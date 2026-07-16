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WKN: 919910 | ISIN: US3025201019 | Ticker-Symbol: FN2
Stuttgart
17.07.26 | 11:17
16,000 Euro
-3,03 % -0,500
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Finanzdienstleistungen
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S&P MidCap 400
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15,90017,90011:32
PR Newswire
16.07.2026 22:30 Uhr
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F.N.B. Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

Record Revenue of $462.7 million Drove EPS Growth of 16.7% Year-Over-Year

PITTSBURGH, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) reported earnings for the second quarter of 2026 with net income of $148.7 million, or $0.42 per diluted common share. Comparatively, second quarter 2025 net income totaled $130.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted common share, and first quarter 2026 net income totaled $137.0 million, or $0.38 per diluted common share.

"F.N.B. Corporation's second quarter results reflect the successful execution of our technology-focused strategic business model, highlighted by a 17% year-over-year increase in EPS to $0.42. Record revenue of $463 million drove a 9% year-over-year increase in pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) and another quarter of positive operating leverage. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased 10% compared to June 30, 2025, and return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) equaled 14%," said F.N.B. Corporation Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Vincent J. Delie, Jr. "Average loans and leases grew 7% annualized linked-quarter while maintaining our strict credit discipline and originating high-quality assets in a volatile geopolitical and macroeconomic environment. Average non-interest-bearing deposit balances grew nearly 5% annualized from the prior quarter leading to a 26% mix of non-interest-bearing to total deposits for the seventh consecutive quarter. Our investments in digital capabilities, data analytics and artificial intelligence enable us to gain efficiency and deepen household penetration, expanding our position as the primary bank for our consumer, advisory and commercial customers."

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights
(All comparisons refer to the second quarter of 2025, except as noted)

  • Average loans and leases totaled $35.5 billion, an increase of $1.0 billion, or 2.9%, as the growth of $1.1 billion in consumer loans more than offset a slight decrease of $66.7 million in commercial loans and leases.
  • On a linked-quarter basis, total average loans and leases increased $601.2 million, or 6.9% annualized, driven by growth in consumer loans and commercial loans and leases of $362.6 million and $238.6 million, respectively.
  • Average deposits totaled $38.7 billion, an increase of $1.5 billion, or 4.1%, reflecting growth in average money market deposits of $727.3 million, average interest-bearing demand deposits of $541.0 million, average non-interest-bearing demand deposits of $129.8 million, average time deposits of $71.0 million and average savings deposits of $65.4 million.
  • On a linked-quarter basis, total average deposits increased $293.3 million, or 3.1% annualized, driven by growth in average time deposits of $119.3 million, average non-interest-bearing demand deposits of $114.0 million and average interest-bearing demand deposits of $75.8 million.
  • The loan-to-deposit ratio was 92.5% at June 30, 2026, compared to 90.3% at March 31, 2026, and 91.9% at June 30, 2025.
  • Net interest income totaled $365.7 million, an increase of $6.4 million, or 1.8%, linked-quarter, primarily due to growth in earning assets, lower cost of funds and the impact of one more day in the current quarter. Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) equaled 3.25%, stable to the first quarter 2026 level.
  • Strong non-interest income totaled $97.0 million, an increase of $6.0 million, or 6.6%, linked-quarter, benefiting from our diversified business model and related revenue generation.
  • Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) totaled $209.4 million, an 8.8% increase from the prior quarter, driven by continued strong non-interest income generation and growth in net interest income.
  • Provision for credit losses was $21.4 million, an increase of $2.9 million from the prior quarter, with net charge-offs of $17.0 million, or 0.19% annualized of total average loans, compared to $15.9 million, or 0.18% annualized, in the prior quarter. The ratio of non-performing loans and other real estate owned (OREO) to total loans and leases and OREO decreased 3 basis points from the prior quarter to 0.31%, and total delinquency decreased 3 basis points from the prior quarter to 0.71%. The allowance for credit losses (ACL) to total loans and leases ratio decreased 1 basis point to 1.25%. Overall, asset quality metrics remain at solid levels, reflecting continued proactive management of the loan portfolio.
  • The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) regulatory capital ratio ended the quarter at 11.4% (estimated), compared to 10.8% at June 30, 2025, and 11.4% at March 31, 2026. The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) equaled 8.9%, compared to 8.5% at June 30, 2025, and 8.9% at March 31, 2026.
  • Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) of $12.24 increased $1.10, or 9.9%, compared to June 30, 2025, and $0.18, or 1.5%, compared to March 31, 2026.
  • During the second quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased $47 million, or 2.7 million shares, of common stock at a weighted average share price of $17.46.

Non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release are used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release. For more information regarding our use of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the discussion herein under the caption, "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators."


Quarterly Results Summary

2Q26


1Q26


2Q25

Reported results (b)






Net income available to common shareholders (millions)

$ 148.7


$ 137.0


$ 130.7

Earnings per diluted common share

0.42


0.38


0.36

Book value per common share

19.34


19.12


18.17

Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) (millions)

209.4


192.4


192.0

Average diluted common shares outstanding (thousands)

357,414


360,235


362,259

Capital measures






Common equity tier 1 (a)

11.4 %


11.4 %


10.8 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

8.93


8.91


8.47

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 12.24


$ 12.06


$ 11.14







(a) Estimated for 2Q26.

(b) Operating results equaled reported results as there were no significant items impacting earnings for the periods presented.

Second Quarter 2026 Results - Comparison to Prior-Year Quarter
(All comparisons refer to the second quarter of 2025, except as noted.)

