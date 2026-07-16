First Financial Bankshares, Inc.: First Financial Bankshares Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

ABILENE, Texas, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $71.89 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to earnings of $66.66 million for the same quarter a year ago and $71.54 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.50 for the second quarter of 2026 compared with $0.47 for the second quarter of 2025 and $0.50 for the linked quarter.
"Our second quarter results reflect solid year-over-year earnings growth, highlighted by expansion in our net interest margin and continued increases in fee income generated by wealth management and mortgage banking," said David Bailey, President and CEO. "As we look ahead, we remain focused on disciplined growth, prudent risk management and creating long term value for shareholders. We appreciate the dedication of our associates across Texas and their commitment to serving our customers and communities with excellence."
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2026 was $136.91 million compared to $123.73 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $134.79 million for the first quarter of 2026. The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.90 percent for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 3.81 percent for the second quarter of 2025 and 3.86 percent for the first quarter of 2026. Net interest income and margin benefited from a decrease in deposit costs as well as improved securities yields over the past year. Average interest-earning assets were $14.46 billion for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $13.34 billion for the same quarter a year ago and $14.54 billion for the first quarter of 2026.
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.18 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to a provision for credit losses of $3.13 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $2.29 million for the first quarter of 2026. At June 30, 2026, the allowance for credit losses totaled $112.43 million, or 1.35 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $102.79 million, or 1.27 percent of loans, at June 30, 2025, and $107.92 million, or 1.30 percent of loans, at March 31, 2026. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $6.21 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $9.91 million at June 30, 2025, and $5.94 million at March 31, 2026.
For the second quarter of 2026, the Company recorded net recoveries of $600 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $720 thousand for the second quarter of 2025 and net charge-offs of $356 thousand for the first quarter of 2026. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.80 percent at June 30, 2026, compared to 0.79 percent at June 30, 2025 and 0.66 percent at March 31, 2026. Classified loans totaled $283.10 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $257.07 million at June 30, 2025 and $289.76 million at March 31, 2026.
Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2026 was $35.84 million compared to $32.87 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $32.10 million for the linked quarter.
- Wealth Management fee income increased to $13.96 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $12.75 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $13.36 million for the linked quarter. The increase from prior year is driven by growth in assets under management with the increase over linked quarter related to improved mineral fee revenue due to recent higher oil prices. The market value of assets under management totaled $12.23 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $11.46 billion at June 30, 2025 and $11.91 billion at March 31, 2026.
- Service charges on deposits increased to $6.26 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared with $6.13 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $6.08 million for the first quarter 2026, driven by increases in fees on deposit accounts for both periods and offset by a decrease in overdraft fees year over year.
- Mortgage income increased to $4.68 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $4.13 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $4.28 million for first quarter of 2026. Mortgage income continues to benefit from the restructuring of the secondary mortgage department, new mortgage lenders and centralization of mortgage operations this past year and an increase in the volume of mortgage loans originated.
- Other noninterest income increased to $5.02 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $3.74 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $2.54 million in the linked quarter. In the second quarter of 2026, non-interest income increased $1.17 million over the second quarter of 2025 and $1.68 million from the linked quarter reflecting the increase in the fair market value of the assets held in Company's supplemental executive retirement plan. The plan holds marketable securities, including shares of Company stock. Deferred compensation related to these changes in value is included in salaries and employee benefits expense. Also, during the second quarter of 2026, the Company received life insurance proceeds of approximately $200 thousand for the death of a former employee.
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $81.11 million compared to $71.74 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $76.77 million in the linked quarter.
- Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs increased to $49.66 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $42.58 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $45.98 million for the linked quarter. The increase for both periods is primarily resulting from annual merit-based and market-driven pay increases that were effective March 1st and profit sharing and incentive accruals, which are up due to year-over-year earnings growth. Mortgage incentives are also up for both periods due to higher loan volumes. Also, there was a change in deferred compensation expense of $1.17 million from the second quarter of the prior year and $1.68 million from the first quarter of 2026 due to the increase in the supplemental executive retirement plan deferred compensation liability as discussed above.
- Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $2.29 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025 and $660 thousand compared to the linked quarter, largely due to increases in software amortization and professional fees in both periods and offset by debit card expenses as compared to prior year.
