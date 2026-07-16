F.N.B. Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

Record Revenue of $462.7 million Drove EPS Growth of 16.7% Year-Over-Year
PITTSBURGH, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) reported earnings for the second quarter of 2026 with net income of $148.7 million, or $0.42 per diluted common share. Comparatively, second quarter 2025 net income totaled $130.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted common share, and first quarter 2026 net income totaled $137.0 million, or $0.38 per diluted common share.
"F.N.B. Corporation's second quarter results reflect the successful execution of our technology-focused strategic business model, highlighted by a 17% year-over-year increase in EPS to $0.42. Record revenue of $463 million drove a 9% year-over-year increase in pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) and another quarter of positive operating leverage. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased 10% compared to June 30, 2025, and return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) equaled 14%," said F.N.B. Corporation Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Vincent J. Delie, Jr. "Average loans and leases grew 7% annualized linked-quarter while maintaining our strict credit discipline and originating high-quality assets in a volatile geopolitical and macroeconomic environment. Average non-interest-bearing deposit balances grew nearly 5% annualized from the prior quarter leading to a 26% mix of non-interest-bearing to total deposits for the seventh consecutive quarter. Our investments in digital capabilities, data analytics and artificial intelligence enable us to gain efficiency and deepen household penetration, expanding our position as the primary bank for our consumer, advisory and commercial customers."
Second Quarter 2026 Highlights
(All comparisons refer to the second quarter of 2025, except as noted)
- Average loans and leases totaled $35.5 billion, an increase of $1.0 billion, or 2.9%, as the growth of $1.1 billion in consumer loans more than offset a slight decrease of $66.7 million in commercial loans and leases.
- On a linked-quarter basis, total average loans and leases increased $601.2 million, or 6.9% annualized, driven by growth in consumer loans and commercial loans and leases of $362.6 million and $238.6 million, respectively.
- Average deposits totaled $38.7 billion, an increase of $1.5 billion, or 4.1%, reflecting growth in average money market deposits of $727.3 million, average interest-bearing demand deposits of $541.0 million, average non-interest-bearing demand deposits of $129.8 million, average time deposits of $71.0 million and average savings deposits of $65.4 million.
- On a linked-quarter basis, total average deposits increased $293.3 million, or 3.1% annualized, driven by growth in average time deposits of $119.3 million, average non-interest-bearing demand deposits of $114.0 million and average interest-bearing demand deposits of $75.8 million.
- The loan-to-deposit ratio was 92.5% at June 30, 2026, compared to 90.3% at March 31, 2026, and 91.9% at June 30, 2025.
- Net interest income totaled $365.7 million, an increase of $6.4 million, or 1.8%, linked-quarter, primarily due to growth in earning assets, lower cost of funds and the impact of one more day in the current quarter. Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) equaled 3.25%, stable to the first quarter 2026 level.
- Strong non-interest income totaled $97.0 million, an increase of $6.0 million, or 6.6%, linked-quarter, benefiting from our diversified business model and related revenue generation.
- Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) totaled $209.4 million, an 8.8% increase from the prior quarter, driven by continued strong non-interest income generation and growth in net interest income.
- Provision for credit losses was $21.4 million, an increase of $2.9 million from the prior quarter, with net charge-offs of $17.0 million, or 0.19% annualized of total average loans, compared to $15.9 million, or 0.18% annualized, in the prior quarter. The ratio of non-performing loans and other real estate owned (OREO) to total loans and leases and OREO decreased 3 basis points from the prior quarter to 0.31%, and total delinquency decreased 3 basis points from the prior quarter to 0.71%. The allowance for credit losses (ACL) to total loans and leases ratio decreased 1 basis point to 1.25%. Overall, asset quality metrics remain at solid levels, reflecting continued proactive management of the loan portfolio.
- The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) regulatory capital ratio ended the quarter at 11.4% (estimated), compared to 10.8% at June 30, 2025, and 11.4% at March 31, 2026. The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) equaled 8.9%, compared to 8.5% at June 30, 2025, and 8.9% at March 31, 2026.
- Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) of $12.24 increased $1.10, or 9.9%, compared to June 30, 2025, and $0.18, or 1.5%, compared to March 31, 2026.
- During the second quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased $47 million, or 2.7 million shares, of common stock at a weighted average share price of $17.46.
Non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release are used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release. For more information regarding our use of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the discussion herein under the caption, "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators."
Quarterly Results Summary
2Q26
1Q26
2Q25
Reported results (b)
Net income available to common shareholders (millions)
$ 148.7
$ 137.0
$ 130.7
Earnings per diluted common share
0.42
0.38
0.36
Book value per common share
19.34
19.12
18.17
Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) (millions)
209.4
192.4
192.0
Average diluted common shares outstanding (thousands)
357,414
360,235
362,259
Capital measures
Common equity tier 1 (a)
11.4 %
11.4 %
10.8 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
8.93
8.91
8.47
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$ 12.24
$ 12.06
$ 11.14
(a) Estimated for 2Q26.
(b) Operating results equaled reported results as there were no significant items impacting earnings for the periods presented.
Second Quarter 2026 Results - Comparison to Prior-Year Quarter
(All comparisons refer to the second quarter of 2025, except as noted.)