Net interest income totaled $365.7 million, an increase of $18.5 million, or 5.3%, reflecting growth in average earning assets and lower interest-bearing deposit costs, partially offset by lower yields on earning assets. The net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 6 basis points to 3.25%. The yield on earning assets (non-GAAP) decreased 20 basis points to 5.13%, driven by a 27 basis point decline in yields on loans to 5.52%. Total cost of funds decreased 27 basis points to 1.99%, with a 50 basis point decrease in total borrowing costs to 4.21%, and a 30 basis point decrease in interest-bearing deposit costs to 2.36%. The Federal Open Market Committee FOMC has lowered the target federal funds rate by 175 basis points since August 2024.

Average loans and leases totaled $35.5 billion, an increase of $998.9 million, or 2.9%, including growth of $1.1 billion in consumer loans which more than offset a decrease of $66.7 million in commercial loans and leases. Average commercial and industrial loans increased $599.6 million, or 7.9%, and average commercial leases increased $20.8 million, or 2.7%, partially offsetting the decline in average commercial real estate loans of $668.1 million, or 5.2%. Solid commercial and industrial loan growth in the Charlotte and South Carolina markets was offset by expected commercial real estate loan payoffs. Equipment Finance also produced strong loan growth. Average consumer loans included an $858.4 million, or 10.3%, increase in residential mortgage loans largely due to the continued successful execution in key markets and long-standing strategy of serving the purchase market, partially offset by the sale of approximately $200 million of performing residential mortgage loans in February 2026. Average consumer lines of credit increased $181.5 million, or 12.9%, and indirect auto loans increased $43.1 million, or 5.5%, both reflecting solid organic growth in the respective portfolios.

Average deposits totaled $38.7 billion, an increase of $1.5 billion, or 4.1%, with growth in average money market deposits of $727.3 million, average interest-bearing demand deposits of $541.0 million, average non-interest-bearing demand deposits of $129.8 million, average time deposits of $71.0 million and average savings deposits of $65.4 million. The mix of non-interest-bearing demand deposits to total deposits was stable at 26% at both June 30, 2026, and June 30, 2025. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 92.5% at June 30, 2026, compared to 91.9% at June 30, 2025.

Non-interest income totaled $97.0 million, an increase of $5.9 million, or 6.5%. Wealth management revenues increased $1.6 million, or 7.8%, as trust services income and securities commissions and fees increased 8.5% and 7.0%, respectively, through continued strong contributions across the geographic footprint. Capital markets income increased $1.1 million, or 16.2%, reflecting solid revenue from international banking income, customer interest rate derivatives and debt capital markets, and early contributions from investment banking and public finance. Bank-owned life insurance increased $1.5 million, reflecting higher life insurance claims. Other non-interest income increased $1.0 million, or 16.8%, primarily due to higher residual gains on equipment leases.

Non-interest expense totaled $253.2 million, increasing $7.0 million, or 2.9%. Salaries and employee benefits increased $5.8 million, or 4.4%, primarily reflecting normal annual merit increases and strategic hiring associated with our efforts to grow market share and support strategic technology initiatives. Outside services increased $2.9 million, or 11.6%, driven by higher third-party legal and consulting costs. Net occupancy and equipment increased $2.4 million, or 5.1%, primarily due to technology-related investments and higher occupancy costs.

The ratio of non-performing loans and OREO to total loans and OREO decreased 3 basis points to 0.31%. Total delinquency increased 9 basis points to 0.71%. Overall, asset quality metrics remain at solid levels.

The provision for credit losses was $21.4 million, compared to $25.6 million. The second quarter of 2026 reflected net charge-offs of $17.0 million, or 0.19% annualized of total average loans, compared to $21.8 million, or 0.25% annualized, reflecting continued proactive management of the loan portfolio. The ACL was $447.3 million, an increase of $15.3 million, with the ratio of the ACL to total loans and leases remaining stable at 1.25%.

The effective tax rate was 20.9%, compared to 21.5% in the second quarter of 2025.

The CET1 regulatory capital ratio was 11.4% (estimated) at June 30, 2026, and 10.8% at June 30, 2025. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $12.24 at June 30, 2026, an increase of $1.10, or 9.9%, from $11.14 at June 30, 2025. AOCI reduced the current quarter's tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) by $0.29, compared to a reduction of $0.26 at the end of the year-ago quarter.

Second Quarter 2026 Results - Comparison to Prior Quarter
(All comparisons refer to the first quarter of 2026, except as noted.)

Net interest income totaled $365.7 million, an increase of $6.4 million, or 1.8%, primarily due to growth in earning assets, lower cost of funds and the impact of one more day in the current quarter. The total yield on earning assets (non-GAAP) decreased 1 basis point to 5.13%, and the total cost of funds decreased 2 basis points to 1.99%, as the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 4 basis points to 2.36%. The resulting net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) was 3.25%, stable to the prior quarter.

Average loans and leases totaled $35.5 billion, an increase of $601.2 million, or 6.9% annualized, as average consumer loans increased $362.6 million and average commercial loans and leases increased $238.6 million. For consumer lending, average residential mortgages increased $288.9 million driven by seasonal growth in mortgage originations. Average consumer lines of credit increased $55.3 million and indirect auto loans increased $35.9 million, both reflecting solid organic growth in the respective portfolios. Average commercial loans and leases growth reflected an increase of $336.5 million in average commercial and industrial loans and $9.8 million in average commercial leases, partially offset by a decline of $103.2 million in average commercial real estate loans due to continued expected payoff activity. Commercial and industrial loan growth was primarily driven by lower risk-rated, high-quality lending in the Mid-Atlantic, Pittsburgh and Charlotte markets.

