Rhelion Life Sciences reflects the Company's evolution into a sharpened focused, science-driven life sciences platform dedicated to psychedelic drug discovery, development, and innovation

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2026) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be changing its corporate name to Rhelion Life Sciences Corp ("Rhelion"), marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the Company as it steps into its identity as a more focused science and research driven natural psychedelic drug discovery and development organization.

The rebrand, pending the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") approval, follows the Company's completed acquisition of Filament Health Corp. and reflects a strategic evolution from the Company's origins into a focused clinical and research-led enterprise. Under the Rhelion name, the Company intends to build on the foundation of Filament's patented, naturally derived psilocybin drug candidate, PEX010, and its growing global network of clinical and compassionate use partners, while advancing an ambitious new research and development program.

The rebrand (www.Rhelion.com) also comes at a time of accelerating momentum and growing investor enthusiasm across the psychedelic sector. That momentum was underscored on July 16, 2026, when Eli Lilly and Company announced an agreement to acquire AtaiBeckley for up to US$3.8 billion, one of the largest transactions to date in the sector and a clear signal of rising interest from major pharmaceutical companies in clinically de-risked psychedelic assets.

"This name change represents so much more than a new name. It represents everything we have been building toward when it comes to increasing responsible and standardized psychedelic access - from underground to mainstream," said Todd Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company. "Rhelion reflects the company we have become: a science first, research driven organization with a world class drug development platform, a growing program, and a bold vision for the future of natural psychedelic medicine. The timing is perfect. The sector is gaining real momentum, major pharmaceutical companies are moving decisively into psychedelics, and we intend to build genuine, de-risked value for our shareholders. Rhelion Life Sciences: Rediscover Health represents the next evolution of science-backed innovation focused on long-term mental wellness and conscious human advancement."

The company has expanded its pharmaceutical grade manufacturing, regulatory, and clinical research capabilities, supporting the advancement of naturally derived psilocybin development and Filament's patented botanical drug candidate, PEX010. The company recently announced that Filament Health is introducing a new 0.5 mg dose alongside its existing 1, 5 and 25 mg strengths of PEX010, giving researchers a standardized range of 0.5, 1, 5 and 25 mg from a single drug candidate, from sub-hallucinogenic microdosing through to full therapeutic doses. PEX010 is produced using Filament's proprietary extraction, purification, and stabilization methods, which deliver a potent yet standardized and patented botanical drug product with consistent composition across every dose, every study, and every research site. That consistency is protected by a broad international patent portfolio and backed by a demonstrated 36-month shelf life. PEX010 offers reproducibility at scale, a composition that does not drift from one production run to the next, allowing investigators to attribute their findings to the compound itself rather than to batch-to-batch variation.

This development, plus the future focused direction of the company reflects continued demand for pharmaceutical-grade, naturally derived psilocybin and the expanding role of Filament's PEX010 drug candidate in academic and clinical research, while reinforcing the operational and quality systems that support reliable global supply. PEX010 has now been supplied to more than 80 academic and philanthropic research studies worldwide, including trials at leading institutions such as Imperial College, Johns Hopkins University, the University of California, San Francisco and McGill University.

The Company believes the Rhelion brand better communicates its mission to patients, researchers, partners, regulators, and both retail and institutional investors and current shareholders, and provides a unified identity under which to advance its clinical, research, and commercialization objectives on the global stage.

Additional details regarding the name change and its final pending approval, including any effective date, and any related changes to the Company's trading symbols, will be announced by way of a subsequent news release.

About Rhelion Life Sciences Corp (formerly Red Light Holland):

Rhelion (formerly Red Light Holland Corp.) is a science and research led company advancing the natural psychedelic drug discovery and development sector. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Filament Health Corp., the Company is developing naturally derived psilocybin drug candidates, including its patented PEX010, and supporting clinical research and compassionate use programs with leading institutions around the world. The Company also operates in the Netherlands' legal adult-use market and supports voluntary data collection and research to help advance the scientific understanding of natural psychedelics.

Website: www.Rhelion.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's proposed corporate name change to Rhelion and the timing and completion thereof; the pending approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange; any related changes to the Company's trading symbols; the anticipated announcement, planning, design, timing, and scope of the Company's clinical trial plans; the Company's expectation that its trial designs will be informed by voluntary data collected through the iMicro app previously deployed in the Netherlands; the anticipated formation, composition, and contributions of the Company's Scientific Advisory Board; the continued development of PEX010 and the Company's research and development program; the expansion of the Company's clinical, research, and compassionate use networks; the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Filament Health Corp.; the Company's business strategy, objectives, and vision; the Company's beliefs regarding momentum, investor interest, and merger and acquisition activity in the psychedelic sector, including the announced acquisition of AtaiBeckley by Eli Lilly and Company; the Company's intention to build shareholder value and to pursue clear, de-risked pathways toward potential strategic opportunities and value realization; and the Company's expectations regarding its position within the psychedelic medicine sector. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management as of the date hereof, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Examples of such information include statements with respect to: the size, scope, timing, and completion of the referenced PEX010 manufacturing run; the introduction of a new 0.5 mg dose and the availability of the full standardized dosing range of 0.5, 1, 5 and 25 mg; anticipated demand for standardized, naturally derived psilocybin from academic and clinical research institutions; the continued expansion of Filament's clinical research footprint in the United States, Canada and other jurisdictions; the recently completed acquisition of Filament Health and the expected integration of Filament's manufacturing infrastructure and intellectual property; and the future development, commercialization, and regulatory approval of PEX010. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: the risk that the corporate name change may not be completed on the anticipated timeline or at all; the risk that related changes to trading symbols may not occur as anticipated; the risk that the Company's clinical trial plans may be delayed, modified, or may not proceed as anticipated, or at all; the risk that regulatory, institutional, or ethics approvals required for such trials may not be obtained on a timely basis or at all; the risk that the Scientific Advisory Board may not be formed as anticipated or that prospective members may not join; the risk that anticipated benefits of the Filament Health acquisition may not be realized; the risk that no strategic transaction, value realization event, or de-risked exit may be achieved on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that sector momentum, including third party merger and acquisition activity, may not continue or may not benefit the Company; risks relating to the development of PEX010 and other drug candidates; regulatory risks and changes in applicable laws; the availability of financing on acceptable terms; general economic, market, and business conditions; and the other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305538

Source: Red Light Holland Corp.