Net interest income totaled $365.7 million, an increase of $18.5 million, or 5.3%, reflecting growth in average earning assets and lower interest-bearing deposit costs, partially offset by lower yields on earning assets. The net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 6 basis points to 3.25%. The yield on earning assets (non-GAAP) decreased 20 basis points to 5.13%, driven by a 27 basis point decline in yields on loans to 5.52%. Total cost of funds decreased 27 basis points to 1.99%, with a 50 basis point decrease in total borrowing costs to 4.21%, and a 30 basis point decrease in interest-bearing deposit costs to 2.36%. The Federal Open Market Committee FOMC has lowered the target federal funds rate by 175 basis points since August 2024.
Average loans and leases totaled $35.5 billion, an increase of $998.9 million, or 2.9%, including growth of $1.1 billion in consumer loans which more than offset a decrease of $66.7 million in commercial loans and leases. Average commercial and industrial loans increased $599.6 million, or 7.9%, and average commercial leases increased $20.8 million, or 2.7%, partially offsetting the decline in average commercial real estate loans of $668.1 million, or 5.2%. Solid commercial and industrial loan growth in the Charlotte and South Carolina markets was offset by expected commercial real estate loan payoffs. Equipment Finance also produced strong loan growth. Average consumer loans included an $858.4 million, or 10.3%, increase in residential mortgage loans largely due to the continued successful execution in key markets and long-standing strategy of serving the purchase market, partially offset by the sale of approximately $200 million of performing residential mortgage loans in February 2026. Average consumer lines of credit increased $181.5 million, or 12.9%, and indirect auto loans increased $43.1 million, or 5.5%, both reflecting solid organic growth in the respective portfolios.
Average deposits totaled $38.7 billion, an increase of $1.5 billion, or 4.1%, with growth in average money market deposits of $727.3 million, average interest-bearing demand deposits of $541.0 million, average non-interest-bearing demand deposits of $129.8 million, average time deposits of $71.0 million and average savings deposits of $65.4 million. The mix of non-interest-bearing demand deposits to total deposits was stable at 26% at both June 30, 2026, and June 30, 2025. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 92.5% at June 30, 2026, compared to 91.9% at June 30, 2025.
Non-interest income totaled $97.0 million, an increase of $5.9 million, or 6.5%. Wealth management revenues increased $1.6 million, or 7.8%, as trust services income and securities commissions and fees increased 8.5% and 7.0%, respectively, through continued strong contributions across the geographic footprint. Capital markets income increased $1.1 million, or 16.2%, reflecting solid revenue from international banking income, customer interest rate derivatives and debt capital markets, and early contributions from investment banking and public finance. Bank-owned life insurance increased $1.5 million, reflecting higher life insurance claims. Other non-interest income increased $1.0 million, or 16.8%, primarily due to higher residual gains on equipment leases.
Non-interest expense totaled $253.2 million, increasing $7.0 million, or 2.9%. Salaries and employee benefits increased $5.8 million, or 4.4%, primarily reflecting normal annual merit increases and strategic hiring associated with our efforts to grow market share and support strategic technology initiatives. Outside services increased $2.9 million, or 11.6%, driven by higher third-party legal and consulting costs. Net occupancy and equipment increased $2.4 million, or 5.1%, primarily due to technology-related investments and higher occupancy costs.
The ratio of non-performing loans and OREO to total loans and OREO decreased 3 basis points to 0.31%. Total delinquency increased 9 basis points to 0.71%. Overall, asset quality metrics remain at solid levels.
The provision for credit losses was $21.4 million, compared to $25.6 million. The second quarter of 2026 reflected net charge-offs of $17.0 million, or 0.19% annualized of total average loans, compared to $21.8 million, or 0.25% annualized, reflecting continued proactive management of the loan portfolio. The ACL was $447.3 million, an increase of $15.3 million, with the ratio of the ACL to total loans and leases remaining stable at 1.25%.
The effective tax rate was 20.9%, compared to 21.5% in the second quarter of 2025.
The CET1 regulatory capital ratio was 11.4% (estimated) at June 30, 2026, and 10.8% at June 30, 2025. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $12.24 at June 30, 2026, an increase of $1.10, or 9.9%, from $11.14 at June 30, 2025. AOCI reduced the current quarter's tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) by $0.29, compared to a reduction of $0.26 at the end of the year-ago quarter.
Second Quarter 2026 Results - Comparison to Prior Quarter
(All comparisons refer to the first quarter of 2026, except as noted.)
Net interest income totaled $365.7 million, an increase of $6.4 million, or 1.8%, primarily due to growth in earning assets, lower cost of funds and the impact of one more day in the current quarter. The total yield on earning assets (non-GAAP) decreased 1 basis point to 5.13%, and the total cost of funds decreased 2 basis points to 1.99%, as the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 4 basis points to 2.36%. The resulting net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) was 3.25%, stable to the prior quarter.
Average loans and leases totaled $35.5 billion, an increase of $601.2 million, or 6.9% annualized, as average consumer loans increased $362.6 million and average commercial loans and leases increased $238.6 million. For consumer lending, average residential mortgages increased $288.9 million driven by seasonal growth in mortgage originations. Average consumer lines of credit increased $55.3 million and indirect auto loans increased $35.9 million, both reflecting solid organic growth in the respective portfolios. Average commercial loans and leases growth reflected an increase of $336.5 million in average commercial and industrial loans and $9.8 million in average commercial leases, partially offset by a decline of $103.2 million in average commercial real estate loans due to continued expected payoff activity. Commercial and industrial loan growth was primarily driven by lower risk-rated, high-quality lending in the Mid-Atlantic, Pittsburgh and Charlotte markets.