Average deposits totaled $38.7 billion, an increase of $293.3 million, due to organic growth in new and existing customer relationships. The growth was primarily driven by average time deposits of $119.3 million, average non-interest-bearing demand deposits of $114.0 million, and average interest-bearing demand deposits of $75.8 million. The mix of non-interest-bearing demand deposits to total deposits was stable at 26% for both June 30, 2026, and March 31, 2026. The loan-to-deposit ratio totaled 92.5% at June 30, 2026, compared to 90.3% at March 31, 2026, as loan growth exceeded deposit growth at quarter end.

Non-interest income totaled $97.0 million, an increase of $6.0 million, or 6.6%, from the prior quarter. Capital markets income increased $1.2 million, or 17.8%, with solid revenue from customer interest rate derivatives, international banking and debt capital markets, and early contributions from investment banking and public finance. Bank-owned life insurance increased $1.2 million, reflecting higher life insurance claims. Service charges increased $1.0 million, or 4.3%, and interchange and card transaction fees increased $0.8 million, or 6.5%, both driven by strong treasury management activity, as well as seasonally-higher consumer transactions. Mortgage banking operations income decreased $1.0 million, or 16.2%, driven by net fair value adjustments from pipeline hedging activity given the volatility of interest rates during the quarter. Other non-interest income increased $2.8 million, or 66.9%, primarily due to higher residual gains on equipment leases.

Non-interest expense totaled $253.2 million, a decrease of $4.6 million, or 1.8%, compared to the prior quarter. Salaries and employee benefits expense was flat as the declines from the seasonally-elevated long-term compensation and employer-paid payroll taxes expense in the first quarter were offset by increases in production-related compensation and merit-related increases in salaries in the current quarter. Net occupancy and equipment decreased $1.0 million, or 2.0%, primarily due to unusually high snow removal costs in the prior quarter. Outside services increased $1.8 million, or 6.7%, primarily due to higher third-party legal costs. The decline in linked-quarter other non-interest expense of $6.3 million, or 21.6%, reflected lower costs related to fraud losses, litigation, and the Community Uplift program. The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) totaled 53.7%, compared to 56.1% in the prior quarter.

The ratio of non-performing loans and OREO to total loans and OREO decreased 3 basis points to 0.31%, and delinquency decreased 3 basis points to 0.71%. Overall, asset quality metrics remain at solid levels.

The provision for credit losses was $21.4 million, compared to $18.5 million. The second quarter of 2026 reflected net charge-offs of $17.0 million, or 0.19% annualized of total average loans, compared to $15.9 million, or 0.18% annualized, reflecting continued proactive management of the loan portfolio. The ACL was $447.3 million, an increase of $4.3 million, with the ratio of the ACL to total loans and leases decreasing 1 basis point to 1.25%.

The effective tax rate was 20.9%, compared to 21.2%.

The CET1 regulatory capital ratio was 11.4% (estimated), stable to 11.4% at March 31, 2026. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $12.24 at June 30, 2026, an increase of $0.18 per share. AOCI reduced the current quarter-end tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) by $0.29 as of June 30, 2026, compared to $0.24 at the end of the prior quarter.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators
To supplement our Consolidated Financial Statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as return on average tangible common equity, return on average tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, pre-provision net revenue (reported), efficiency ratio, and net interest margin (FTE) to provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Management uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. The non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators we use may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators other financial institutions use to assess their performance and trends.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental in nature, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included later in this release under the heading "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators to GAAP."

To facilitate peer comparisons of net interest margin and efficiency ratio, we use net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating net interest margin by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets (loans and investments) to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments (this adjustment is not permitted under GAAP). Taxable-equivalent amounts for 2026 and 2025 were calculated using a federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are those that do not relate to historical facts and that are based on current assumptions, beliefs, estimates, expectations and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Forward-looking statements may relate to various matters, including our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, business or industry, and usually can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, such as "anticipates," "assumes," "believes," "can," "continues," "could," "enable," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "likely," "may," "might," "objective," "plans," "positioned," "potential," "projects," "remains," "should," "target," "trend," "will," "would," or similar words or expressions or variations thereof, and the negative thereof, but these terms are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those described below. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and uncertainties, as well as any cautionary statements we may make.

There are various important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from historical performance and any forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences, include, but are not limited to:

  • the credit risk associated with the substantial amount of commercial loans and leases in our loan portfolio;
  • the volatility of the mortgage banking business;
  • changes in market interest rates, U.S. federal government shutdowns and the unpredictability of monetary, tax and other policies of government agencies, including tariffs or the imposition and enforceability of tariffs, trade wars, barriers or restrictions, threats of such actions or related uncertainties;
  • the impact of changes in interest rates on the value of our investment securities portfolios;
  • changes in our ability to obtain liquidity as and when needed to fund our obligations as they come due, including as a result of adverse changes to our credit ratings;
  • the risk associated with uninsured deposit account balances;
  • regulatory limits on our ability to receive dividends from our subsidiaries and pay dividends to our shareholders;
  • our ability to recruit and retain qualified banking professionals;
  • the financial soundness of other financial institutions and the impact of volatility in the banking sector on us;
  • changes and instability in economic conditions and financial markets, in the regions in which we operate or otherwise, including a contraction of economic activity, economic downturn or uncertainty and international conflict, including in the Middle East, disruption of supply chain and energy supply markets and capital markets, changes to inflation expectations and other related uncertainties;
  • our ability to continue to invest in technological improvements as they become appropriate or necessary;
  • any interruption in or breach in security of our information systems, or other cybersecurity risks;
  • risks associated with reliance on third-party vendors and artificial intelligence;
  • risks associated with the use of models, estimations and assumptions in our business;
  • the effects of adverse weather events and public health emergencies;
  • the risks associated with acquiring other banks and financial services businesses, including integration into our existing operations;
  • the extensive federal and state regulations, supervision and examination governing almost every aspect of our operations, and potential expenses associated with complying with such regulations;
  • our ability to comply with the consent orders entered into by First National Bank of Pennsylvania with the Department of Justice and the North Carolina State Department of Justice, and related costs and potential reputational harm;
  • changes in federal, state or local tax rules and regulations or interpretations, or accounting policies, standards and interpretations;
  • the effects of climate change and related legislative and regulatory initiatives; and
  • any reputation, credit, interest rate, market, operational, litigation, legal, liquidity, regulatory and compliance risk resulting from developments related to any of the risks discussed above.

