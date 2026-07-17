Autoliv Inc.: Financial Report April - June 2026

1) Excluding effects from capacity alignments and antitrust related matters. Non-GAAP measure, see reconciliation table.

2) Annualized operating income and income from equity method investments, relative to average capital employed. Comments from Mikael Bratt, President & CEO Through focused execution, we maintained the positive momentum from the first quarter. Globally, our sales grew organically more than 1pp faster than global LVP, outgrowing LVP significantly in Asia. Our sales to Chinese OEMs grew by more than 40%, and Chinese OEMs accounted for 55% of our sales in China, compared to 40% a year ago. Our opportunities with Chinese OEMs were further solidified by signing new strategic cooperation agreements with both Great Wall Motor and XPENG. Sales in India continued to grow by more than 35%. Well executed cost reduction activities supported a continued improvement of underlying profitability, with adjusted operating margin increasing to 9.6%. I am pleased that our cash flow improved in line with our expectations, resulting in record operating cash flow for a second quarter, and supporting our ambitious shareholder return strategy. Our leverage ratio improved to 1.2x, despite repurchasing around 1.65 million shares, equal to $200 million, in the quarter. In line with our ambition to ensure long-term competitiveness and align production capacity with market demand, we continue to optimize our footprint. In the quarter, we announced that we will discontinue manufacturing operations in Türkiye. We continued to manage geopolitical developments successfully in the quarter, limiting the effects of tariffs, supply chain challenges and raw material price increases. The business environment remains uncertain but our current best estimate for the remainder of the year is to reiterate our full year 2026 guidance of about unchanged organic sales growth, adjusted operating margin of around 10.5-11% and operating cash flow of around 1.2 billion. This is based on the assumption that LVP will decline by around 2.5%. Customer compensations and other mitigation initiatives are expected to have limited impact in Q3, but significantly greater contribution in Q4. Therefore, we expect third quarter adjusted operating margin to be around the first half 2026 level, with a significant improvement in Q4. Based on our full year guidance, we continue to expect strong cash flow for the year, which supports our ambition to provide attractive shareholder returns, including share repurchases of $300-500 million in 2026.

Next Report Autoliv intends to publish the quarterly earnings report for the third quarter of 2026 on Friday, October 23, 2026. Inquiries: Investors and Analysts Anders Trapp

Vice President Investor Relations

Tel +46 (0)709 578 171 Henrik Kaar

Director Investor Relations

Tel +46 (0)709 578 114 Inquiries: Media Gabriella Etemad

Senior Vice President Communications

Tel +46 (0)70 612 6424

Autoliv, Inc. is obliged to make this information public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the VP of Investor Relations set out above, at 12.00 CET on July 17, 2026.