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PR Newswire
17.07.2026 15:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: AdvanCell Raises $315 Million to Fight Prostate Cancer

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 17th

  • Equities are lower as investors parse through fresh earnings and monitor new activity in the Middle East.
  • NYSE Live will provide exclusive access to Standard Nuclear's executive remarks.
    • CEO Kurt Terrani will also join the program to explain why now was the perfect time to take the energy company public.
    • Shares of STDN began trading on Thursday.
  • AdvanCell CEO Philina Lee joins NYSE Live following the firm's $315 million funding round.
    • Startup is developing targeted alpha therapies for prostate cancer.
    • Company says it will be expanding its manufacturing infrastructure in the U.S.
  • Voyager Technologies discloses next steps after receiving a $298 million contract from NASA.
    • Firm will conduct pair of lunar landing missions following its acquisition of Astrobotic.
    • Chairman + CEO Dylan Taylor will join NYSE Live to discuss how the data will aid NASA's Artemis program.

Opening Bell
Standard Nuclear (NYSE: STDN) celebrates its recent Initial Public Offering

Closing Bell
UWM Holdings (NYSE: UWMC) celebrates of National Mortgage Brokers Day

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-advancell-raises-315-million-to-fight-prostate-cancer-302828551.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.