Average deposits totaled $38.7 billion, an increase of $293.3 million, due to organic growth in new and existing customer relationships. The growth was primarily driven by average time deposits of $119.3 million, average non-interest-bearing demand deposits of $114.0 million, and average interest-bearing demand deposits of $75.8 million. The mix of non-interest-bearing demand deposits to total deposits was stable at 26% for both June 30, 2026, and March 31, 2026. The loan-to-deposit ratio totaled 92.5% at June 30, 2026, compared to 90.3% at March 31, 2026, as loan growth exceeded deposit growth at quarter end.
Non-interest income totaled $97.0 million, an increase of $6.0 million, or 6.6%, from the prior quarter. Capital markets income increased $1.2 million, or 17.8%, with solid revenue from customer interest rate derivatives, international banking and debt capital markets, and early contributions from investment banking and public finance. Bank-owned life insurance increased $1.2 million, reflecting higher life insurance claims. Service charges increased $1.0 million, or 4.3%, and interchange and card transaction fees increased $0.8 million, or 6.5%, both driven by strong treasury management activity, as well as seasonally-higher consumer transactions. Mortgage banking operations income decreased $1.0 million, or 16.2%, driven by net fair value adjustments from pipeline hedging activity given the volatility of interest rates during the quarter. Other non-interest income increased $2.8 million, or 66.9%, primarily due to higher residual gains on equipment leases.
Non-interest expense totaled $253.2 million, a decrease of $4.6 million, or 1.8%, compared to the prior quarter. Salaries and employee benefits expense was flat as the declines from the seasonally-elevated long-term compensation and employer-paid payroll taxes expense in the first quarter were offset by increases in production-related compensation and merit-related increases in salaries in the current quarter. Net occupancy and equipment decreased $1.0 million, or 2.0%, primarily due to unusually high snow removal costs in the prior quarter. Outside services increased $1.8 million, or 6.7%, primarily due to higher third-party legal costs. The decline in linked-quarter other non-interest expense of $6.3 million, or 21.6%, reflected lower costs related to fraud losses, litigation, and the Community Uplift program. The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) totaled 53.7%, compared to 56.1% in the prior quarter.
The ratio of non-performing loans and OREO to total loans and OREO decreased 3 basis points to 0.31%, and delinquency decreased 3 basis points to 0.71%. Overall, asset quality metrics remain at solid levels.
The provision for credit losses was $21.4 million, compared to $18.5 million. The second quarter of 2026 reflected net charge-offs of $17.0 million, or 0.19% annualized of total average loans, compared to $15.9 million, or 0.18% annualized, reflecting continued proactive management of the loan portfolio. The ACL was $447.3 million, an increase of $4.3 million, with the ratio of the ACL to total loans and leases decreasing 1 basis point to 1.25%.
The effective tax rate was 20.9%, compared to 21.2%.
The CET1 regulatory capital ratio was 11.4% (estimated), stable to 11.4% at March 31, 2026. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $12.24 at June 30, 2026, an increase of $0.18 per share. AOCI reduced the current quarter-end tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) by $0.29 as of June 30, 2026, compared to $0.24 at the end of the prior quarter.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators
To supplement our Consolidated Financial Statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as return on average tangible common equity, return on average tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, pre-provision net revenue (reported), efficiency ratio, and net interest margin (FTE) to provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Management uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. The non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators we use may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators other financial institutions use to assess their performance and trends.
These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental in nature, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included later in this release under the heading "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators to GAAP."
To facilitate peer comparisons of net interest margin and efficiency ratio, we use net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating net interest margin by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets (loans and investments) to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments (this adjustment is not permitted under GAAP). Taxable-equivalent amounts for 2026 and 2025 were calculated using a federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are those that do not relate to historical facts and that are based on current assumptions, beliefs, estimates, expectations and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Forward-looking statements may relate to various matters, including our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, business or industry, and usually can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, such as "anticipates," "assumes," "believes," "can," "continues," "could," "enable," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "likely," "may," "might," "objective," "plans," "positioned," "potential," "projects," "remains," "should," "target," "trend," "will," "would," or similar words or expressions or variations thereof, and the negative thereof, but these terms are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those described below. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and uncertainties, as well as any cautionary statements we may make.