The Company's efficiency ratio was 45.94 percent for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 44.97 percent for the second quarter of 2025 and 44.98 percent for the first quarter of 2026.
As of June 30, 2026, consolidated total assets were $15.31 billion compared to $14.38 billion at June 30, 2025 and $15.39 billion at March 31, 2026. Loans totaled $8.35 billion at June 30, 2026, compared with loans of $8.07 billion at June 30, 2025 and $8.29 billion at March 31, 2026. During the second quarter of 2026, loans grew $61.81 million, or 2.99 percent annualized, when compared to March 31, 2026 balances. Loans have grown $188.66 million, or 4.66 percent annualized, year-to-date. Deposits and Repurchase Agreements totaled $13.17 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $12.50 billion at June 30, 2025 and $13.31 billion at March 31, 2026. Deposits and Repurchase Agreement balances are down $234.85 million year-to-date primarily due to reduced balances of municipal deposits from year end. Deposits, excluding public funds, increased $149.57 million year-to-date.
Shareholders' equity was $2.00 billion as of June 30, 2026, compared to $1.74 billion and $1.94 billion at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2026, respectively. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $279.67 million at June 30, 2026, compared to unrealized losses of $373.46 million at June 30, 2025 and $290.06 million at March 31, 2026, due to changes in market interest rates during the respective periods.
About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.
Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Lumberton, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Wealth Management, with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.
The Company is listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.
Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," "project," and "goal." Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
As of
2026
2025
ASSETS
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Cash and due from banks
$
284,759
$
264,850
$
249,466
$
237,466
$
264,000
Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks
286,973
458,203
826,947
401,580
435,612
Federal funds sold
8,650
14,075
1,575
11,750
8,750
Investment securities
5,675,957
5,668,792
5,514,113
5,260,813
4,886,548
Loans, held-for-investment
8,346,931
8,285,120
8,158,276
8,243,625
8,074,944
Allowance for credit losses
(112,433)
(107,918)
(105,536)
(105,958)
(102,792)
Net loans, held-for-investment
8,234,498
8,177,202
8,052,740
8,137,667
7,972,152
Loans, held-for-sale
23,616
22,984
29,992
26,015
33,233
Premises and equipment, net
155,560
150,989
149,985
149,651
148,999
Goodwill
313,481
313,481
313,481
313,481
313,481
Other intangible assets
86
128
171
257
343
Other assets
322,857
316,941
308,006
302,848
313,723
Total assets
$
15,306,437
$
15,387,645
$
15,446,476
$
14,841,528
$
14,376,841
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
3,478,755
$
3,385,878
$
3,401,057
$
3,446,262
$
3,439,059
Interest-bearing deposits
9,641,228
9,859,359
9,944,472
9,399,986
9,009,357
Total deposits
13,119,983
13,245,237
13,345,529
12,846,248
12,448,416
Repurchase agreements
53,656
67,946
62,956
50,646
48,026
Borrowings
21,829
22,306
21,680
21,956
22,153
Trade date payable
-
-
-
-
24,965
Other liabilities
114,082
108,305
98,994
92,410
95,929
Shareholders' equity
1,996,887
1,943,851
1,917,317
1,830,268
1,737,352
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
15,306,437
$
15,387,645
$
15,446,476
$
14,841,528
$
14,376,841
Quarter Ended
2026
2025
INCOME STATEMENTS
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Interest income
$
185,960
$
182,945
$
182,869
$
179,692
$
172,810
Interest expense
49,046
48,154
51,501
52,691
49,080
Net interest income
136,914
134,791
131,368
127,001
123,730
Provision for credit losses
4,183
2,291
(2,486)
24,435
3,132
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
132,731
132,500
133,854
102,566
120,598
Noninterest income
35,844
32,096
33,349
34,264
32,873
Noninterest expense
81,106
76,768
77,650
73,666
71,735
Net income before income taxes
87,469
87,828
89,553
63,164
81,736
Income tax expense
15,575
16,285
16,239
10,897