FNB cautions that the risks identified here are not exhaustive of the types of risks that may adversely impact FNB and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of these risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and other uncertainties described under Item 1A. Risk Factors and the Risk Management sections of our 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K (including the MD&A section), our subsequent 2026 Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (including the risk factors and risk management discussions) and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on our corporate website at https://www.fnb-online.com/about-us/investor-information/reports-and-filings or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We have included our web address as an inactive textual reference only. Information on our website is not part of our SEC filings.

You should treat forward-looking statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to FNB. FNB does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.

Conference Call
F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced the financial results for the second quarter of 2026 after the market close on Thursday, July 16, 2026. Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chief Financial Officer, Vincent J. Calabrese, Jr., and Chief Credit Officer, Gary L. Guerrieri, plan to host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on Friday, July 17, 2026, at 8:30 AM ET.

A live listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Corporation's website at www.fnbcorporation.com. Participants can access the link under the "About Us" tab and clicking on "Investor Relations" then "Investor Conference Calls." The live webcast will open approximately 30 minutes prior to the start of the call.

To participate in the Q&A portion of the call, dial 844-802-2440 (for domestic callers) or 412-317-5133 (for international callers). Pre-registration can be accessed at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10210232/1045fa3ff88. Callers who pre-register will be provided a conference passcode and unique PIN to bypass the live operator and gain immediate access to the call.

Presentation slides and the earnings release will also be available under the Investor Relations section of the Corporation's website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

Following the call, a replay of the conference call will be available via the webcast link under the Investor Relations section of the Corporation's website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

About F.N.B. Corporation
F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of $51 billion and more than 355 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management and advisory services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







(Unaudited)














% Variance














2Q26


2Q26


For the Six Months Ended
June 30,


%


2Q26


1Q26


2Q25


1Q26


2Q25


2026


2025


Var.

Interest Income
















Loans and leases, including fees

$ 493,541


$ 485,913


$ 500,767


1.6


(1.4)


$ 979,454


$ 981,341


(0.2)

Securities:
















Taxable

63,808


61,140


57,168


4.4


11.6


124,948


112,018


11.5

Tax-exempt

6,685


6,903


6,918


(3.2)


(3.4)


13,588


13,858


(1.9)

Other

13,979


15,325


17,788


(8.8)


(21.4)


29,304


34,861


(15.9)

Total Interest Income

578,013


569,281


582,641


1.5


(0.8)


1,147,294


1,142,078


0.5

Interest Expense
















Deposits

169,114


168,681


181,190


0.3


(6.7)


337,795


367,018


(8.0)

Short-term borrowings

19,522


17,934


20,132


8.9


(3.0)


37,456


34,235


9.4

Long-term borrowings

23,654


23,388


34,123


1.1


(30.7)


47,042


69,784


(32.6)

Total Interest Expense

212,290


210,003


235,445


1.1


(9.8)


422,293


471,037


(10.3)

Net Interest Income

365,723


359,278


347,196


1.8


5.3


725,001


671,041


8.0

Provision for credit losses

21,361


18,462


25,601


15.7


(16.6)


39,823


43,090


(7.6)

Net Interest Income After

Provision for Credit Losses

344,362


340,816


321,595


1.0


7.1


685,178


627,951


9.1

Non-Interest Income
















Service charges

23,749


22,770


22,930


4.3


3.6


46,519


45,285


2.7

Interchange and card transaction fees

13,303


12,487


13,254


6.5


0.4


25,790


25,624


0.6

Trust services

12,574


12,831


11,591


(2.0)


8.5


25,405


23,991


5.9

Insurance commissions and fees

5,410


6,224


5,108


(13.1)


5.9


11,634


10,901


6.7

Securities commissions and fees

9,503


8,982


8,882


5.8


7.0


18,485


17,702


4.4

Capital markets income

8,014


6,801


6,897


17.8


16.2


14,815


12,220


21.2

Mortgage banking operations

5,319


6,345


6,306


(16.2)


(15.7)


11,664


13,299


(12.3)

Dividends on non-marketable equity
securities

6,733


6,245


6,168


7.8


9.2


12,978


11,728


10.7

Bank owned life insurance

5,331


4,110


3,838


29.7


38.9


9,441


9,188


2.8

Net securities gains (losses)

27


2


58


n/m


(53.4)


29


58


(50.0)

Other

6,988


4,188


5,983


66.9


16.8


11,176


8,785


27.2

Total Non-Interest Income

96,951


90,985


91,015


6.6


6.5


187,936


178,781


5.1

Non-Interest Expense
















Salaries and employee benefits

135,603


135,707


129,842


(0.1)


4.4


271,310


264,977


2.4

Net occupancy

20,755


22,637


19,299


(8.3)


7.5


43,392


39,057


11.1

Equipment

28,962


28,091


27,988


3.1


3.5


57,053


53,873


5.9

Outside services

28,246


26,461


25,317


6.7


11.6


54,707


51,658


5.9

Marketing

3,954


3,601


5,017


9.8


(21.2)