There are various important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from historical performance and any forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences, include, but are not limited to:
- the credit risk associated with the substantial amount of commercial loans and leases in our loan portfolio;
- the volatility of the mortgage banking business;
- changes in market interest rates, U.S. federal government shutdowns and the unpredictability of monetary, tax and other policies of government agencies, including tariffs or the imposition and enforceability of tariffs, trade wars, barriers or restrictions, threats of such actions or related uncertainties;
- the impact of changes in interest rates on the value of our investment securities portfolios;
- changes in our ability to obtain liquidity as and when needed to fund our obligations as they come due, including as a result of adverse changes to our credit ratings;
- the risk associated with uninsured deposit account balances;
- regulatory limits on our ability to receive dividends from our subsidiaries and pay dividends to our shareholders;
- our ability to recruit and retain qualified banking professionals;
- the financial soundness of other financial institutions and the impact of volatility in the banking sector on us;
- changes and instability in economic conditions and financial markets, in the regions in which we operate or otherwise, including a contraction of economic activity, economic downturn or uncertainty and international conflict, including in the Middle East, disruption of supply chain and energy supply markets and capital markets, changes to inflation expectations and other related uncertainties;
- our ability to continue to invest in technological improvements as they become appropriate or necessary;
- any interruption in or breach in security of our information systems, or other cybersecurity risks;
- risks associated with reliance on third-party vendors and artificial intelligence;
- risks associated with the use of models, estimations and assumptions in our business;
- the effects of adverse weather events and public health emergencies;
- the risks associated with acquiring other banks and financial services businesses, including integration into our existing operations;
- the extensive federal and state regulations, supervision and examination governing almost every aspect of our operations, and potential expenses associated with complying with such regulations;
- our ability to comply with the consent orders entered into by First National Bank of Pennsylvania with the Department of Justice and the North Carolina State Department of Justice, and related costs and potential reputational harm;
- changes in federal, state or local tax rules and regulations or interpretations, or accounting policies, standards and interpretations;
- the effects of climate change and related legislative and regulatory initiatives; and
- any reputation, credit, interest rate, market, operational, litigation, legal, liquidity, regulatory and compliance risk resulting from developments related to any of the risks discussed above.
FNB cautions that the risks identified here are not exhaustive of the types of risks that may adversely impact FNB and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of these risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and other uncertainties described under Item 1A. Risk Factors and the Risk Management sections of our 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K (including the MD&A section), our subsequent 2026 Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (including the risk factors and risk management discussions) and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on our corporate website at https://www.fnb-online.com/about-us/investor-information/reports-and-filings or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We have included our web address as an inactive textual reference only. Information on our website is not part of our SEC filings.
You should treat forward-looking statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to FNB. FNB does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.
Conference Call
F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced the financial results for the second quarter of 2026 after the market close on Thursday, July 16, 2026. Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chief Financial Officer, Vincent J. Calabrese, Jr., and Chief Credit Officer, Gary L. Guerrieri, plan to host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on Friday, July 17, 2026, at 8:30 AM ET.
A live listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Corporation's website at www.fnbcorporation.com. Participants can access the link under the "About Us" tab and clicking on "Investor Relations" then "Investor Conference Calls." The live webcast will open approximately 30 minutes prior to the start of the call.
To participate in the Q&A portion of the call, dial 844-802-2440 (for domestic callers) or 412-317-5133 (for international callers). Pre-registration can be accessed at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10210232/1045fa3ff88. Callers who pre-register will be provided a conference passcode and unique PIN to bypass the live operator and gain immediate access to the call.
Presentation slides and the earnings release will also be available under the Investor Relations section of the Corporation's website at www.fnbcorporation.com.
Following the call, a replay of the conference call will be available via the webcast link under the Investor Relations section of the Corporation's website at www.fnbcorporation.com.
About F.N.B. Corporation
F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of $51 billion and more than 355 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.
FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management and advisory services include asset management, private banking and insurance.
The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
% Variance
2Q26
2Q26
For the Six Months Ended
%
2Q26
1Q26
2Q25
1Q26
2Q25
2026
2025
Var.
Interest Income
Loans and leases, including fees
$ 493,541
$ 485,913
$ 500,767
1.6
(1.4)
$ 979,454
$ 981,341
(0.2)
Securities:
Taxable
63,808
61,140
57,168
4.4
11.6
124,948
112,018
11.5
Tax-exempt
6,685
6,903
6,918
(3.2)
(3.4)
13,588
13,858
(1.9)
Other
13,979
15,325
17,788
(8.8)
(21.4)
29,304
34,861
(15.9)
Total Interest Income
578,013
569,281
582,641
1.5
(0.8)
1,147,294
1,142,078
0.5
Interest Expense
Deposits
169,114
168,681
181,190
0.3
(6.7)
337,795
367,018
(8.0)
Short-term borrowings
19,522
17,934
20,132
8.9
(3.0)
37,456
34,235
9.4
Long-term borrowings
23,654
23,388
34,123
1.1
(30.7)
47,042
69,784
(32.6)
Total Interest Expense
212,290
210,003
235,445
1.1
(9.8)
422,293
471,037
(10.3)
Net Interest Income
365,723
359,278
347,196
1.8
5.3
725,001
671,041
8.0
Provision for credit losses
21,361
18,462
25,601
15.7
(16.6)
39,823
43,090
(7.6)
Net Interest Income After
Provision for Credit Losses
344,362
340,816
321,595
1.0
7.1
685,178
627,951
9.1
Non-Interest Income
Service charges
23,749
22,770
22,930
4.3
3.6
46,519
45,285
2.7
Interchange and card transaction fees
13,303
12,487
13,254
6.5
0.4
25,790
25,624
0.6
Trust services
12,574
12,831
11,591
(2.0)
8.5
25,405
23,991
5.9
Insurance commissions and fees
5,410
6,224
5,108
(13.1)
5.9
11,634
10,901
6.7
Securities commissions and fees
9,503
8,982
8,882
5.8
7.0
18,485
17,702
4.4
Capital markets income
8,014
6,801
6,897
17.8
16.2
|
14,815
12,220
21.2
Mortgage banking operations
5,319
6,345
6,306
(16.2)
(15.7)
11,664
13,299
(12.3)
Dividends on non-marketable equity
6,733
6,245
6,168
7.8
9.2
12,978
11,728
10.7
Bank owned life insurance
5,331
4,110
3,838
29.7
38.9
9,441
9,188
2.8
Net securities gains (losses)
27
2
58
n/m
(53.4)
29
58
(50.0)
Other
6,988
4,188
5,983
66.9
16.8
11,176
8,785
27.2
Total Non-Interest Income
96,951
90,985
91,015
6.6
6.5
187,936
178,781
5.1
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
135,603
135,707
129,842
(0.1)
4.4
271,310
264,977
2.4
Net occupancy
20,755
22,637
19,299
(8.3)
7.5
43,392
39,057
11.1
Equipment
28,962
28,091
27,988
3.1
3.5
57,053
53,873
5.9
Outside services
28,246
26,461
25,317
6.7
11.6
54,707
51,658
5.9
Marketing
3,954
3,601
5,017
9.8
(21.2)
7,555
9,590
(21.2)
FDIC insurance
8,278
7,450
8,922
11.1
(7.2)
15,728
17,405
(9.6)
Bank shares tax
4,442
4,577
3,960
(2.9)
12.2
9,019
8,096
11.4
Other
23,009
29,341
25,880
(21.6)
(11.1)
52,350
48,380
8.2
Total Non-Interest Expense
253,249
257,865
246,225
(1.8)
2.9
511,114
493,036
3.7
Income Before Income Taxes
188,064
173,936
166,385
8.1
13.0
362,000
313,696
15.4
Income tax expense (benefit)
39,343
36,890
35,715
6.6
10.2
76,233
66,511
14.6
Net Income
$ 148,721
$ 137,046
$ 130,670
8.5
13.8
$ 285,767
$ 247,185
15.6
Earnings per Common Share
Basic
$ 0.42
$ 0.38
$ 0.36
10.5
16.7
$ 0.80
$ 0.68
17.6
Diluted
0.42
0.38
0.36
10.5
16.7
0.80
0.68
17.6
Cash Dividends per Common Share
0.13
0.12
0.12
8.3
8.3
0.25
0.24
4.2
n/m - not meaningful
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
% Variance
2Q26
2Q26
2Q26
1Q26
2Q25
1Q26
2Q25
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 426
$ 452
$ 535
(5.8)
(20.4)
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
1,949
2,207
1,892
(11.7)
3.0
Cash and Cash Equivalents
2,375
2,659
2,427
(10.7)
(2.1)
Securities available for sale
3,758
3,775
3,580
(0.5)
5.0
Securities held to maturity
4,251
4,183
4,115
1.6
3.3
Loans held for sale
290
321
296
(9.7)
(2.0)
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
35,769
35,112
34,679
1.9
3.1
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(447)
(443)
(432)
0.9
3.5
Net Loans and Leases
35,322
34,669
34,247
1.9
3.1
Premises and equipment, net
564
566
557
(0.4)
1.3
Goodwill
2,480
2,480
2,480
-
-
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net
30
33
44
(9.1)
(31.8)
Bank owned life insurance
674
671
665
0.4
1.4
Other assets
1,255
1,271
1,314
(1.3)
(4.5)
Total Assets
$ 50,999
$ 50,628
$ 49,725
0.7
2.6
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing
$ 10,056
$ 10,003
$ 9,872
0.5
1.9
Interest-bearing
28,623
28,898
27,876
(1.0)
2.7
Total Deposits
38,679
38,901
37,748
(0.6)
2.5
Short-term borrowings
2,681
2,157
1,876
24.3
42.9
Long-term borrowings
2,002
2,001
2,692
-
(25.6)
Other liabilities
798
768
885
3.9
(9.8)
Total Liabilities
44,160
43,827
43,201
0.8
2.2
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
4
4
4
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
4,691
4,698
4,691
(0.1)
-
Retained earnings
2,539
2,437
2,112
4.2
20.2
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(103)
(86)
(92)
19.8
12.0
Treasury stock
(292)
(252)
(191)
15.9
52.9
Total Shareholders' Equity
6,839
6,801
6,524
0.6
4.8
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 50,999
$ 50,628
$ 49,725
0.7
2.6
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
2Q26
1Q26
2Q25
Interest
Interest
Interest
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets
Interest-bearing deposits with
$ 1,611,087
$ 13,979
3.48 %
$ 1,748,445
$ 15,325
3.55 %
$ 1,723,351
$ 17,788
4.14 %
Taxable investment securities (1)
7,011,619
63,611
3.63
6,876,738
60,936
3.55
6,587,352
56,955
3.46
Tax-exempt investment
958,948
8,460
3.53
991,913
8,735
3.52
1,004,672
8,737
3.48
Loans held for sale
327,705
5,974
7.29
437,086
7,572
6.93
225,509
4,156
7.37
Loans and leases (2) (3)
35,501,370
489,113
5.52
34,900,157
479,857
5.56
34,502,493
498,078
5.79
Total Interest Earning
45,410,729
581,137
5.13
44,954,339
572,425
5.14
44,043,377
585,714
5.33
Cash and due from banks
377,777
373,240
395,418
Allowance for credit losses
(452,987)
(446,932)
(437,130)
Premises and equipment
567,661
567,938
555,889
Other assets
4,490,908
4,505,350
4,548,082
