Datum der Anmeldung:
14.07.2026
Aktenzeichen:
B5-73/26
Unternehmen:
Danaher / SLMC Intermediate Holdings (The Corporation Trust Company) / StatLab (Anteils- und Kontrollerwerb)
Produktmärkte:
Instrumente für Core Histology, Verbrauchsmaterialien für Core Histology
14.07.2026
Aktenzeichen:
B5-73/26
Unternehmen:
Danaher / SLMC Intermediate Holdings (The Corporation Trust Company) / StatLab (Anteils- und Kontrollerwerb)
Produktmärkte:
Instrumente für Core Histology, Verbrauchsmaterialien für Core Histology
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