7,555


9,590


(21.2)

FDIC insurance

8,278


7,450


8,922


11.1


(7.2)


15,728


17,405


(9.6)

Bank shares tax

4,442


4,577


3,960


(2.9)


12.2


9,019


8,096


11.4

Other

23,009


29,341


25,880


(21.6)


(11.1)


52,350


48,380


8.2

Total Non-Interest Expense

253,249


257,865


246,225


(1.8)


2.9


511,114


493,036


3.7

Income Before Income Taxes

188,064


173,936


166,385


8.1


13.0


362,000


313,696


15.4

Income tax expense (benefit)

39,343


36,890


35,715


6.6


10.2


76,233


66,511


14.6

Net Income

$ 148,721


$ 137,046


$ 130,670


8.5


13.8


$ 285,767


$ 247,185


15.6

Earnings per Common Share
















Basic

$ 0.42


$ 0.38


$ 0.36


10.5


16.7


$ 0.80


$ 0.68


17.6

Diluted

0.42


0.38


0.36


10.5


16.7


0.80


0.68


17.6

Cash Dividends per Common Share

0.13


0.12


0.12


8.3


8.3


0.25


0.24


4.2

n/m - not meaningful
















F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(Dollars in millions)





(Unaudited)












% Variance








2Q26


2Q26


2Q26


1Q26


2Q25


1Q26


2Q25

Assets










Cash and due from banks

$ 426


$ 452


$ 535


(5.8)


(20.4)

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

1,949


2,207


1,892


(11.7)


3.0

Cash and Cash Equivalents

2,375


2,659


2,427


(10.7)


(2.1)

Securities available for sale

3,758


3,775


3,580


(0.5)


5.0

Securities held to maturity

4,251


4,183


4,115


1.6


3.3

Loans held for sale

290


321


296


(9.7)


(2.0)

Loans and leases, net of unearned income

35,769


35,112


34,679


1.9


3.1

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(447)


(443)


(432)


0.9


3.5

Net Loans and Leases

35,322


34,669


34,247


1.9


3.1

Premises and equipment, net

564


566


557


(0.4)


1.3

Goodwill

2,480


2,480


2,480


-


-

Core deposit and other intangible assets, net

30


33


44


(9.1)


(31.8)

Bank owned life insurance

674


671


665


0.4


1.4

Other assets

1,255


1,271


1,314


(1.3)


(4.5)

Total Assets

$ 50,999


$ 50,628


$ 49,725


0.7


2.6

Liabilities










Deposits:










Non-interest-bearing

$ 10,056


$ 10,003


$ 9,872


0.5


1.9

Interest-bearing

28,623


28,898


27,876


(1.0)


2.7

Total Deposits

38,679


38,901


37,748


(0.6)


2.5

Short-term borrowings

2,681


2,157


1,876


24.3


42.9

Long-term borrowings

2,002


2,001


2,692


-


(25.6)

Other liabilities

798


768


885


3.9


(9.8)

Total Liabilities

44,160


43,827


43,201


0.8


2.2

Shareholders' Equity










Common stock

4


4


4


-


-

Additional paid-in capital

4,691


4,698


4,691


(0.1)


-

Retained earnings

2,539


2,437


2,112


4.2


20.2

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(103)


(86)


(92)


19.8


12.0

Treasury stock

(292)


(252)


(191)


15.9


52.9

Total Shareholders' Equity

6,839


6,801


6,524


0.6


4.8

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 50,999


$ 50,628


$ 49,725


0.7


2.6

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES











(Dollars in thousands)











(Unaudited)













2Q26


1Q26


2Q25





Interest






Interest






Interest





Average


Income/


Yield/


Average


Income/


Yield/


Average


Income/


Yield/



Balance


Expense


Rate


Balance


Expense


Rate


Balance


Expense


Rate

Assets



















Interest-bearing deposits with
banks


$ 1,611,087


$ 13,979


3.48 %


$ 1,748,445


$ 15,325


3.55 %


$ 1,723,351


$ 17,788


4.14 %

Taxable investment securities (1)


7,011,619


63,611


3.63


6,876,738


60,936


3.55


6,587,352


56,955


3.46

Tax-exempt investment
securities (1) (2)


958,948


8,460


3.53


991,913


8,735


3.52


1,004,672


8,737


3.48

Loans held for sale


327,705


5,974


7.29


437,086


7,572


6.93


225,509


4,156


7.37

Loans and leases (2) (3)


35,501,370


489,113


5.52


34,900,157


479,857


5.56


34,502,493


498,078


5.79

Total Interest Earning
Assets (2)


45,410,729


581,137


5.13


44,954,339


572,425


5.14


44,043,377


585,714


5.33

Cash and due from banks


377,777






373,240






395,418





Allowance for credit losses


(452,987)






(446,932)






(437,130)





Premises and equipment


567,661






567,938






555,889





Other assets


4,490,908






4,505,350






4,548,082





Total Assets


$ 50,394,088






$ 49,953,935






$ 49,105,636





Liabilities



















Deposits:



