Total Assets
$ 50,394,088
$ 49,953,935
$ 49,105,636
Liabilities
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
$ 6,617,287
18,393
1.11
$ 6,541,455
18,173
1.13
$ 6,076,305
16,373
1.08
Money market
11,691,192
84,878
2.91
11,700,669
85,030
2.95
10,963,843
92,276
3.38
Savings
3,096,095
6,421
0.83
3,102,399
6,787
0.89
3,030,706
6,831
0.90
Certificates and other time
7,312,462
59,422
3.26
7,193,173
58,690
3.31
7,241,453
65,710
3.64
Total interest-bearing deposits
28,717,036
169,114
2.36
28,537,696
168,680
2.40
27,312,307
181,190
2.66
Short-term borrowings
2,106,129
19,522
3.71
1,978,660
17,934
3.67
1,876,526
20,132
4.29
Long-term borrowings
2,001,579
23,654
4.74
1,984,936
23,388
4.78
2,741,561
34,123
4.99
Total Interest-Bearing
32,824,744
212,290
2.59
32,501,292
210,002
2.62
31,930,394
235,445
2.96
Non-interest-bearing demand
9,942,298
9,828,293
9,812,486
Total Deposits and
42,767,042
1.99
42,329,585
2.01
41,742,880
2.26
Other liabilities
806,700
816,738
883,637
Total Liabilities
43,573,742
43,146,323
42,626,517
Shareholders' Equity
6,820,346
6,807,612
6,479,119
Total Liabilities and
$ 50,394,088
$ 49,953,935
$ 49,105,636
Net Interest Earning Assets
$ 12,585,985
$ 12,453,047
$ 12,112,983
Net Interest Income (FTE) (2)
368,847
362,423
350,269
Tax Equivalent Adjustment
(3,124)
(3,145)
(3,073)
Net Interest Income
$ 365,723
$ 359,278
$ 347,196
Net Interest Spread
2.54 %
2.52 %
2.37 %
Net Interest Margin (2)
3.25 %
3.25 %
3.19 %
(1)
The average balances and yields earned on securities are based on historical cost.
(2)
The interest income amounts are reflected on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. The yield on earning assets and the net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP).
(3)
Average loans and leases consist of average total loans, including non-accrual loans, less average unearned income.
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2026
2025
Interest
Interest
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
$ 1,679,386
$ 29,304
3.52 %
$ 1,732,129
$ 34,861
4.06 %
Taxable investment securities (1)
6,944,551
124,547
3.59
6,512,930
111,590
3.43
Tax-exempt investment securities (1) (2)
975,340
17,195
3.52
1,007,379
17,501
3.47
Loans held for sale
382,093
13,546
7.09
214,605
8,040
7.49
Loans and leases (2) (3)
35,202,425
968,971
5.54
34,277,885
976,142
5.73
Total Interest Earning Assets (2)
45,183,795
1,153,563
5.13
43,744,928
1,148,134
5.28
Cash and due from banks
375,521
394,636
Allowance for credit losses
(449,976)
(433,039)
Premises and equipment
567,798
547,190
Other assets
4,498,089
4,541,924
Total Assets
$ 50,175,227
$ 48,795,639
Liabilities
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
$ 6,579,581
36,567
1.12
$ 6,187,745
35,199
1.15
Money market
11,695,904
169,908
2.93
10,809,047
182,300
3.40
Savings
3,099,230
13,208
0.86
3,087,255
14,941
0.98
Certificates and other time
7,253,147
118,112
3.28
7,232,714
134,578
3.75
Total interest-bearing deposits
28,627,862
337,795
2.38
27,316,761
367,018
2.71
Short-term borrowings
2,042,746
37,456
3.69
1,626,785
34,235
4.23
Long-term borrowings
1,993,303
47,042
4.76
2,784,543
69,784
5.05
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
32,663,911
422,293
2.61
31,728,089
471,037
2.99
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
9,885,610
9,730,677
Total Deposits and Borrowings
42,549,521
2.00
41,458,766
2.29
Other liabilities
811,692
910,946
Total Liabilities
43,361,213
42,369,712
Shareholders' Equity
6,814,014
6,425,927
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 50,175,227
$ 48,795,639
Net Interest Earning Assets
$ 12,519,884
$ 12,016,839
Net Interest Income (FTE) (2)
731,270
677,097
Tax Equivalent Adjustment
(6,269)
(6,056)
Net Interest Income
$ 725,001
$ 671,041
Net Interest Spread
2.52 %
2.29 %
Net Interest Margin (2)
3.25 %
3.11 %
(1)
The average balances and yields earned on securities are based on historical cost.
(2)
The interest income amounts are reflected on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. The yield on earning assets and the net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP).
(3)
Average loans and leases consist of average total loans, including non-accrual loans, less average unearned income.
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended
2Q26
1Q26
2Q25
2026
2025
Performance Ratios
Return on average equity
8.75 %
8.16 %
8.09 %
8.46 %
7.76 %
Return on average tangible
common equity (1)
14.07
13.20
13.57
13.64
13.11
Return on average assets
1.18
1.11
1.07
1.15
1.02
Return on average tangible assets (1)
1.27
1.19
1.15
1.23
1.10
Net interest margin (FTE) (2)
3.25
3.25
3.19
3.25
3.11
Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2)
5.13
5.14
5.33
5.13
5.28
Cost of interest-bearing deposits
2.36
2.40
2.66
2.38
2.71
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
2.59
2.62
2.96
2.61
2.99
Cost of funds
1.99
2.01
2.26
2.00
2.29
Efficiency ratio (1)
53.68
56.08
54.83
54.86
56.61
Effective tax rate
20.92
21.21
21.47
21.06
21.20
Capital Ratios
Equity / assets
13.41
13.43
13.12
Common equity tier 1 (3)
11.4
11.4
10.8
Leverage
9.25
9.22
8.78
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (1)
8.93
8.91
8.47
Common Stock Data
Average diluted common shares outstanding
357,413,941
360,234,607
362,258,964
358,819,030
362,663,795
Period end common shares outstanding
353,560,084
355,670,905
359,123,010
Book value per common share
$ 19.34
$ 19.12
$ 18.17
Tangible book value per common share (1)
12.24
12.06
11.14
Dividend payout ratio (common)
31.23 %
31.71 %
33.34 %
31.46 %
35.42 %
(1)
See non-GAAP financial measures section of this Press Release for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2)
The net interest margin and yield on earning assets (all non-GAAP measures) are presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
(3)
June 30, 2026 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio is an estimate.