15,078
Net income
$
71,894
$
71,543
$
73,314
$
52,267
$
66,658
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Net income - basic
$
0.50
$
0.50
$
0.51
$
0.37
$
0.47
Net income - diluted
0.50
0.50
0.51
0.36
0.47
Cash dividends declared
0.22
0.19
0.19
0.19
0.19
Book value
13.93
13.57
13.39
12.78
12.14
Tangible book value
11.75
11.38
11.20
10.59
9.95
Market value
34.60
29.45
29.87
33.65
35.98
Shares outstanding - end of period
143,319,824
143,279,030
143,213,102
143,188,051
143,077,619
Average outstanding shares - basic
143,280,452
143,210,755
143,180,215
143,105,224
143,023,544
Average outstanding shares - diluted
143,698,421
143,608,079
143,542,801
143,474,169
143,378,505
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.89
%
1.89
%
1.94
%
1.44
%
1.89
Return on average equity
14.70
14.83
15.62
11.85
15.82
Return on average tangible equity
17.49
17.66
18.78
14.44
19.43
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.90
3.86
3.81
3.80
3.81
Efficiency ratio
45.94
44.98
46.10
44.74
44.97
Six Months Ended
June 30,
INCOME STATEMENTS
2026
2025
Interest income
$
368,905
$
339,920
Interest expense
97,200
97,401
Net interest income
271,705
242,519
Provision for credit losses
6,474
6,660
Net interest income after provisions for credit losses
265,231
235,859
Noninterest income
67,940
63,103
Noninterest expense
157,874
142,070
Net income before income taxes
175,297
156,892
Income tax expense
31,860
28,888
Net income
$
143,437
$
128,004
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Net income - basic
$
1.00
$
0.90
Net income - diluted
1.00
0.89
Cash dividends declared
0.41
0.37
Book value
13.93
12.14
Tangible book value
11.75
9.95
Market value
$
34.60
$
35.98
Shares outstanding - end of period
143,319,824
143,077,619
Average outstanding shares - basic
143,245,796
142,986,734
Average outstanding shares - diluted
143,662,250
143,378,720
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.89
%
1.83
%
Return on average equity
14.76
15.48
Return on average tangible equity
17.57
19.07
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.88
3.78
Efficiency ratio
45.47
45.65
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Quarter Ended
2026
2025
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Balance at beginning of period
$
107,918
$
105,536
$
105,958
$
102,792
$
101,080
Loans charged-off
(961)
(1,174)
(3,387)
(22,612)
(1,189)
Loan recoveries
1,561
818
2,996
272
469
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
600
(356)
(391)
(22,340)
(720)
Provision for loan losses
3,915
2,738
(31)
25,506
2,432
Balance at end of period
$
112,433
$
107,918
$
105,536
$
105,958
$
102,792
ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS
Balance at beginning of period
$
5,940
$
6,387
$
8,842
$
9,914
$
9,214
Provision for unfunded commitments
268
(447)
(2,455)
(1,072)
700
Balance at end of period
$
6,208
$
5,940
$
6,387
$
8,842
$
9,914
Allowance for loan losses /
period-end loans held-for-investment
1.35
%
1.30
%
1.29
%
1.29
%
1.27
%
Allowance for loan losses /
nonperforming loans
174.94
206.16
188.41
187.39
162.60
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans
(annualized)
(0.03)
0.02
0.02
1.07
0.04
As of
2026
2025
COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Commercial:
C&I
$
1,087,656
$
1,149,931
$
1,116,461
$
1,174,770
$
1,202,151
Municipal
419,070
384,473
342,501
347,559
306,140
Total Commercial
1,506,726
1,534,404
1,458,962
1,522,329
1,508,291
Agricultural
81,786
77,583
95,776
88,820
86,133
Real Estate:
Construction & Development
1,191,082
1,169,037
1,157,865
1,214,649
1,172,834
Farm
344,483
329,151
327,625
322,710
302,969
Non-Owner Occupied CRE
831,929
825,771
832,816
802,675
746,341
Owner Occupied CRE
1,144,093
1,132,114
1,120,608
1,119,425
1,124,610
Residential
2,322,000
2,322,097
2,285,830
2,308,708
2,286,220
Total Real Estate
5,833,587
5,778,170
5,724,744
5,768,167
5,632,974
Consumer:
Auto
776,433
751,283
732,351
718,501
698,897
Non-Auto
148,399
143,680
146,443
145,808
148,649
Total Consumer
924,832
894,963
878,794
864,309
847,546
Total loans held-for-investment
$
8,346,931
$
8,285,120
$
8,158,276
$
8,243,625
$
8,074,944
SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION
Special Mention
$
48,486
$
66,864
$
66,058