Interest-bearing demand


$ 6,617,287


18,393


1.11


$ 6,541,455


18,173


1.13


$ 6,076,305


16,373


1.08

Money market


11,691,192


84,878


2.91


11,700,669


85,030


2.95


10,963,843


92,276


3.38

Savings


3,096,095


6,421


0.83


3,102,399


6,787


0.89


3,030,706


6,831


0.90

Certificates and other time


7,312,462


59,422


3.26


7,193,173


58,690


3.31


7,241,453


65,710


3.64

Total interest-bearing deposits


28,717,036


169,114


2.36


28,537,696


168,680


2.40


27,312,307


181,190


2.66

Short-term borrowings


2,106,129


19,522


3.71


1,978,660


17,934


3.67


1,876,526


20,132


4.29

Long-term borrowings


2,001,579


23,654


4.74


1,984,936


23,388


4.78


2,741,561


34,123


4.99

Total Interest-Bearing
Liabilities


32,824,744


212,290


2.59


32,501,292


210,002


2.62


31,930,394


235,445


2.96

Non-interest-bearing demand
deposits


9,942,298






9,828,293






9,812,486





Total Deposits and
Borrowings


42,767,042




1.99


42,329,585




2.01


41,742,880




2.26

Other liabilities


806,700






816,738






883,637





Total Liabilities


43,573,742






43,146,323






42,626,517





Shareholders' Equity


6,820,346






6,807,612






6,479,119





Total Liabilities and
Shareholders' Equity


$ 50,394,088






$ 49,953,935






$ 49,105,636





Net Interest Earning Assets


$ 12,585,985






$ 12,453,047






$ 12,112,983





Net Interest Income (FTE) (2)




368,847






362,423






350,269



Tax Equivalent Adjustment




(3,124)






(3,145)






(3,073)



Net Interest Income




$ 365,723






$ 359,278






$ 347,196



Net Interest Spread






2.54 %






2.52 %






2.37 %

Net Interest Margin (2)






3.25 %






3.25 %






3.19 %



(1)

The average balances and yields earned on securities are based on historical cost.

(2)

The interest income amounts are reflected on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. The yield on earning assets and the net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP).

(3)

Average loans and leases consist of average total loans, including non-accrual loans, less average unearned income.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES





(Dollars in thousands)





(Unaudited)







Six Months Ended June 30,



2026


2025





Interest






Interest





Average


Income/


Yield/


Average


Income/


Yield/



Balance


Expense


Rate


Balance


Expense


Rate

Assets













Interest-bearing deposits with banks


$ 1,679,386


$ 29,304


3.52 %


$ 1,732,129


$ 34,861


4.06 %

Taxable investment securities (1)


6,944,551


124,547


3.59


6,512,930


111,590


3.43

Tax-exempt investment securities (1) (2)


975,340


17,195


3.52


1,007,379


17,501


3.47

Loans held for sale


382,093


13,546


7.09


214,605


8,040


7.49

Loans and leases (2) (3)


35,202,425


968,971


5.54


34,277,885


976,142


5.73

Total Interest Earning Assets (2)


45,183,795


1,153,563


5.13


43,744,928


1,148,134


5.28

Cash and due from banks


375,521






394,636





Allowance for credit losses


(449,976)






(433,039)





Premises and equipment


567,798






547,190





Other assets


4,498,089






4,541,924





Total Assets


$ 50,175,227






$ 48,795,639





Liabilities













Deposits:













Interest-bearing demand


$ 6,579,581


36,567


1.12


$ 6,187,745


35,199


1.15

Money market


11,695,904


169,908


2.93


10,809,047


182,300


3.40

Savings


3,099,230


13,208


0.86


3,087,255


14,941


0.98

Certificates and other time


7,253,147


118,112


3.28


7,232,714


134,578


3.75

Total interest-bearing deposits


28,627,862


337,795


2.38


27,316,761


367,018


2.71

Short-term borrowings


2,042,746


37,456


3.69


1,626,785


34,235


4.23

Long-term borrowings


1,993,303


47,042


4.76


2,784,543


69,784


5.05

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities


32,663,911


422,293


2.61


31,728,089


471,037


2.99

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits


9,885,610






9,730,677





Total Deposits and Borrowings


42,549,521




2.00


41,458,766




2.29

Other liabilities


811,692






910,946





Total Liabilities


43,361,213






42,369,712





Shareholders' Equity


6,814,014






6,425,927





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$ 50,175,227






$ 48,795,639





Net Interest Earning Assets


$ 12,519,884






$ 12,016,839





Net Interest Income (FTE) (2)




731,270






677,097



Tax Equivalent Adjustment




(6,269)






(6,056)



Net Interest Income




$ 725,001






$ 671,041



Net Interest Spread






2.52 %






2.29 %

Net Interest Margin (2)






3.25 %






3.11 %



(1)

The average balances and yields earned on securities are based on historical cost.

(2)

The interest income amounts are reflected on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. The yield on earning assets and the net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP).

(3)

Average loans and leases consist of average total loans, including non-accrual loans, less average unearned income.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES





(Unaudited)












For the Six Months Ended
June 30,


2Q26


1Q26


2Q25


2026


2025

Performance Ratios










Return on average equity

8.75 %


8.16 %


8.09 %


8.46 %


7.76 %

Return on average tangible

common equity (1)

14.07


13.20


13.57


13.64


13.11

Return on average assets

1.18


1.11


1.07


1.15


1.02

Return on average tangible assets (1)

1.27


1.19


1.15


1.23


1.10

Net interest margin (FTE) (2)

3.25


3.25


3.19


3.25


3.11

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2)

5.13


5.14


5.33


5.13


5.28

Cost of interest-bearing deposits

2.36


2.40


2.66


2.38


2.71

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.59


2.62


2.96


2.61


2.99

Cost of funds

1.99


2.01


2.26


2.00


2.29

Efficiency ratio (1)

53.68


56.08


54.83


54.86


56.61

Effective tax rate

20.92


21.21


21.47


21.06


21.20

Capital Ratios










Equity / assets

13.41


13.43


13.12





Common equity tier 1 (3)

11.4


11.4


10.8





Leverage

9.25


9.22


8.78





Tangible common equity / tangible assets (1)

8.93


8.91


8.47





Common Stock Data










Average diluted common shares outstanding

357,413,941


360,234,607


362,258,964


358,819,030


362,663,795

Period end common shares outstanding

353,560,084


355,670,905


359,123,010





Book value per common share

$ 19.34


$ 19.12


$ 18.17





Tangible book value per common share (1)

12.24


12.06


11.14





Dividend payout ratio (common)

31.23 %


31.71 %


33.34 %


31.46 %


35.42 %



(1)

See non-GAAP financial measures section of this Press Release for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

(2)

The net interest margin and yield on earning assets (all non-GAAP measures) are presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.