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
% Variance
2Q26
2Q26
2Q26
1Q26
2Q25
1Q26
2Q25
Balances at period end
Loans and Leases:
Commercial real estate (1)
$ 12,035
$ 12,164
$ 12,686
(1.1)
(5.1)
Commercial and industrial
8,194
8,032
7,556
2.0
8.4
Commercial leases
802
778
774
3.1
3.6
Other
140
87
182
60.9
(23.1)
Commercial loans and leases
21,171
21,061
21,198
0.5
(0.1)
Direct installment
2,654
2,655
2,671
-
(0.6)
Residential mortgages
9,471
9,038
8,595
4.8
10.2
Indirect installment
852
805
780
5.8
9.2
Consumer LOC
1,621
1,553
1,435
4.4
13.0
Consumer loans
14,598
14,051
13,481
3.9
8.3
Total loans and leases
$ 35,769
$ 35,112
$ 34,679
1.9
3.1
Note: Loans held for sale were $290, $321 and $296 at 2Q26, 1Q26, and 2Q25, respectively.
(1) Commercial real estate is made up of 68% non-owner occupied and 32% owner-occupied at June 30, 2026.
% Variance
Average balances
2Q26
2Q26
For the Six Months
%
Loans and Leases:
2Q26
1Q26
2Q25
1Q26
2Q25
2026
2025
Var.
Commercial real estate
$ 12,099
$ 12,202
$ 12,767
(0.8)
(5.2)
$ 12,152
$ 12,749
(4.7)
Commercial and industrial
8,192
7,855
7,592
4.3
7.9
8,022
7,578
5.9
Commercial leases
797
787
776
1.2
2.7
792
771
2.7
Other
140
144
159
(3.1)
(12.0)
142
154
(7.5)
Commercial loans and leases
21,227
20,988
21,294
1.1
(0.3)
21,108
21,251
(0.7)
Direct installment
2,649
2,667
2,667
(0.7)
(0.7)
2,658
2,665
(0.3)
Residential mortgages
9,210
8,921
8,352
3.2
10.3
9,066
8,200
10.6
Indirect installment
823
788
780
4.6
5.5
806
770
4.6
Consumer LOC
1,592
1,536
1,410
3.6
12.9
1,564
1,391
12.4
Consumer loans
14,274
13,912
13,209
2.6
8.1
14,094
13,027
8.2
Total loans and leases
$ 35,501
$ 34,900
$ 34,502
1.7
2.9
$ 35,202
$ 34,278
2.7
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
% Variance
2Q26
2Q26
Asset Quality Data
2Q26
1Q26
2Q25
1Q26
2Q25
Non-Performing Assets
Non-performing loans
$ 110
$ 118
$ 117
(6.8)
(6.0)
Other real estate owned (OREO)
2
3
2
(33.3)
-
Non-performing assets
$ 112
$ 121
$ 119
(7.4)
(5.9)
Non-performing loans / total loans and leases
0.31 %
0.33 %
0.34 %
Non-performing assets plus 90+ days past due / total loans and leases
0.46
0.49
0.38
Non-performing loans plus OREO / total loans and leases plus OREO
0.31
0.34
0.34
Delinquency
Loans 30-89 days past due
$ 92
$ 93
$ 86
(1.1)
7.0
Loans 90+ days past due
51
50
13
2.0
292.3
Non-accrual loans
110
118
117
(6.8)
(6.0)
Past due and non-accrual loans
$ 253
$ 261
$ 216
(3.1)
17.1
Past due and non-accrual loans / total loans and leases
0.71 %
0.74 %
0.62 %
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Dollars in millions)
% Variance
(Unaudited)
2Q26
2Q26
For the Six Months
%
Allowance on Loans and Leases and Allowance for Unfunded Loan
2Q26
1Q26
2Q25
1Q26
2Q25
2026
2025
Var.