$
76,647
$
62,774
Substandard
234,618
222,895
189,548
176,311
194,291
Total classified loans
$
283,104
$
289,759
$
255,606
$
252,958
$
257,065
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
Nonaccrual loans
$
63,310
$
52,129
$
55,121
$
56,394
$
63,142
Accruing loans 90 days past due
958
218
892
151
77
Total nonperforming loans
64,268
52,347
56,013
56,545
63,219
Foreclosed assets
2,770
1,962
479
1,997
489
Total nonperforming assets
$
67,038
$
54,309
$
56,492
$
58,542
$
63,708
As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets
0.80
%
0.66
%
0.69
%
0.71
%
0.79
%
As a % of end of period total assets
0.44
0.35
0.37
0.39
0.44
Quarter Ended
2026
2025
CAPITAL RATIOS
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
20.40
%
20.23
%
19.99
%
19.10
%
19.16
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
20.40
20.23
19.99
19.10
19.16
Total capital ratio
21.62
21.42
21.17
20.29
20.35
Tier 1 leverage ratio
12.88
12.58
12.55
12.34
12.61
Tangible common equity ratio
11.23
10.81
10.60
10.44
10.12
Equity/Assets ratio
13.05
12.63
12.41
12.33
12.08
Quarter Ended
2026
2025
NONINTEREST INCOME
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Wealth Management fees
$
13,960
$
13,363
$
13,512
$
12,950
$
12,746
Service charges on deposits
6,263
6,077
6,140
6,447
6,126
Debit card fees
5,584
5,245
5,791
5,333
5,218
Credit card fees
734
651
678
699
707
Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans
4,679
4,277
4,216
4,375
4,126
Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets
(19)
(56)
(12)
(122)
200
Net gain (loss) on sale of assets
(374)
-
-
-
6
Other noninterest income
5,017
2,539
3,024
4,582
3,744
Total noninterest income
$
35,844
$
32,096
$
33,349
$
34,264
$
32,873
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing
$
46,216
$
42,959
$
42,409
$
40,681
$
39,834
Profit sharing expense
3,444
3,023
4,819
1,924
2,741
Net occupancy expense
3,728
3,630
3,458
3,545
3,600
Equipment expense
2,169
2,158
2,128
2,395
2,478
FDIC insurance premiums
1,767
1,560
1,695
1,635
1,585
Debit card expense
3,043
3,108
3,265
3,512
3,308
Legal, tax and professional fees
4,159
3,834
3,079
3,332
3,143
Audit fees
441
455
531
536
463
Printing, stationery and supplies
292
623
528
456
473
Amortization of intangible assets
43
43
86
86
86
Advertising, meals and public relations
1,849
1,701
1,923
1,714
1,653
Operational and other losses
801
1,000
1,583
1,957
720
Software amortization and expense
5,053
4,594
4,456
4,280
4,020
Other noninterest expense
8,101
8,080
7,690
7,613
7,631
Total noninterest expense
$
81,106
$
76,768
$
77,650
$
73,666
$
71,735
TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT
$
3,799
$
3,791
$
3,709
$
3,406
$
2,926
Six Months Ended
June 30,
NONINTEREST INCOME
2026
2025
Wealth Management fees
$
27,323
$
25,399
Service charges on deposits
12,340
12,302
Debit card fees
10,829
10,185
Credit card fees
1,385
1,284
Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans
8,955
6,958
Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets
(75)
165
Net gain (loss) on sale of assets
(374)
6
Other noninterest income
7,557
6,804
Total noninterest income
$
67,940
$
63,103
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing
$
89,175
$
78,991
Profit sharing expense
6,467
5,726
Net occupancy expense
7,359
7,320
Equipment expense
4,328
4,799
FDIC insurance premiums
3,326
3,160
Debit card expense
6,151
6,680
Legal, tax and professional fees
7,993
6,209
Audit fees
896
914
Printing, stationery and supplies
915
955
Amortization of intangible assets
86
181
Advertising, meals and public relations
3,550
3,332
Operational and other losses
1,801
1,260
Software amortization and expense
9,646
7,753
Other noninterest expense
16,181
14,790
Total noninterest expense
$
157,874
$
142,070
TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT
$
7,590
$
5,626
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2026
Mar. 31, 2026
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
4,642
$
43
3.72
%
$
4,565
$
40
3.55
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks
333,359
3,074
3.70
461,579
4,209
3.70
Taxable securities
4,091,117
33,666
3.29
4,076,690
32,283
3.17
Tax-exempt securities
1,709,709
14,134
3.31
1,726,765
14,184
3.29
Loans
8,317,815
138,841
6.70