(3)

June 30, 2026 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio is an estimate.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES









(Dollars in millions)









(Unaudited)
















% Variance














2Q26


2Q26








2Q26


1Q26


2Q25


1Q26


2Q25







Balances at period end
















Loans and Leases:
















Commercial real estate (1)

$ 12,035


$ 12,164


$ 12,686


(1.1)


(5.1)







Commercial and industrial

8,194


8,032


7,556


2.0


8.4







Commercial leases

802


778


774


3.1


3.6







Other

140


87


182


60.9


(23.1)







Commercial loans and leases

21,171


21,061


21,198


0.5


(0.1)







Direct installment

2,654


2,655


2,671


-


(0.6)







Residential mortgages

9,471


9,038


8,595


4.8


10.2







Indirect installment

852


805


780


5.8


9.2







Consumer LOC

1,621


1,553


1,435


4.4


13.0







Consumer loans

14,598


14,051


13,481


3.9


8.3







Total loans and leases

$ 35,769


$ 35,112


$ 34,679


1.9


3.1







Note: Loans held for sale were $290, $321 and $296 at 2Q26, 1Q26, and 2Q25, respectively.







(1) Commercial real estate is made up of 68% non-owner occupied and 32% owner-occupied at June 30, 2026.










% Variance







Average balances







2Q26


2Q26


For the Six Months
Ended
June 30,


%

Loans and Leases:

2Q26


1Q26


2Q25


1Q26


2Q25


2026


2025


Var.

Commercial real estate

$ 12,099


$ 12,202


$ 12,767


(0.8)


(5.2)


$ 12,152


$ 12,749


(4.7)

Commercial and industrial

8,192


7,855


7,592


4.3


7.9


8,022


7,578


5.9

Commercial leases

797


787


776


1.2


2.7


792


771


2.7

Other

140


144


159


(3.1)


(12.0)


142


154


(7.5)

Commercial loans and leases

21,227


20,988


21,294


1.1


(0.3)


21,108


21,251


(0.7)

Direct installment

2,649


2,667


2,667


(0.7)


(0.7)


2,658


2,665


(0.3)

Residential mortgages

9,210


8,921


8,352


3.2


10.3


9,066


8,200


10.6

Indirect installment

823


788


780


4.6


5.5


806


770


4.6

Consumer LOC

1,592


1,536


1,410


3.6


12.9


1,564


1,391


12.4

Consumer loans

14,274


13,912


13,209


2.6


8.1


14,094


13,027


8.2

Total loans and leases

$ 35,501


$ 34,900


$ 34,502


1.7


2.9


$ 35,202


$ 34,278


2.7

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES





(Dollars in millions)





(Unaudited)












% Variance








2Q26


2Q26

Asset Quality Data

2Q26


1Q26


2Q25


1Q26


2Q25

Non-Performing Assets










Non-performing loans

$ 110


$ 118


$ 117


(6.8)


(6.0)

Other real estate owned (OREO)

2


3


2


(33.3)


-

Non-performing assets

$ 112


$ 121


$ 119


(7.4)


(5.9)

Non-performing loans / total loans and leases

0.31 %


0.33 %


0.34 %





Non-performing assets plus 90+ days past due / total loans and leases
plus OREO

0.46


0.49


0.38





Non-performing loans plus OREO / total loans and leases plus OREO

0.31


0.34


0.34





Delinquency










Loans 30-89 days past due

$ 92


$ 93


$ 86


(1.1)


7.0

Loans 90+ days past due

51


50


13


2.0


292.3

Non-accrual loans

110


118


117


(6.8)


(6.0)

Past due and non-accrual loans

$ 253


$ 261


$ 216


(3.1)


17.1

Past due and non-accrual loans / total loans and leases

0.71 %


0.74 %


0.62 %





F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES











(Dollars in millions)


















% Variance







(Unaudited)







2Q26


2Q26


For the Six Months
Ended
June 30,


%

Allowance on Loans and Leases and Allowance for Unfunded Loan
Commitments Rollforward

2Q26


1Q26


2Q25


1Q26


2Q25


2026


2025


Var.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases
















Balance at beginning of period

$ 443.0


$ 439.5


$ 428.9


0.8


3.3


$ 439.5


$ 422.8


4.0

Provision for credit losses

21.3


19.4


25.0


10.1


(14.7)


40.6


43.6


(6.7)

Net loan (charge-offs) / recoveries

(17.0)


(15.9)


(21.8)


7.2


(22.0)


(32.8)


(34.3)


(4.3)

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

$ 447.3


$ 443.0


$ 432.1


1.0


3.5


$ 447.3


$ 432.1


3.5

Allowance for Unfunded Loan Commitments
















Allowance for unfunded loan commitments balance at beginning of period

$ 19.2


$ 20.1


$ 20.3


(4.6)


(5.3)


$ 20.1


$ 21.4


(5.9)

Provision (reduction in allowance) for unfunded loan commitments / other
adjustments

(0.1)


(0.9)


0.7


91.2


(111.8)


(1.0)


(0.4)


(135.0)

Allowance for unfunded loan commitments

$ 19.1


$ 19.2


$ 21.0


(0.4)


(8.9)


$ 19.1


$ 21.0


(8.9)

Total allowance for credit losses on loans and leases and allowance for
unfunded loan commitments

$ 466.4


$ 462.2


$ 453.0


0.9


3.0


$ 466.4


$ 453.0


3.0

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases

1.25 %


1.26 %


1.25 %











Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total non-performing loans

404.3


376.8


370.7











Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / total average loans and leases

0.19


0.18


0.25






0.19 %


0.20 %



F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Unaudited)


RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS TO GAAP

We believe the following non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate
comparisons with the performance of our peers. The non-GAAP financial measures we use may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures other financial institutions
use to measure their results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results prepared in
accordance with U.S. GAAP. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release and derived from amounts reported in our
financial statements.









