




$

4,565


$

40



3.55

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks


333,359



3,074



3.70






461,579



4,209



3.70


Taxable securities


4,091,117



33,666



3.29






4,076,690



32,283



3.17


Tax-exempt securities


1,709,709



14,134



3.31






1,726,765



14,184



3.29


Loans


8,317,815



138,841



6.70






8,273,995



136,020



6.67


Total interest-earning assets


14,456,642


$

189,758



5.26

%





14,543,594


$

186,736



5.21

%

Noninterest-earning assets


833,268












821,635








Total assets

$

15,289,910











$

15,365,229








Interest-bearing liabilities:






















Deposits

$

9,676,860


$

48,697



2.02

%




$

9,824,362


$

47,851



1.98

%

Repurchase Agreements


60,403



223



1.48






62,849



229



1.48


Borrowings


28,459



125



1.76






22,155



74



1.35


Total interest-bearing liabilities


9,765,722


$

49,045



2.01

%





9,909,366


$

48,154



1.97

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits


3,445,033












3,401,092








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

116,944












97,986








Shareholders' equity


1,962,211












1,956,785








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

15,289,910











$

15,365,229






























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)




$

140,713



3.90

%







$

138,582



3.86

%
























Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended


Dec. 31, 2025




Sept. 30, 2025



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /






Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /




Balance



Interest



Rate






Balance



Interest



Rate


Interest-earning assets:






















Federal funds sold

$

6,565


$

62



3.75

%




$

10,711


$

130



4.82

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks


434,445



4,284



3.91






216,739



2,387



4.37


Taxable securities


3,683,108



29,231



3.17






3,560,347



26,539



2.98


Tax-exempt securities


1,712,261



14,144



3.30






1,564,767



12,906



3.30


Loans


8,241,265



138,857



6.68






8,249,113



141,136



6.79


Total interest-earning assets


14,077,644


$

186,578



5.26

%





13,601,677


$

183,098



5.34

%

Noninterest-earning assets


893,739












826,660








Total assets

$

14,971,383











$

14,428,337








Interest-bearing liabilities:






















Deposits

$

9,476,716


$

51,207



2.14

%




$

9,051,463


$

52,010



2.28

%

Repurchase Agreements


56,573



219



1.54






50,051



210



1.66


Borrowings


22,113



75



1.35






56,198



471



3.33


Total interest-bearing liabilities


9,555,402


$

51,501



2.14

%





9,157,712


$

52,691



2.28

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits


3,454,171












3,419,378








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

99,623












101,268








Shareholders' equity


1,862,187












1,749,979








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

14,971,383











$

14,428,337






























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)




$

135,077



3.81

%







$

130,407



3.80

%


Three Months Ended


June 30, 2025



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /




Balance



Interest



Rate


Interest-earning assets:










Federal funds sold

$

9,397


$

113



4.84

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks


379,364



4,191



4.43


Taxable securities


3,470,028



25,242



2.91


Tax-exempt securities


1,433,498



10,811



3.02


Loans


8,045,340



135,378



6.75


Total interest-earning assets


13,337,627


$

175,735



5.28

%

Noninterest-earning assets


826,635








Total assets

$

14,164,262








Interest-bearing liabilities:










Deposits

$

8,923,737


$

48,730



2.19

%

Repurchase Agreements


54,482



221



1.63


Borrowings


26,557



128



1.93


Total interest-bearing liabilities


9,004,776


$

49,079



2.19

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits


3,383,851








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

85,745








Shareholders' equity


1,689,890








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

14,164,262


















Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)




$

126,656



3.81

%


Six Months Ended




Six Months Ended


June 30, 2026




June 30, 2025



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /






Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /




Balance



Interest



Rate






Balance



Interest



Rate


Interest-earning assets:






















Federal funds sold

$

4,604


$

83



3.64

%




$

8,501


$

203



4.82

%

Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks


397,115



7,283



3.70






332,960



7,365



4.46


Taxable securities


4,083,944



65,949



3.23






3,487,932



50,277



2.88


Tax exempt securities


1,718,190



28,319



3.30






1,420,541



20,723



2.92


Loans


8,296,026



274,861



6.68






7,999,398



266,977



6.73


Total interest-earning assets


14,499,879


$

376,495



5.24

%





13,249,332


$

345,545



5.26

%

Noninterest-earning assets


827,502












828,336








Total assets

$

15,327,381











$

14,077,668








Interest-bearing liabilities:






















Deposits

$

9,750,203


$

96,548



2.00

%




$

8,903,004


$

96,280



2.18

%

Repurchase Agreements


61,619



452



1.48






54,203



430



1.60


Borrowings


25,324



200



1.59






50,426



690



2.76


Total interest-bearing liabilities


9,837,146


$

97,200



1.99

%





9,007,633


$

97,400



2.18

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits


3,423,184












3,325,170








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

107,518












77,030








Shareholders' equity


1,959,533












1,667,835








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

15,327,381











$

14,077,668






























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)




$

279,295



3.88

%







$

248,145



3.78

%

SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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