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases
Balance at beginning of period
$ 443.0
$ 439.5
$ 428.9
0.8
3.3
$ 439.5
$ 422.8
4.0
Provision for credit losses
21.3
19.4
25.0
10.1
(14.7)
40.6
43.6
(6.7)
Net loan (charge-offs) / recoveries
(17.0)
(15.9)
(21.8)
7.2
(22.0)
(32.8)
(34.3)
(4.3)
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
$ 447.3
$ 443.0
$ 432.1
1.0
3.5
$ 447.3
$ 432.1
3.5
Allowance for Unfunded Loan Commitments
Allowance for unfunded loan commitments balance at beginning of period
$ 19.2
$ 20.1
$ 20.3
(4.6)
(5.3)
$ 20.1
$ 21.4
(5.9)
Provision (reduction in allowance) for unfunded loan commitments / other
(0.1)
(0.9)
0.7
91.2
(111.8)
(1.0)
(0.4)
(135.0)
Allowance for unfunded loan commitments
$ 19.1
$ 19.2
$ 21.0
(0.4)
(8.9)
$ 19.1
$ 21.0
(8.9)
Total allowance for credit losses on loans and leases and allowance for
$ 466.4
$ 462.2
$ 453.0
0.9
3.0
$ 466.4
$ 453.0
3.0
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases
1.25 %
1.26 %
1.25 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total non-performing loans
404.3
376.8
370.7
Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / total average loans and leases
0.19
0.18
0.25
0.19 %
0.20 %
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Unaudited)
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS TO GAAP
We believe the following non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate
For the Six Months Ended
2Q26
1Q26
2Q25
2026
2025
Return on average tangible common equity
(dollars in thousands)
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 596,518
$ 555,798
$ 524,116
$ 576,271
$ 498,467
Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized)
9,761
10,733
12,607
10,245
12,614
Tangible net income available to common
$ 606,279
$ 566,531
$ 536,723
$ 586,516
$ 511,081
Average total shareholders' equity
$ 6,820,346
$ 6,807,612
$ 6,479,119
$ 6,814,014
$ 6,425,927
Less: Average intangible assets (1)
(2,511,122)
(2,514,310)
(2,525,338)
(2,512,707)
(2,526,481)
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$ 4,309,224
$ 4,293,302
$ 3,953,781
$ 4,301,307
$ 3,899,446
Return on average tangible common equity
14.07 %
13.20 %
13.57 %
13.64 %
13.11 %
Return on average tangible assets
(dollars in thousands)
Net income (annualized)
$ 596,518
$ 555,798
$ 524,116
$ 576,271
$ 498,467
Amortization of intangibles, net of tax
9,761
10,733
12,607
10,245
12,614
Tangible net income (annualized) (non-GAAP)
$ 606,279
$ 566,531
$ 536,723
$ 586,516
$ 511,081
Average total assets
$ 50,394,088
$ 49,953,935
$ 49,105,636
$ 50,175,227
$ 48,795,639
Less: Average intangible assets (1)
(2,511,122)
(2,514,310)
(2,525,338)
(2,512,707)
(2,526,481)
Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$ 47,882,966
$ 47,439,625
$ 46,580,298
$ 47,662,520
$ 46,269,158
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
1.27 %
1.19 %
1.15 %
1.23 %
1.10 %
(1) Excludes loan servicing rights.
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Unaudited)
2Q26
1Q26
2Q25
Tangible book value per common share
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Total shareholders' equity
$ 6,838,456
$ 6,800,671
$ 6,523,791
Less: Intangible assets (1)
(2,509,651)
(2,512,732)
(2,524,005)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$ 4,328,805
$ 4,287,939
$ 3,999,786
Common shares outstanding
353,560,084
355,670,905
359,123,010
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$ 12.24
$ 12.06
$ 11.14
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
(dollars in thousands)
Total shareholders' equity
$ 6,838,456
$ 6,800,671
$ 6,523,791
Less: Intangible assets (1)
(2,509,651)
(2,512,732)
(2,524,005)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$ 4,328,805
$ 4,287,939
$ 3,999,786
Total assets
$ 50,998,603
$ 50,628,037
$ 49,724,837
Less: Intangible assets (1)
(2,509,651)
(2,512,732)
(2,524,005)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$ 48,488,952
$ 48,115,305
$ 47,200,832
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
8.93 %
8.91 %
8.47 %
(1) Excludes loan servicing rights.
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended
2Q26
1Q26
2Q25
2026
2025
Pre-provision net revenue
(in thousands)
Net interest income
$ 365,723
$ 359,278
$ 347,196
$ 725,001
$ 671,041
Non-interest income
96,951
90,985
91,015
187,936
178,781
Less: Non-interest expense
(253,249)
(257,865)
(246,225)
(511,114)
(493,036)
Pre-provision net revenue (reported) (non-GAAP)
$ 209,425
$ 192,398
$ 191,986
$ 401,823
$ 356,786
Pre-provision net revenue (reported) (annualized)
$ 840,000
$ 780,281
$ 770,055
$ 810,305
$ 719,485
Efficiency ratio (FTE)
(dollars in thousands)
Total non-interest expense
$ 253,249
$ 257,865
$ 246,225
$ 511,114
$ 493,036
Less: Amortization of intangibles
(3,081)
(3,350)
(3,979)
(6,431)
(7,918)
Less: OREO expense
(147)
(236)
(316)
(383)
(631)
Adjusted non-interest expense
$ 250,021
$ 254,279
$ 241,930
$ 504,300
$ 484,487
Net interest income
$ 365,723
$ 359,278
$ 347,196
$ 725,001
$ 671,041
Taxable equivalent adjustment
3,124
3,145
3,073
6,269
6,056
Non-interest income
96,951
90,985
91,015
187,936
178,781
Less: Net securities losses (gains)
(27)
(2)
(58)
(29)
(58)
Adjusted net interest income (FTE) + non-interest
$ 465,771
$ 453,406
$ 441,226
$ 919,177
$ 855,820
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)
53.68 %
56.08 %
54.83 %
54.86 %
56.61 %
SOURCE F.N.B. Corporation