For the Six Months Ended
June 30,


2Q26


1Q26


2Q25


2026


2025

Return on average tangible common equity










(dollars in thousands)










Net income available to common shareholders
(annualized)

$ 596,518


$ 555,798


$ 524,116


$ 576,271


$ 498,467

Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized)

9,761


10,733


12,607


10,245


12,614

Tangible net income available to common
shareholders (annualized) (non-GAAP)

$ 606,279


$ 566,531


$ 536,723


$ 586,516


$ 511,081











Average total shareholders' equity

$ 6,820,346


$ 6,807,612


$ 6,479,119


$ 6,814,014


$ 6,425,927

Less: Average intangible assets (1)

(2,511,122)


(2,514,310)


(2,525,338)


(2,512,707)


(2,526,481)

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$ 4,309,224


$ 4,293,302


$ 3,953,781


$ 4,301,307


$ 3,899,446











Return on average tangible common equity
(non-GAAP)

14.07 %


13.20 %


13.57 %


13.64 %


13.11 %











Return on average tangible assets










(dollars in thousands)










Net income (annualized)

$ 596,518


$ 555,798


$ 524,116


$ 576,271


$ 498,467

Amortization of intangibles, net of tax
(annualized)

9,761


10,733


12,607


10,245


12,614

Tangible net income (annualized) (non-GAAP)

$ 606,279


$ 566,531


$ 536,723


$ 586,516


$ 511,081











Average total assets

$ 50,394,088


$ 49,953,935


$ 49,105,636


$ 50,175,227


$ 48,795,639

Less: Average intangible assets (1)

(2,511,122)


(2,514,310)


(2,525,338)


(2,512,707)


(2,526,481)

Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$ 47,882,966


$ 47,439,625


$ 46,580,298


$ 47,662,520


$ 46,269,158











Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

1.27 %


1.19 %


1.15 %


1.23 %


1.10 %

(1) Excludes loan servicing rights.










F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Unaudited)







2Q26


1Q26


2Q25

Tangible book value per common share






(dollars in thousands, except per share data)






Total shareholders' equity

$ 6,838,456


$ 6,800,671


$ 6,523,791

Less: Intangible assets (1)

(2,509,651)


(2,512,732)


(2,524,005)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$ 4,328,805


$ 4,287,939


$ 3,999,786







Common shares outstanding

353,560,084


355,670,905


359,123,010







Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 12.24


$ 12.06


$ 11.14







Tangible common equity to tangible assets






(dollars in thousands)






Total shareholders' equity

$ 6,838,456


$ 6,800,671


$ 6,523,791

Less: Intangible assets (1)

(2,509,651)


(2,512,732)


(2,524,005)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$ 4,328,805


$ 4,287,939


$ 3,999,786







Total assets

$ 50,998,603


$ 50,628,037


$ 49,724,837

Less: Intangible assets (1)

(2,509,651)


(2,512,732)


(2,524,005)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$ 48,488,952


$ 48,115,305


$ 47,200,832







Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

8.93 %


8.91 %


8.47 %

(1) Excludes loan servicing rights.






F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES









(Unaudited)

















For the Six Months Ended
June 30,


2Q26


1Q26


2Q25


2026


2025

Pre-provision net revenue










(in thousands)










Net interest income

$ 365,723


$ 359,278


$ 347,196


$ 725,001


$ 671,041

Non-interest income

96,951


90,985


91,015


187,936


178,781

Less: Non-interest expense

(253,249)


(257,865)


(246,225)


(511,114)


(493,036)

Pre-provision net revenue (reported) (non-GAAP)

$ 209,425


$ 192,398


$ 191,986


$ 401,823


$ 356,786

Pre-provision net revenue (reported) (annualized)
(non-GAAP)

$ 840,000


$ 780,281


$ 770,055


$ 810,305


$ 719,485











Efficiency ratio (FTE)










(dollars in thousands)










Total non-interest expense

$ 253,249


$ 257,865


$ 246,225


$ 511,114


$ 493,036

Less: Amortization of intangibles

(3,081)


(3,350)


(3,979)


(6,431)


(7,918)

Less: OREO expense

(147)


(236)


(316)


(383)


(631)

Adjusted non-interest expense

$ 250,021


$ 254,279


$ 241,930


$ 504,300


$ 484,487











Net interest income

$ 365,723


$ 359,278


$ 347,196


$ 725,001


$ 671,041

Taxable equivalent adjustment

3,124


3,145


3,073


6,269


6,056

Non-interest income

96,951


90,985


91,015


187,936


178,781

Less: Net securities losses (gains)

(27)


(2)


(58)


(29)


(58)

Adjusted net interest income (FTE) + non-interest
income

$ 465,771


$ 453,406


$ 441,226


$ 919,177


$ 855,820











Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)

53.68 %


56.08 %


54.83 %


54.86 %


56.61 %

SOURCE F.N.B. Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
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