8,273,995
136,020
6.67
Total interest-earning assets
14,456,642
$
189,758
5.26
%
14,543,594
$
186,736
5.21
%
Noninterest-earning assets
833,268
821,635
Total assets
$
15,289,910
$
15,365,229
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
9,676,860
$
48,697
2.02
%
$
9,824,362
$
47,851
1.98
%
Repurchase Agreements
60,403
223
1.48
62,849
229
1.48
Borrowings
28,459
125
1.76
22,155
74
1.35
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,765,722
$
49,045
2.01
%
9,909,366
$
48,154
1.97
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,445,033
3,401,092
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
116,944
97,986
Shareholders' equity
1,962,211
1,956,785
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
15,289,910
$
15,365,229
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
140,713
3.90
%
$
138,582
3.86
%
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2025
Sept. 30, 2025
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
6,565
$
62
3.75
%
$
10,711
$
130
4.82
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks
434,445
4,284
3.91
216,739
2,387
4.37
Taxable securities
3,683,108
29,231
3.17
3,560,347
26,539
2.98
Tax-exempt securities
1,712,261
14,144
3.30
1,564,767
12,906
3.30
Loans
8,241,265
138,857
6.68
8,249,113
141,136
6.79
Total interest-earning assets
14,077,644
$
186,578
5.26
%
13,601,677
$
183,098
5.34
%
Noninterest-earning assets
893,739
826,660
Total assets
$
14,971,383
$
14,428,337
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
9,476,716
$
51,207
2.14
%
$
9,051,463
$
52,010
2.28
%
Repurchase Agreements
56,573
219
1.54
50,051
210
1.66
Borrowings
22,113
75
1.35
56,198
471
3.33
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,555,402
$
51,501
2.14
%
9,157,712
$
52,691
2.28
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,454,171
3,419,378
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
99,623
101,268
Shareholders' equity
1,862,187
1,749,979
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
14,971,383
$
14,428,337
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
135,077
3.81
%
$
130,407
3.80
%
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
9,397
$
113
4.84
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks
379,364
4,191
4.43
Taxable securities
3,470,028
25,242
2.91
Tax-exempt securities
1,433,498
10,811
3.02
Loans
8,045,340
135,378
6.75
Total interest-earning assets
13,337,627
$
175,735
5.28
%
Noninterest-earning assets
826,635
Total assets
$
14,164,262
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
8,923,737
$
48,730
2.19
%
Repurchase Agreements
54,482
221
1.63
Borrowings
26,557
128
1.93
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,004,776
$
49,079
2.19
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,383,851
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
85,745
Shareholders' equity
1,689,890
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
14,164,262
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
126,656
3.81
%
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
4,604
$
83
3.64
%
$
8,501
$
203
4.82
%
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
397,115
7,283
3.70
332,960
7,365
4.46
Taxable securities
4,083,944
65,949
3.23
3,487,932
50,277
2.88
Tax exempt securities
1,718,190
28,319
3.30
1,420,541
20,723
2.92
Loans
8,296,026
274,861
6.68
7,999,398
266,977
6.73
Total interest-earning assets
14,499,879
$
376,495
5.24
%
13,249,332
$
345,545
5.26
%
Noninterest-earning assets
827,502
828,336
Total assets
$
15,327,381
$
14,077,668
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
9,750,203
$
96,548
2.00
%
$
8,903,004
$
96,280
2.18
%
Repurchase Agreements
61,619
452
1.48
54,203
430
1.60
Borrowings
25,324
200
1.59
50,426
690
2.76
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,837,146
$
97,200
1.99
%
9,007,633
$
97,400
2.18
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,423,184
3,325,170
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
107,518
77,030
Shareholders' equity
1,959,533
1,667,835
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
15,327,381
$
14,077,668
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
279,295
3.88
%
$
248,145
3.78
%
SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.